I have a lease Audi E-Tron. Its been so good Im well over my mileage allowance for the year.



Had a wee problem charging it last week: theres a council site round the corner from my home, so Ive just got into the habit of slow charging it overnight once or twice a week. Charging is free in this part of the world via a company. I went out last Monday to unplug & go to work, but couldnt pull the cable out of the device. Phoned the company and they said theyd get engineers out to solve the problem. After a couple of days they did so & returned the cable. They said it had effectively fused with the charging device-part of it was still attached! On advice of the leasing company I took the damaged cable to my local Audi dealer. Their engineer said that theyd never seen anything like it. However, since it was the device end & not car end that had failed they said Audi wouldnt be liable. I assumed the charging device company will have to stump up? Out of interest I asked the Audi engineer how much the charging cables run to £800!