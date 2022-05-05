My missus knows nothing about football. I could tell her it was the galactic cup final and she'd not blink at that



She asked me to keep the date free. I agree before I even considered the significance of the date. If I then went back on that, you can be sure I'd not be enjoying the match.



And there's still the remote possibility she's taking me to the game



AwwThis is sort of sweet though. Is she bang into anything unmissable? Maybe a best friend is getting married next May?I hope you have a wonderful time at an otherwise empty French restaurant with no 4G signal and dodgy WiFiThat sounds sarcastic but it isn'tWill she understand when, no matter what irrelevant obstacles are placed around you, you simply feel the tremor of us scoring through the trembling of the very cosmos, and you just suddenly stand bolt upright - knocking the onion soup flying - and with eyes wide open and arms raised, you march towards the door,you stride out like a zombie, not even using the door WE WILL WALK THROUGH WALLS she is fussing and trying to placate you until the waiter stops her and explains" No madame. 'e haz gone, I am afraid.Iz mind eez in Paree."