The Athletic have an interview with Martina for the publication, extract below:Then there was the game against Manchester City, 18 months after the attack, when Sean was able to go back to Anfield for the first time.The moment we got out of the taxi and he saw the crowd and looked up the stadium, he had such a big smile on his face, Martina says. He was just so happy. Even though it was sad because he wasnt able to walk, and he wasnt in the place he normally would be, it was a lovely occasion. It was great that hed been able to make it back.Youll Never Walk Alone started up and Sean was belting out the words. But the big moment for Sean was meeting Jurgen. It was like their eyes fixed on each other. Then they just started to hug one another and neither one would let go.Jurgen said afterwards in his press conference, He was happy to see me, I was just as happy to see him. It was a lovely, lovely embrace. Liverpool really looked after us. All the players came over and gave Sean so much time; every one of them.In his foreword to With Hope In Your Heart, Klopp talks about that meeting with Sean as something that I feared may never happen. He says he feels honoured to have encountered such an inspirational man and devoted family.I often get asked about leadership in football, but in real life I can think of no greater example of what a leader is than Seans wife Martina. I cannot claim to know her well, but I have followed what she has done for her husband and her family and it has humbled me.