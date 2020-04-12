« previous next »
Author Topic: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.  (Read 69791 times)

Offline dai_bonehead

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #520 on: April 12, 2020, 11:59:55 AM »
Happy birthday Sean. And best wishes to your wonderful family.
Online stockdam

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #521 on: April 12, 2020, 10:30:50 PM »
Quote from: dai_bonehead on April 12, 2020, 11:59:55 AM
Happy birthday Sean. And best wishes to your wonderful family.

Happy belated Birthday Sean.
Offline Medellin

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #522 on: April 24, 2020, 09:30:53 PM »
2 years ago..how times fly eh.
Bastards have been released.
Prayers & continued recovery Sean. x

https://www.dublinlive.ie/news/dublin-news/sean-cox-roma-fans-released-18142160
Offline King.Keita

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #523 on: April 24, 2020, 09:49:24 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on April 24, 2020, 09:30:53 PM
2 years ago..how times fly eh.
Bastards have been released.
Prayers & continued recovery Sean. x

https://www.dublinlive.ie/news/dublin-news/sean-cox-roma-fans-released-18142160
Dickheads, hope they get what's coming to them
Online stockdam

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #524 on: April 26, 2020, 10:21:36 AM »
Its very hard to deal with (been through similar as a family). The person who did it was not acting normally. Their intention was to hurt Sean. I guess they didnt intend to cause him this much pain but they did make a decision whereas Sean was just going to watch his team play football.

Im not sure why any of us would try to defend the actions of the person who did this as they jumped Sean and are fully responsible for what happened. They can go out for a drink on a Saturday night and have a laugh whereas Sean cannot. Nobody in their right mind would attack an opposition fan and so the right thing to do is to ask for much tougher sentences. Oh it wont stop all attacks but maybe, just maybe, the friends of the thug will get the message that they shouldnt attack another person otherwise there will be huge lasting consequences on their life.

Sean is still in prison whereas the other dickhead is now out.
Offline Samie

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #525 on: June 26, 2020, 12:08:58 AM »
Peter Moore tweeted this.

Quote
One man in Ireland is loving every moment of this...thinking of you this evening Sean. You'll Never, Ever, Walk Alone

Offline bloke

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #526 on: June 26, 2020, 12:10:41 AM »
Quote from: Samie on June 26, 2020, 12:08:58 AM
Peter Moore tweeted this.


Fantastic!
Offline Perham

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #527 on: June 26, 2020, 12:11:48 AM »
Have loved seeing the reactioms to this but this one is the best! Great seeing him happy and with that banner as well!
Offline damomad

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #528 on: June 26, 2020, 12:13:13 AM »
Brilliant to see, hope you enjoyed that one Sean you deserved it!
Offline planet-terror

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #529 on: June 26, 2020, 12:15:21 AM »
Hope you enjoyed that Sean
Offline FiSh77

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #530 on: June 26, 2020, 12:21:33 AM »
Great that, looks like he loved it

Take care fella :scarf
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #531 on: June 26, 2020, 12:27:52 AM »
Magnificent! 

Stay strong Sean, one step at time.

YNWA
Offline Mr_Shane

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #532 on: June 26, 2020, 12:54:44 AM »
The perfect tonic. Glad Sean got to celebrate this title in his own way
Offline Oscarmac

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #533 on: June 26, 2020, 08:56:44 AM »
Great to see club thinking of Sean.
Online duvva

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #534 on: June 26, 2020, 10:42:34 AM »
Lovely to see that.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #535 on: June 27, 2020, 05:32:54 PM »
What a lovely picture.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #536 on: June 27, 2020, 07:21:05 PM »
Quote from: Samie on June 26, 2020, 12:08:58 AM
Peter Moore tweeted this.



Superb picture, brought a tear to my eye 😢
Offline rocco

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #537 on: June 28, 2020, 09:51:10 AM »
Quote from: Samie on June 26, 2020, 12:08:58 AM
Peter Moore tweeted this.



Great to see he enjoyed it like the rest of us.
Online jillc

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #538 on: July 7, 2020, 11:40:05 PM »
Sean's wife Martina has written a book, which can be ordered from here https://bit.ly/WithHopeInYourHeartEASON  . The foreword is by Kloppo.
Offline rocco

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #539 on: October 22, 2020, 08:22:10 PM »
Quote from: jillc on July  7, 2020, 11:40:05 PM
Sean's wife Martina has written a book, which can be ordered from here https://bit.ly/WithHopeInYourHeartEASON  . The foreword is by Kloppo.

Officially on sale tomorrow


https://mobile.twitter.com/hashtag/WithHopeInYourHeart?src=hashtag_click&f=live
Offline Medellin

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #540 on: October 24, 2020, 05:50:58 PM »
Offline No666

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #541 on: Yesterday at 04:20:34 PM »
The Athletic have an interview with Martina for the publication, extract below:

Then there was the game against Manchester City, 18 months after the attack, when Sean was able to go back to Anfield for the first time.
The moment we got out of the taxi and he saw the crowd and looked up the stadium, he had such a big smile on his face, Martina says. He was just so happy. Even though it was sad because he wasnt able to walk, and he wasnt in the place he normally would be, it was a lovely occasion. It was great that hed been able to make it back.
Youll Never Walk Alone started up and Sean was belting out the words. But the big moment for Sean was meeting Jurgen. It was like their eyes fixed on each other. Then they just started to hug one another and neither one would let go.
Jurgen said afterwards in his press conference, He was happy to see me, I was just as happy to see him. It was a lovely, lovely embrace. Liverpool really looked after us. All the players came over and gave Sean so much time; every one of them.
In his foreword to With Hope In Your Heart, Klopp talks about that meeting with Sean as something that I feared may never happen. He says he feels honoured to have encountered such an inspirational man and devoted family.
I often get asked about leadership in football, but in real life I can think of no greater example of what a leader is than Seans wife Martina. I cannot claim to know her well, but I have followed what she has done for her husband and her family and it has humbled me.

https://theathletic.com/2144130/2020/10/26/martina-sean-cox-interview-liverpool-klopp/
Online elbow

Re: Sean Cox still in hospital but 'recovers consciousness'.
« Reply #542 on: Today at 12:10:45 AM »
I've just read that Athletic article, absolutely fantastic. Martina is one incredible person. 
