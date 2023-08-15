« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lease car advice  (Read 3411 times)

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,664
Re: Lease car advice
« Reply #40 on: August 15, 2023, 09:19:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 15, 2023, 09:07:26 pm
I'd remove the bit about seeing an optician, find a nicer way of saying it
Found that bit funny myself ;D
Logged

Offline macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,171
Re: Lease car advice
« Reply #41 on: August 15, 2023, 09:21:38 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on August 15, 2023, 09:19:03 pm
Found that bit funny myself ;D

To be fair I've changed it to

 I have not shown anyone yet that thinks that is acceptable from that photo.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,418
Re: Lease car advice
« Reply #42 on: August 15, 2023, 09:29:59 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on August 15, 2023, 09:19:03 pm
Found that bit funny myself ;D

So did I but I bet the leasing company wont ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,080
Re: Lease car advice
« Reply #43 on: August 16, 2023, 10:33:07 am »
I've just checked our company car policy as reading this has got me thinking i might get stitched up in about 10 months when i return the car.

There is a small scratch in the paint which i can T-cut, so i'm not worried about that, but over the years there are a scuffs on the alloys - nothing major just the usual round the edge marks......
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,786
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Lease car advice
« Reply #44 on: August 16, 2023, 12:31:30 pm »
I have a lease Audi E-Tron. Its been so good Im well over my mileage allowance for the year.

Had a wee problem charging it last week: theres a council site round the corner from my home, so Ive just got into the habit of slow charging it overnight once or twice a week. Charging is free in this part of the world via a company. I went out last Monday to unplug & go to work, but couldnt pull the cable out of the device. Phoned the company and they said theyd get engineers out to solve the problem. After a couple of days they did so & returned the cable. They said it had effectively fused with the charging device-part of it was still attached! On advice of the leasing company I took the damaged cable to my local Audi dealer. Their engineer said that theyd never seen anything like it. However, since it was the device end & not car end that had failed they said Audi wouldnt be liable. I assumed the charging device company will have to stump up? Out of interest I asked the Audi engineer how much the charging cables run to£800!
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,418
Re: Lease car advice
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:20:10 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on August 16, 2023, 10:33:07 am
I've just checked our company car policy as reading this has got me thinking i might get stitched up in about 10 months when i return the car.

There is a small scratch in the paint which i can T-cut, so i'm not worried about that, but over the years there are a scuffs on the alloys - nothing major just the usual round the edge marks......

Might be worth you booking it in to a wheel refurb place a week before it goes back, garage i use were telling a customer they pay about £125 a wheel to get them done, fella I used to work with had a golf on lease and he got fucked big style over scuffed alloys, it was over a grand. You're looking at £500 a wheel at least for new ones.

It'd be worth getting a pre return inspection if you can and sorting it all. Stuff like that headlight scratch on the BMW can be fixed for a fraction of the cost. I priced them up and leds for Beemers are over £1200. I reckon they will charge for the headlight cost, then get the one on the car repaired and pocket the cash. I used to walk past Evans Halshaw every day and there was a gazebo in the rear yard and cars were in there having scratches touched up, scuffs and marks done etc
« Last Edit: Today at 09:39:17 am by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,418
Re: Lease car advice
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:43:20 am »
Quote from: macca007 on August 15, 2023, 09:08:34 pm
It's meant to be on that picture above. Which I cant see

If these do charge you, tell them you want the original headlight. Thinking about this, there is no way they will have it changed, they'll either get it repaired and pocket the change or more likely do fuck all and leave it and dump the car with British car auctions and the dealer who buys it won't do a thing unless the customer demands the scratch is removed.

If the actually did swap the light you could get it fixed easy and sell it for £1k on ebay
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lease car advice
« Reply #47 on: Today at 04:36:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:43:20 am
If these do charge you, tell them you want the original headlight. Thinking about this, there is no way they will have it changed, they'll either get it repaired and pocket the change or more likely do fuck all and leave it and dump the car with British car auctions and the dealer who buys it won't do a thing unless the customer demands the scratch is removed.

If the actually did swap the light you could get it fixed easy and sell it for £1k on ebay

No wonder cars are so damn expensive.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 