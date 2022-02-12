« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Down

Author Topic: Where to watch the champs league final  (Read 185907 times)

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,365
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1840 on: Yesterday at 01:39:48 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 01:38:03 pm
Ah great, so if you qualified for the ballot, but didn't enter, because you weren't going to Paris anyway and didn't want to take someone else's chance, you're back off the queue. Again. ::)

I'm sure plenty who are unsuccessful will have no intention of going. Unless the unsuccessful ballot entry person needs to go you can have mine.

(I'm just assuming I'm unsuccessful at this point)
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,308
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1841 on: Yesterday at 01:44:42 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 01:39:48 pm
I'm sure plenty who are unsuccessful will have no intention of going. Unless the unsuccessful ballot entry person needs to go you can have mine.

(I'm just assuming I'm unsuccessful at this point)

Ta, but I've already got tickets for somewhere else. Just annoyed that it still works like that. Think it makes people with no intwntion of going enter the ballot, just so they can get first dips on whatever else they offer.  They really should make it "if you qualified for the ballot", not if you were unsuccessful. (One for the ticket forum this discussion.)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1842 on: Yesterday at 01:47:48 pm »
Aintree racecourse for me and a few mates. Anyone been there for previous finals was it decent ? Screen big enough and any commentary ?
Logged

Offline D🐶G

  • .....to hurt someone as beautiful as you.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,909
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1843 on: Yesterday at 02:43:06 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 01:38:03 pm
Ah great, so if you qualified for the ballot, but didn't enter, because you weren't going to Paris anyway and didn't want to take someone else's chance, you're back off the queue. Again. ::)
Know what you mean. Bit disappointed ourselves about this too. Didnt enter the ballot as we just cant afford Paris given the costs involved in getting there, so didnt enter the ballot as we didnt want to waste anyones time. Kind of wish we had of done now so we wouldve had a good chance of getting tickets to the Arena.
Logged
19 League Titles  7 FA Cups  8 Football League Cups  15 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Twitter - @ElmDag

Offline Songs to Sing

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,487
  • ...Hold your head up high He made the people happy
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1844 on: Yesterday at 05:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Yesterday at 01:47:48 pm
Aintree racecourse for me and a few mates. Anyone been there for previous finals was it decent ? Screen big enough and any commentary ?

Was great
Yes big enough and commentary. They also had this pre kick off live music last time wrapped up with YNWA.
Logged
-Rafael Benitez 03/06/2010: "Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone." No, thank you, you wondeful, humble, gracious man. You fought for us for years and won't be forgotten.-
The 5th Benitle

Offline Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1845 on: Yesterday at 06:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Songs to Sing on Yesterday at 05:59:31 pm
Was great
Yes big enough and commentary. They also had this pre kick off live music last time wrapped up with YNWA.
excellent
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,162
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1846 on: Yesterday at 06:14:22 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Yesterday at 06:01:24 pm
excellent

depends what the pre match live music was
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Xink

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 12:46:57 am »
The Adelphi have just opened bookings for the final screened in their grand hall if anyone is unsure where to watch it.
Its fully seated and child friendly - was a really good atmosphere last time

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/champions-league-final-family-fanzone-tickets-335395285327?fbclid=IwAR0nuOAJRP04fZRz1SEr2r77GjXm1Jk9-7JpkMy1qKiEvY3wo_6mfAmyPqc
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,152
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 01:26:16 am »
Bit of a long shot, but anyone got any recommendations for either Mexico City or Playa Del Carmen.

I think it should be sound given Madrid are in the final. Lots of Madrid fans here in Mexico.

I want to find somewhere I can get the atmosphere and commentary, not reggaetón music blaring  ;D
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,799
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 03:32:15 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 01:26:16 am
Bit of a long shot, but anyone got any recommendations for either Mexico City or Playa Del Carmen.

I think it should be sound given Madrid are in the final. Lots of Madrid fans here in Mexico.

I want to find somewhere I can get the atmosphere and commentary, not reggaetón music blaring  ;D

Ask here:

https://www.facebook.com/people/Liverpool-FC-Supporters-Mexico/100063555977689/
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,152
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 04:02:31 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:32:15 am
Ask here:

https://www.facebook.com/people/Liverpool-FC-Supporters-Mexico/100063555977689/

Nice one!

I found a group on Twitter called MexiKop that seem to have meet-ups. Be good laugh to meet up with the local supporters club.
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,185
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 08:09:28 am »
Live abroad now, got some scousers coming to my house for it, they have got a baby only a few months old, thought its not gunna be the best environment for a babby, but then thought again, even though he will be asleep its his first European cup final with the reds, his arl man can tell him about it when he is older. My young un will stop up, its his birthday. Madrid was his birthday too. Miss being back home, but we will have a full day tilt at it, young and old reds. Bet your all arsed!! Not to be taken for granted this though, its a big un.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,790
  • RedOrDead
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1852 on: Today at 11:50:42 am »
Anyone been to the BOSS night screening before? Managed to get some tickets but didn't realise we were at the top balcony  :butt

Looked at some videos from previous years and it looked good but don't know what it's like on the balcony atmosphere wise
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,061
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1853 on: Today at 02:37:22 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:09:28 am
Live abroad now, got some scousers coming to my house for it, they have got a baby only a few months old, thought its not gunna be the best environment for a babby, but then thought again, even though he will be asleep its his first European cup final with the reds, his arl man can tell him about it when he is older. My young un will stop up, its his birthday. Madrid was his birthday too. Miss being back home, but we will have a full day tilt at it, young and old reds. Bet your all arsed!! Not to be taken for granted this though, its a big un.

Have a great one, even if you can't be home or at the match, we'll all at it, believing the same dream; following Klopp's magnificent bastards!   *who are actually nice fellas :)
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,125
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1854 on: Today at 02:56:48 pm »
Still planning to stand outside in town soaking up the atmos

I am that damn sure
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,145
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1855 on: Today at 03:21:46 pm »
Mate was successful in the ballot, got 1 each for him and his lad, who has just recovered from cancer. My mate was in Paris in 81, so hopefully he gets to see the same result, with Robbo starring in the role of Barney
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,185
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1856 on: Today at 03:48:19 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:37:22 pm
Have a great one, even if you can't be home or at the match, we'll all at it, believing the same dream; following Klopp's magnificent bastards!   *who are actually nice fellas :)

Cheers fella, all the best. If you stop to think about it, its as good as it gets this one, hope you have a cracking night. This chance to lift Ol big ears is a defining part of our lives.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,125
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1857 on: Today at 04:09:52 pm »
I'm gonna take videos of places showing it and try to capture the nervous tension

Follow the noise

Will work out particulars. I know we don't, generally, have an open thread for posting such things here

But I promise a full trip report
Logged

Offline LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1858 on: Today at 04:20:22 pm »
anyone got a good recommendation for the london area? went to the three kings last time which was great but wrong side of london for me.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,546
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1859 on: Today at 05:07:00 pm »
https://twitter.com/MandSBankArena/status/1525134975238131712

Quote
Due to unforeseen technical issues, we have regrettably had no option but to delay the presale of the UEFA Champions League Final Screening.

We will update fans at 10am Monday 16 May and ensure that we give notice of the new on sale details.
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,243
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1860 on: Today at 06:03:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:21:46 pm
Mate was successful in the ballot, got 1 each for him and his lad, who has just recovered from cancer. My mate was in Paris in 81, so hopefully he gets to see the same result, with Robbo starring in the role of Barney
I lost out in the ballot but hearing this sort of thing actually takes some of the sadness of that away. Fair play and hope your mates lad fills his boots Rob.
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,145
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1861 on: Today at 06:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 06:03:06 pm
I lost out in the ballot but hearing this sort of thing actually takes some of the sadness of that away. Fair play and hope your mates lad fills his boots Rob.

He is absolutely bouncing. I've know him since he was about 6, he's 24 now. Mate has done well in this years ballots, got LC, FA and CL finals (missed out on Athens, Kiev and only got 1 for Madrid), so his lad is having a whale of a time this year
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,345
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1862 on: Today at 07:25:52 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on Today at 04:20:22 pm
anyone got a good recommendation for the london area? went to the three kings last time which was great but wrong side of london for me.

What One of the other 3 sides of the huge city that is London is the right side for you?
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,345
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1863 on: Today at 07:26:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:21:46 pm
Mate was successful in the ballot, got 1 each for him and his lad, who has just recovered from cancer. My mate was in Paris in 81, so hopefully he gets to see the same result, with Robbo starring in the role of Barney

Thats brilliant.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Up
« previous next »
 