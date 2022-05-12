Live abroad now, got some scousers coming to my house for it, they have got a baby only a few months old, thought its not gunna be the best environment for a babby, but then thought again, even though he will be asleep its his first European cup final with the reds, his arl man can tell him about it when he is older. My young un will stop up, its his birthday. Madrid was his birthday too. Miss being back home, but we will have a full day tilt at it, young and old reds. Bet your all arsed!! Not to be taken for granted this though, its a big un.