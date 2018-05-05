Let me add a bit.



I do have the LFC Ap on my phone. Say I get an alert for a story or the line up. I click on the alert and it sends me to unknown places..well some page on LFC.. instead of straight to the exact link to show the story or the lineup directly.



The Ap is piss poor for me. So I rarely use it.



But guess what, use a lap top, don't have a desk top, and I get straight to what I want to read.



The only negative for lap top use is: I pay for the annual sub for LFCTV GO. Every time I get on to the home page and click on the LFCTV GO link, I get a pop up page asking me to sign up. I'm on the frigging page and logged in ding dongs. All I do is hit refresh and it goes away. Small annoyance but an annoyance anyway.



Now I don't really care how the home page looks. It's about navigation without stress and extra effort.



What i've experienced with any "new" roll out, LFC or otherwise, are the problems associated. I would prefer fine tuning what one has without disruption. Direct links instead of sending someone elsewhere only to go fish trying to find things.



Lap tops, or desk tops, may be a dinosaur thing to those who only use a phone but they aren't going away. To many use them at home, school, or work. I'd wager those who report to LFC for work aren't using their phones the majority of the time. Neither do journalists who report on the match. Nor do broadcast people.



And then you have us dinosaurs who prefer a bigger screen to watch or read from. That's what a lap top provides when at home.