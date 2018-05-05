« previous next »
Author Topic: The Liverpool fc website  (Read 4573 times)

The Liverpool fc website
« on: May 5, 2018, 08:16:35 am »
The worst on the planet or the entire cosmos? 




Calling it shite is being polite.



Its the feeling of being left not knowing if you've done the right thing, that makes it even shitterer than it already is.
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #1 on: May 5, 2018, 08:51:33 am »
It's really a mess.
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #2 on: May 5, 2018, 09:31:48 am »
Shite. Applied for my tickets using my phone. Was a nightmare trying to work out what I actually had to do. Not impressed at all
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #3 on: May 12, 2018, 08:10:35 am »
Covering itself in glory once more again I see.
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #4 on: May 13, 2018, 09:07:57 am »
...but its how it should be done
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #5 on: May 13, 2018, 09:11:12 am »
I'm sure capon has got some better ideas
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #6 on: June 30, 2021, 12:37:51 am »

New beta version of the official site...

https://beta.liverpoolfc.com/#
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #7 on: June 30, 2021, 12:50:01 am »
Looks awful. I hate how modern web designers assume everyone is viewing their site on a phone or tablet. It's absolutely horrible to use on a desktop.
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #8 on: June 30, 2021, 02:36:07 am »
Us arl arses don't like change on websites. Always trying to make something new , when it isn't necessary. It's like you have a website team being paid and all they want to do is play around. Then they convince somebody, this is better. Then the roll out happens and it fails in some way, slow lag times, lost links, etc..

But not a damn thing we can do because they're going to push it on us.

And if any LFC people are reading this, I rarely if ever use my cell phone to access the website. 99.5 % of the time I access via laptop. You screw with that and I use the website less. Commercial sponsors take note.
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #9 on: June 30, 2021, 09:47:52 am »
Quote from: 4pool on June 30, 2021, 02:36:07 am
Us arl arses don't like change on websites. Always trying to make something new , when it isn't necessary. It's like you have a website team being paid and all they want to do is play around. Then they convince somebody, this is better. Then the roll out happens and it fails in some way, slow lag times, lost links, etc..

But not a damn thing we can do because they're going to push it on us.

And if any LFC people are reading this, I rarely if ever use my cell phone to access the website. 99.5 % of the time I access via laptop. You screw with that and I use the website less. Commercial sponsors take note.

Yep, they should only cater to the diminishing minority of users who look at sites on desktop. Stuff the majority who use mobile sites and want improvement on a subpar website designed and built ten years ago. And Im stunned that developers who are paid to develop actually want to develop better websites. So arrogant.
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #10 on: June 30, 2021, 11:13:01 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on June 30, 2021, 12:50:01 am
Looks awful. I hate how modern web designers assume everyone is viewing their site on a phone or tablet. It's absolutely horrible to use on a desktop.

Generally speaking modern web design is utter garbage.
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #11 on: June 30, 2021, 11:18:40 am »
Quote from: Henderson19 on June 30, 2021, 09:47:52 am
Yep, they should only cater to the diminishing minority of users who look at sites on desktop. Stuff the majority who use mobile sites and want improvement on a subpar website designed and built ten years ago. And Im stunned that developers who are paid to develop actually want to develop better websites. So arrogant.

He didn't say to only cater for desktops, so a little weird you took that and then called him arrogant. 

Good webdesign should cater for both.
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #12 on: June 30, 2021, 11:42:36 am »
Most new websites are optimized for mobile viewing.  I just looked at the site on my laptop and it looked fine to me.

There will constantly be upgrades to almost all websites.  New style and look and new functionality are a must to keep things "fresh" every few years. 
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #13 on: June 30, 2021, 11:44:06 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June 30, 2021, 11:18:40 am
He didn't say to only cater for desktops, so a little weird you took that and then called him arrogant. 

Good webdesign should cater for both.

Didnt call him arrogant, it was sarcasm. Arrogant of the developers not to cater to their audience and improve their product.

He said he didnt like changes to websites. How are developers supposed to build anything better and adapt to trends? Good web design can cater for both but its all about mobile first now. So theres going to be some effects to website users. But its still in beta, so wait a bit and itll be better optimised for desktops anyway.
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #14 on: June 30, 2021, 11:59:38 am »
I like it
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #15 on: June 30, 2021, 12:02:58 pm »
Given the amount of time I spend looking at the official site, I honestly dont care what it looks like  :P
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #16 on: June 30, 2021, 12:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 30, 2021, 12:02:58 pm
Given the amount of time I spend looking at the official site, I honestly dont care what it looks like  :P

To be honest Im the opposite. I spend a lot of time on there and its always bugged me, I just want to see a new site. We lag behind most other big clubs and their sites but this will catch us up. I really like the beta version. Its clean and modern.
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #17 on: June 30, 2021, 12:11:47 pm »
Am no expert in web design but I really don't like that new one. I seem to remember the design they had before the current (or formerly current) one was decent enough and easy to navigate. I hate the tickets page too, but then again, who doesn't  ;D

In fairness, I just looked on an article instead of the home page, and really love the quality of the pictures of Joe Fagan: https://beta.liverpoolfc.com/news/remembering-joe-fagan
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #18 on: June 30, 2021, 12:28:06 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 30, 2021, 12:11:47 pm
Am no expert in web design but I really don't like that new one. I seem to remember the design they had before the current (or formerly current) one was decent enough and easy to navigate.

Yeah I liked that one. Was a fucking mess when they moved to the new design and looks like they aren't improving it with this new iteration. This is desktop anyway.

I've stopped using it since they changed it from that one you mention.
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #19 on: June 30, 2021, 12:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Henderson19 on June 30, 2021, 09:47:52 am
Yep, they should only cater to the diminishing minority of users who look at sites on desktop. Stuff the majority who use mobile sites and want improvement on a subpar website designed and built ten years ago. And Im stunned that developers who are paid to develop actually want to develop better websites. So arrogant.

If you think they can only cater for a single type of user then you're an idiot. 

They should be catering for all major platforms - including desktop browsers.
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #20 on: June 30, 2021, 12:48:52 pm »
Quote from: leroy on June 30, 2021, 12:29:29 pm
If you think they can only cater for a single type of user then you're an idiot. 

They should be catering for all major platforms - including desktop browsers.

Oh Im definitely an idiot but I know its not a platform v platform thing. Mobile first design but desktop will still be fine to use. More and more users access sites on their mobiles, so it makes sense to design a site for mobiles first and then scale up.
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #21 on: June 30, 2021, 08:42:00 pm »
Personally I think it's an improvement, and the menus are easier to navigate. Is it brilliant design? No. Is it better than the old one? Yes.
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #22 on: June 30, 2021, 09:09:59 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on June 30, 2021, 02:36:07 am
Us arl arses don't like change on websites. Always trying to make something new , when it isn't necessary. It's like you have a website team being paid and all they want to do is play around. Then they convince somebody, this is better. Then the roll out happens and it fails in some way, slow lag times, lost links, etc..

But not a damn thing we can do because they're going to push it on us.

And if any LFC people are reading this, I rarely if ever use my cell phone to access the website. 99.5 % of the time I access via laptop. You screw with that and I use the website less. Commercial sponsors take note.

There's a feedback option on there to let them know

Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on June 30, 2021, 08:42:00 pm
Personally I think it's an improvement, and the menus are easier to navigate. Is it brilliant design? No. Is it better than the old one? Yes.

Agree with this
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #23 on: June 30, 2021, 10:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 30, 2021, 12:02:58 pm
Given the amount of time I spend looking at the official site, I honestly dont care what it looks like  :P

I only use it for team information but even then it's usually behind RAWK.
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #24 on: June 30, 2021, 11:19:31 pm »
That new version is a joke.  ;D
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #25 on: July 1, 2021, 01:19:15 am »
I think I prefer the new one. Don't think I liked visiting the site, but not sure this is so much of an improvement to change that.
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #26 on: July 1, 2021, 09:21:59 am »
Less footie more Elton John
« Reply #27 on: July 1, 2021, 09:49:53 am »
Too much Red.
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #28 on: July 2, 2021, 11:15:28 am »
Beta website looks like cheap Wordpress template.

How hard is it.
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 04:27:41 pm »
Let me add a bit.

I do have the LFC Ap on my phone. Say I get an alert for a story or the line up. I click on the alert and it sends me to unknown places..well some page on LFC.. instead of straight to the exact link to show the story or the lineup directly.

The Ap is piss poor for me. So I rarely use it.

But guess what, use a lap top, don't have a desk top, and I get straight to what I want to read.

The only negative for lap top use is:  I pay for the annual sub for LFCTV GO. Every time I get on to the home page and click on the  LFCTV GO link, I get a pop up page asking me to sign up. I'm on the frigging page and logged in ding dongs. All I do is hit refresh and it goes away. Small annoyance but an annoyance anyway.

Now I don't really care how the home page looks. It's about navigation without stress and extra effort.

What i've experienced with any "new" roll out, LFC or otherwise, are the problems associated. I would prefer fine tuning what one has without disruption. Direct links instead of sending someone elsewhere only to go fish trying to find things.

Lap tops, or desk tops, may be a dinosaur thing to those who only use a phone but they aren't going away. To many use them at home, school, or work. I'd wager those who report to LFC for work aren't using their phones the majority of the time. Neither do journalists who report on the match. Nor do broadcast people.

And then you have us dinosaurs who prefer a bigger screen to watch or read from. That's what a lap top provides when at home.
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 06:58:55 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:27:41 pm
Let me add a bit.

I do have the LFC Ap on my phone. Say I get an alert for a story or the line up. I click on the alert and it sends me to unknown places..well some page on LFC.. instead of straight to the exact link to show the story or the lineup directly.

The Ap is piss poor for me. So I rarely use it.

But guess what, use a lap top, don't have a desk top, and I get straight to what I want to read.

The only negative for lap top use is:  I pay for the annual sub for LFCTV GO. Every time I get on to the home page and click on the  LFCTV GO link, I get a pop up page asking me to sign up. I'm on the frigging page and logged in ding dongs. All I do is hit refresh and it goes away. Small annoyance but an annoyance anyway.

Now I don't really care how the home page looks. It's about navigation without stress and extra effort.

What i've experienced with any "new" roll out, LFC or otherwise, are the problems associated. I would prefer fine tuning what one has without disruption. Direct links instead of sending someone elsewhere only to go fish trying to find things.

Lap tops, or desk tops, may be a dinosaur thing to those who only use a phone but they aren't going away. To many use them at home, school, or work. I'd wager those who report to LFC for work aren't using their phones the majority of the time. Neither do journalists who report on the match. Nor do broadcast people.

And then you have us dinosaurs who prefer a bigger screen to watch or read from. That's what a lap top provides when at home.

I find the same with the app. When I get a pop-up on my phone with say a new signing or team news etc, I usually have to wait 5-10 mins for the link to work properly otherwise it just takes you to the previous news item if you click on it immediately.
Re: The Liverpool fc website
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:47:50 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:27:41 pm
Let me add a bit.

I do have the LFC Ap on my phone. Say I get an alert for a story or the line up. I click on the alert and it sends me to unknown places..well some page on LFC.. instead of straight to the exact link to show the story or the lineup directly.

The Ap is piss poor for me. So I rarely use it.

But guess what, use a lap top, don't have a desk top, and I get straight to what I want to read.

The only negative for lap top use is:  I pay for the annual sub for LFCTV GO. Every time I get on to the home page and click on the  LFCTV GO link, I get a pop up page asking me to sign up. I'm on the frigging page and logged in ding dongs. All I do is hit refresh and it goes away. Small annoyance but an annoyance anyway.

Now I don't really care how the home page looks. It's about navigation without stress and extra effort.

What i've experienced with any "new" roll out, LFC or otherwise, are the problems associated. I would prefer fine tuning what one has without disruption. Direct links instead of sending someone elsewhere only to go fish trying to find things.

Lap tops, or desk tops, may be a dinosaur thing to those who only use a phone but they aren't going away. To many use them at home, school, or work. I'd wager those who report to LFC for work aren't using their phones the majority of the time. Neither do journalists who report on the match. Nor do broadcast people.

And then you have us dinosaurs who prefer a bigger screen to watch or read from. That's what a lap top provides when at home.
The LFCTV thing bugs me as well. I also pay for the annual sub and the constant pop-up asking me to sign-up despite being logged-in and a subscriber is a pain. Also LFCTV is a pretty poorly designed site as well since they did the re-design a few years back and a lot of the old content is pretty much impossible to find now. I used to watch the extended highlights from the Rafa period (despite the poor video quality) and when they did the re-design all those videos became impossible to find.
