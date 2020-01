Watched the match highlights this morning. He's going to score a bagful this season with Conor Gallagher feeding him from midfield.



Steve Cooper's been clever bringing them both in as they've all come through the ranks together with England but also Conor and Rhian grew up together at Chelsea's Academy.



Make the most if it lad, this is your opportunity to shine at senior level.



