gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,117
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 11:16:01 am
I was expecting the same at the weekend to be honest, think itll be the same and old school boozers down side streets and such may be walk-ins. Ended up in The Rose & Crown.
AHA!

ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,228
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 11:16:54 am
Quote from: gerrard88 on May 16, 2022, 09:46:43 pm
Did Mcooleys (c square) for Madrid final.

Anyone think Mcooleys ( matthew street) be decent?

Don't mind the Mathew St one (no idea for cup finals) but I find the seating a bit odd. Like there's guitar acts there sometimes and it's like the seating arrangements aren't pointed "at" the stage.

It's smaller than the other one but that could just mean atmosphere

So if they show it on the stage bit let's hope they arrange the seating appropriately which I'm sure most pubs will
Stanley6

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 01:26:34 pm
Anyone on here go the Adelphi in 2019 and if so was it any good?
Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,421
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 01:40:41 pm
It just occurred to me that my missus asked me to keep the 28th free as she was taking me somewhere for my birthday.

So I guess I'll be avoiding all news and watching it later on.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,410
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 01:49:00 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 01:40:41 pm
It just occurred to me that my missus asked me to keep the 28th free as she was taking me somewhere for my birthday.

So I guess I'll be avoiding all news and watching it later on.

If it isn't Paris then you need to fuck her off.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

KiNki

  • Smicer devotee supreme, Sammy Lee impersonator extraordinaire.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,237
  • i am an_nik_ki.
    • http://hfdinfo.com/digital
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 03:14:20 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:49:00 pm
If it isn't Paris then you need to fuck her off.

 ;D ;D ;D
Xink

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 03:28:44 pm
Quote from: Stanley6 on Yesterday at 01:26:34 pm
Anyone on here go the Adelphi in 2019 and if so was it any good?

Hi Mate
Yeah I did - It was a really good atmosphere - They stopped admissions after a certain time so it wasnt too cramped - most people were seated and it was family friendly I would say.
There is a small cost of around £10 to gurantee a seat for this year - which is worth it IMO - I'm travelling down from Newcastle and will be going back to the venue as I'm not a fan of rammed pubs.
I sure as hell wont be sleeping there this time ! - but they do host a good final :)

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/champions-league-final-family-fanzone-tickets-335395285327?fbclid=IwAR0nuOAJRP04fZRz1SEr2r77GjXm1Jk9-7JpkMy1qKiEvY3wo_6mfAmyPqc
Stanley6

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 05:54:32 pm
Quote from: Xink on Yesterday at 03:28:44 pm
Hi Mate
Yeah I did - It was a really good atmosphere - They stopped admissions after a certain time so it wasnt too cramped - most people were seated and it was family friendly I would say.
There is a small cost of around £10 to gurantee a seat for this year - which is worth it IMO - I'm travelling down from Newcastle and will be going back to the venue as I'm not a fan of rammed pubs.
I sure as hell wont be sleeping there this time ! - but they do host a good final :)

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/champions-league-final-family-fanzone-tickets-335395285327?fbclid=IwAR0nuOAJRP04fZRz1SEr2r77GjXm1Jk9-7JpkMy1qKiEvY3wo_6mfAmyPqc

Thanks mate. I'll be watching it with my kids so this sounds perfect.
Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,496
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 05:59:36 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:49:00 pm
If it isn't Paris then you need to fuck her off.

Seconded.
anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 06:05:32 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 11:16:01 am
I was expecting the same at the weekend to be honest, think itll be the same and old school boozers down side streets and such may be walk-ins. Ended up in The Rose & Crown.
What a boozer that Rose & Crown! Always a friendly pint in there
Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,421
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 06:33:28 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:49:00 pm
If it isn't Paris then you need to fuck her off.

Well if it is, she'll have had to get my passport renewed too, so it would be a HUGE surprise!
meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,372
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 06:53:15 pm
Quote from: Stanley6 on Yesterday at 01:26:34 pm
Anyone on here go the Adelphi in 2019 and if so was it any good?

Just don't touch anything
Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,453
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 07:16:52 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 01:40:41 pm
It just occurred to me that my missus asked me to keep the 28th free as she was taking me somewhere for my birthday.

So I guess I'll be avoiding all news and watching it later on.
brilliant, I'd be well pissed off :lmao
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,298
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 07:22:19 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 01:40:41 pm
It just occurred to me that my missus asked me to keep the 28th free as she was taking me somewhere for my birthday.

So I guess I'll be avoiding all news and watching it later on.

il est impossible d'éviter le score. sûrement.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,298
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 07:25:22 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:16:52 pm
brilliant, I'd be well pissed off :lmao

All these stories of people missing finals because of prior arrangements... pah. You can rearrange a holiday or a wedding.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 07:51:37 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:25:22 pm
All these stories of people missing finals because of prior arrangements... pah. You can rearrange a holiday or a wedding.

Exactly this, thank her for the kind gesture and explain there is something infinitely more important you'd like to do.
JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,127
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 08:30:29 pm
Got tickets for Punch Tarmeys in town. Group of us going, I'm sure it'll be very average as a venue and £20 is a rip off really but it's nice to have somewhere sorted.
SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,355
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 08:33:01 pm
Be watching in Spain in an Atletico bar most of whom need very little convincing to support Liverpool on the night  ;D
Rouge

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,818
  • Barnes to Molby!
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 09:18:27 pm
Possible a long shot But can anyone recommend a friendly spot to watch the game around Amsterdam or the dutch coast towns of Haarlem and Zandvoort?
Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,421
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 10:12:39 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:25:22 pm
All these stories of people missing finals because of prior arrangements... pah. You can rearrange a holiday or a wedding.

She's pretty good at freeing me up to watch most matches.

I have no idea what she has planned, but she's bursting to tell me so much that she almost just flat out told me the other day.
This woman has obviously put a LOT of thought into whatever it is and has put me first. There's no way in hell I'm going to spoil that by even mentioning the football. Maybe others would and fair fucks to them. That's not me though :)
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,303
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 10:14:34 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:12:39 pm
She's pretty good at freeing me up to watch most matches.

I have no idea what she has planned, but she's bursting to tell me so much that she almost just flat out told me the other day.
This woman has obviously put a LOT of thought into whatever it is and has put me first. There's no way in hell I'm going to spoil that by even mentioning the football. Maybe others would and fair fucks to them. That's not me though :)

Wait - does she know it's the champions league final at least?
Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 10:22:01 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:12:39 pm
She's pretty good at freeing me up to watch most matches.

I have no idea what she has planned, but she's bursting to tell me so much that she almost just flat out told me the other day.
This woman has obviously put a LOT of thought into whatever it is and has put me first. There's no way in hell I'm going to spoil that by even mentioning the football. Maybe others would and fair fucks to them. That's not me though :)

Fair play, Ive no idea how youll be able to be present in the moment with her though and not be checking your phone every 30 seconds
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,303
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 10:23:12 pm
Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 10:22:01 pm
Fair play, Ive no idea how youll be able to be present in the moment with her though and not be checking your phone every 30 seconds streaming the game
Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 10:25:54 pm
 ;D
JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,127
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 10:25:59 pm
Quote from: Rouge on Yesterday at 09:18:27 pm
Possible a long shot But can anyone recommend a friendly spot to watch the game around Amsterdam or the dutch coast towns of Haarlem and Zandvoort?

I watched us play in a couple of Irish pubs when I lived in Amsterdam but that was 10 years ago so my advice might be out of date ;D

Sure I watched a couple in Dan Murphys in Leidseplein, and the FA Cup semi in St James Gate? Not sure if it was that one but was around there and looks familiar!

There's a RAWK thread on Amsterdam too which is bound to have recommendations https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=260321.360

lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,096
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 10:34:46 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:12:39 pm
She's pretty good at freeing me up to watch most matches.

I have no idea what she has planned, but she's bursting to tell me so much that she almost just flat out told me the other day.
This woman has obviously put a LOT of thought into whatever it is and has put me first. There's no way in hell I'm going to spoil that by even mentioning the football. Maybe others would and fair fucks to them. That's not me though :)

Wow, I'm not sure you are even joking.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 10:35:36 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:49:00 pm
If it isn't Paris then you need to fuck her off.

Right after all its his birthday not hers!
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 10:38:07 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:12:39 pm
She's pretty good at freeing me up to watch most matches.

I have no idea what she has planned, but she's bursting to tell me so much that she almost just flat out told me the other day.
This woman has obviously put a LOT of thought into whatever it is and has put me first. There's no way in hell I'm going to spoil that by even mentioning the football. Maybe others would and fair fucks to them. That's not me though :)

Not that Im a relationship consultant or anything but its your birthday mate, I cant imagine my mrs telling me shes planning something for my birthday that falls on the CL final of my boyhood club that she knows I love so much long before I met her, everything would have to be tailored around that final, if it was her birthday it would be different but thats just me.
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,303
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 11:17:37 pm
Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,421
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 11:18:52 pm
My missus knows nothing about football. I could tell her it was the galactic cup final and she'd not blink at that ;D

She asked me to keep the date free. I agree before I even considered the significance of the date. If I then went back on that, you can be sure I'd not be enjoying the match.

And there's still the remote possibility she's taking me to the game :lmao
Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 11:20:13 pm
Even if it was her birthday youd sort something amazing for the Friday night and just say it wasnt possible to do on the Saturday.

Maybe Im not thoughtful enough but I made it very clear early on (many years ago now), that if Liverpool are playing Im either there or watching it on tv, no exceptions.
stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,909
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 11:32:44 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 11:18:52 pm
My missus knows nothing about football. I could tell her it was the galactic cup final and she'd not blink at that ;D

She asked me to keep the date free. I agree before I even considered the significance of the date. If I then went back on that, you can be sure I'd not be enjoying the match.

And there's still the remote possibility she's taking me to the game :lmao

"Okay honey, I heard you talk about that Real Madrid thingy and something about Liverpool, so I googled them and found out, that in German their nickname is the "white ballet". So, I got us tickets to the nutcracker. I hope you have a great evening." 
telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,348
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 11:51:09 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:32:44 pm
"Okay honey, I heard you talk about that Real Madrid thingy and something about Liverpool, so I googled them and found out, that in German their nickname is the "white ballet". So, I got us tickets to the nutcracker. I hope you have a great evening."

 ;D

Ballet is pretty amazing though. Never left one without thinking that this is the very height of human physical capabilities. Gravity defying fucking magic.

Shame you'll be missing the final Romford but your dilemma is understandable. Make sure to turn off your phone proper, else you'll get a notification or a text.
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,749
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Yesterday at 11:58:49 pm
The day i got married Liverpool where playing 5.30 kick off. I went home after the afternoon meal with a couple of reds, watched the game and was back at the venue before the evening guests arrived. My new Mrs didnt bat an eyelid. She knew the score and still does. Nothing would make me miss the match a week on Saturday. Nothing.
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,298
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Today at 12:14:09 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:12:39 pm
She's pretty good at freeing me up to watch most matches.

I have no idea what she has planned, but she's bursting to tell me so much that she almost just flat out told me the other day.
This woman has obviously put a LOT of thought into whatever it is and has put me first. There's no way in hell I'm going to spoil that by even mentioning the football. Maybe others would and fair fucks to them. That's not me though :)


Im hoping shes taking you to Paris.   ;D


We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,228
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
Today at 06:01:42 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 11:18:52 pm
My missus knows nothing about football. I could tell her it was the galactic cup final and she'd not blink at that ;D

She asked me to keep the date free. I agree before I even considered the significance of the date. If I then went back on that, you can be sure I'd not be enjoying the match.

And there's still the remote possibility she's taking me to the game :lmao

Aww
This is sort of sweet though. Is she bang into anything unmissable? Maybe a best friend is getting married next May?

I hope you have a wonderful time at an otherwise empty French restaurant with no 4G signal and dodgy WiFi

That sounds sarcastic but it isn't  ;D

Will she understand when, no matter what irrelevant obstacles are placed around you, you simply feel the tremor of us scoring through the trembling of the very cosmos, and you just suddenly stand bolt upright - knocking the onion soup flying - and with eyes wide open and arms raised, you march towards the door, an unstoppable magnetic pull, you stride out like a zombie, not even using the door WE WILL WALK THROUGH WALLS she is fussing and trying to placate you until the waiter stops her and explains

 " No madame. 'e haz gone, I am afraid.
Iz mind eez in Paree."
