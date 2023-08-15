No wonder cars are so damn expensive.
I had a look about for the light and I was seeing them at around £1200, then depending on how easy/difficult changing the light is, it could add another £100 to £500 in labour.
The one for £1k has disappeared off ebay now, but there are a few in the £500 to £800 price range (used not new)
I remember about 25 years ago, maybe more, a bike mag priced up building a Suzuki GSXR750 from genuine parts ordered from a main dealer, the bike was £6500 new or there abouts, its was £35k in parts
The decals for my fairings are probably out of production now, but a full set from Honda was £750 - thats stickers ffs