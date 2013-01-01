If its going in and it takes a deflection and still goes in, that is a goal.



If it is going out and it take a deflection and goes in, that's an own goal.



Both of those are irrelevant in this case though because the shot wasn't going in to begin with, own goal.



It can take a thousand deflections as long as after every one of them the ball is going in, if one little deflection has the ball going out of the goal, own goal.



100% own goal. The officials would lose their jobs had it been chalked off as anything other.



Take nothing away from the free kick, the lad has class.