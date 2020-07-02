« previous next »
Author Topic: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea  (Read 162244 times)

Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
July 2, 2020, 09:38:21 AM
If its going in and it takes a deflection and still goes in, that is a goal.

If it is going out and it take a deflection and goes in, that's an own goal.

Both of those are irrelevant in this case though because the shot wasn't going in to begin with, own goal.

It can take a thousand deflections as long as after every one of them the ball is going in, if one little deflection has the ball going out of the goal, own goal.

100% own goal. The officials would lose their jobs had it been chalked off as anything other.

Take nothing away from the free kick, the lad has class.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
July 2, 2020, 03:14:18 PM
I think hell have every opportunity to earn a squad role in the preseason with us. I still think its likely we get a decent fee for Wilson, and all the media outlets are suggesting shaq will be off. Origi, Minamino, Brewster as backup forward options.
If we do bring in one backup wide forward with pace then surely itd be another loan for him, but I also think it would serve all parties for him to get used to playing and training from wide positions.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 09:01:04 AM
If we aren't buying a forward in the summer (a possibility) I wonder if Brewster will be brought back or sent on loan again.
Re: Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea
Today at 09:41:05 AM
No, he needs to play. So another loan deal makes sense. We will still have Origi and minamino.

Gatzel needs to play in the under 23 but he can step up if required.

After next season then Brewster should apart of the squad full time as I would have thought Origi will be leaving.
