Author Topic: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.  (Read 83321 times)

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #520 on: April 12, 2020, 10:30:50 pm »
Quote from: dai_bonehead on April 12, 2020, 11:59:55 am
Happy birthday Sean. And best wishes to your wonderful family.

Happy belated Birthday Sean.
#JFT97

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #521 on: April 24, 2020, 09:30:53 pm »
2 years ago..how times fly eh.
Bastards have been released.
Prayers & continued recovery Sean. x

https://www.dublinlive.ie/news/dublin-news/sean-cox-roma-fans-released-18142160
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #522 on: April 24, 2020, 09:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on April 24, 2020, 09:30:53 pm
2 years ago..how times fly eh.
Bastards have been released.
Prayers & continued recovery Sean. x

https://www.dublinlive.ie/news/dublin-news/sean-cox-roma-fans-released-18142160
Dickheads, hope they get what's coming to them
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #523 on: April 26, 2020, 10:21:36 am »
Its very hard to deal with (been through similar as a family). The person who did it was not acting normally. Their intention was to hurt Sean. I guess they didnt intend to cause him this much pain but they did make a decision whereas Sean was just going to watch his team play football.

Im not sure why any of us would try to defend the actions of the person who did this as they jumped Sean and are fully responsible for what happened. They can go out for a drink on a Saturday night and have a laugh whereas Sean cannot. Nobody in their right mind would attack an opposition fan and so the right thing to do is to ask for much tougher sentences. Oh it wont stop all attacks but maybe, just maybe, the friends of the thug will get the message that they shouldnt attack another person otherwise there will be huge lasting consequences on their life.

Sean is still in prison whereas the other dickhead is now out.
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #524 on: June 26, 2020, 12:08:58 am »
Peter Moore tweeted this.

Quote
One man in Ireland is loving every moment of this...thinking of you this evening Sean. You'll Never, Ever, Walk Alone

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #525 on: June 26, 2020, 12:10:41 am »
Quote from: Samie on June 26, 2020, 12:08:58 am
Peter Moore tweeted this.


Fantastic!
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #526 on: June 26, 2020, 12:11:48 am »
Have loved seeing the reactioms to this but this one is the best! Great seeing him happy and with that banner as well!
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #527 on: June 26, 2020, 12:13:13 am »
Brilliant to see, hope you enjoyed that one Sean you deserved it!
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #528 on: June 26, 2020, 12:15:21 am »
Hope you enjoyed that Sean[emoji106][emoji106][emoji106][emoji106]
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #529 on: June 26, 2020, 12:21:33 am »
Great that, looks like he loved it

Take care fella :scarf
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #530 on: June 26, 2020, 12:27:52 am »
Magnificent! 

Stay strong Sean, one step at time.

YNWA
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #531 on: June 26, 2020, 12:54:44 am »
The perfect tonic. Glad Sean got to celebrate this title in his own way
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #532 on: June 26, 2020, 08:56:44 am »
Great to see club thinking of Sean.
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #533 on: June 26, 2020, 10:42:34 am »
Lovely to see that.
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #534 on: June 27, 2020, 05:32:54 pm »
What a lovely picture.
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #535 on: June 27, 2020, 07:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June 26, 2020, 12:08:58 am
Peter Moore tweeted this.



Superb picture, brought a tear to my eye 😢
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #536 on: June 28, 2020, 09:51:10 am »
Quote from: Samie on June 26, 2020, 12:08:58 am
Peter Moore tweeted this.



Great to see he enjoyed it like the rest of us.
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #537 on: July 7, 2020, 11:40:05 pm »
Sean's wife Martina has written a book, which can be ordered from here https://bit.ly/WithHopeInYourHeartEASON  . The foreword is by Kloppo.
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #538 on: October 22, 2020, 08:22:10 pm »
Quote from: jillc on July  7, 2020, 11:40:05 pm
Sean's wife Martina has written a book, which can be ordered from here https://bit.ly/WithHopeInYourHeartEASON  . The foreword is by Kloppo.

Officially on sale tomorrow


https://mobile.twitter.com/hashtag/WithHopeInYourHeart?src=hashtag_click&f=live
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #539 on: October 24, 2020, 05:50:58 pm »
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #540 on: October 26, 2020, 04:20:34 pm »
The Athletic have an interview with Martina for the publication, extract below:

Then there was the game against Manchester City, 18 months after the attack, when Sean was able to go back to Anfield for the first time.
The moment we got out of the taxi and he saw the crowd and looked up the stadium, he had such a big smile on his face, Martina says. He was just so happy. Even though it was sad because he wasnt able to walk, and he wasnt in the place he normally would be, it was a lovely occasion. It was great that hed been able to make it back.
Youll Never Walk Alone started up and Sean was belting out the words. But the big moment for Sean was meeting Jurgen. It was like their eyes fixed on each other. Then they just started to hug one another and neither one would let go.
Jurgen said afterwards in his press conference, He was happy to see me, I was just as happy to see him. It was a lovely, lovely embrace. Liverpool really looked after us. All the players came over and gave Sean so much time; every one of them.
In his foreword to With Hope In Your Heart, Klopp talks about that meeting with Sean as something that I feared may never happen. He says he feels honoured to have encountered such an inspirational man and devoted family.
I often get asked about leadership in football, but in real life I can think of no greater example of what a leader is than Seans wife Martina. I cannot claim to know her well, but I have followed what she has done for her husband and her family and it has humbled me.

https://theathletic.com/2144130/2020/10/26/martina-sean-cox-interview-liverpool-klopp/
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #541 on: October 27, 2020, 12:10:45 am »
I've just read that Athletic article, absolutely fantastic. Martina is one incredible person. 
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #542 on: October 28, 2020, 08:20:31 pm »
https://twitter.com/TodayFM/status/1321531916408016899?s=19

Very good interview with Jurgen on Irish radio with the Cox family also on the call.
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #543 on: October 28, 2020, 08:41:27 pm »
That is a lovely interview, thanks for the link.
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #544 on: October 28, 2020, 10:43:53 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on October 28, 2020, 08:20:31 pm
https://twitter.com/TodayFM/status/1321531916408016899?s=19

Very good interview with Jurgen on Irish radio with the Cox family also on the call.

Wonderful!

When you think of the selfish and self-obsessed clowns we have in charge of things at the moment....and then we have Jurgen Klopp, a true democratic leader. Well played to the Cox family too.
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #545 on: October 29, 2020, 08:28:53 am »
can Jurgen be knighted?

and if so... when?

top man

top boss

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #546 on: October 29, 2020, 10:32:00 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 29, 2020, 08:28:53 am
can Jurgen be knighted?

and if so... when?

top man

top boss



They could give him a KBE, unless he becomes a British citizen.

Personally, I prefer the informal Liverpool honers system, where people can not only be knighted but also Crowned or even deified.
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #547 on: October 29, 2020, 11:44:55 am »
Two lovely interviews there with Jurgen & Martina, both truly inspirational............all the best Sean, I wish you the best of health and every success on your road to recovery.
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #548 on: October 19, 2021, 06:44:54 pm »
Great stuff   :)
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #549 on: Yesterday at 08:25:55 pm »
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #550 on: Yesterday at 09:44:08 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:25:55 pm
RTE news : Attacked Irish Liverpool fan learning to walk with exoskeleton

http://www.rte.ie/news/primetime/2023/0425/1379137-attacked-irish-liverpool-fan-learning-to-walk-with-exoskeleton/

Brilliant to read that.

https://twitter.com/RTE_PrimeTime/status/1650919530829430785?s=20
Great to see that. His wife seems pretty amazing too with the support she provides
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #551 on: Yesterday at 09:45:31 pm »
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #552 on: Yesterday at 10:35:35 pm »
Think of Sean regularly. Great news.
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #553 on: Yesterday at 10:37:44 pm »
Great to see, that, thanks for sharing.
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #554 on: Yesterday at 11:05:52 pm »
He's a fighter that's for sure.
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #555 on: Yesterday at 11:34:41 pm »
Nice to see progress.
Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #556 on: Today at 01:39:57 am »
This is a long road that Sean and his family have been on, its inspiring and commendable how strong they are as a family.
 I myself was attacked by two low life scumbags with a knife in 1992  when I was 20 and was left with facial scars and nerve damage forever  .. that I have had to live with since their nonsensical actions. I dont understand the violence and the pain it causes spreads further than just to the victim, its a hardship the whole family have to endure, the horrible consequences from the mindless actions of scumbags.
 
To see how Seán and his family have come through this is good to see and the road ahead hopefully is bright and hopefully he gets the best of modern medicine to get him back to where he was before the attack. YNWA.
