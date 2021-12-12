« previous next »
Author Topic: Where to watch the champs league final  (Read 179133 times)

Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 03:36:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:27:57 pm
We're off to Crete 8am on the Sunday morning, Manc airport for 5:30, so will be watching at home with the kids - missus is out with her mate during the day but will be home in time to support Real....





Not if you change the locks while she's out!  :D
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 03:48:26 pm »
Its fucking mad how many pages this topic has when you think about it.
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 03:58:28 pm »
Sorted Camp & Furnace tickets this morning - but just wondering what the chances will be that we'll screen it at Anfield again...
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 03:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 03:58:28 pm
Sorted Camp & Furnace tickets this morning - but just wondering what the chances will be that we'll screen it at Anfield again...

hasn't that been standard practice?
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 04:02:59 pm »
Didnt last time.
Or did they and I couldnt get in? Cant remember.
Feel like they didnt.
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1765 on: Today at 04:06:40 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June  1, 2019, 03:36:05 pm
In the Empire in Belfast. Filling up nicely with reds.

Probably back here again.
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 04:09:15 pm »
Oh yeah I think Take That were playing the next day or something. Fantastic planning by the club.
All the breweries around the Baltic were good last time. Was nice to be out in the open. But all the beer ran out and all they had was warm cans of blackcurrant strongbow. Yuck.
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 04:20:47 pm »
I'm gonna go OUT

Have a few. Let friends know I'm out. My very best friends aren't red but that's their loss

OUUT

I'm gonna do that rare thing. Soak up the everything but the match. Bar hop, concert square, wander round. Town will be silent apart from reaction near televisions

I have predicted a win. I have what we all need but are fools to have: belief

I want the day. I want the happiness. I want that moment with people I don't know that common trust because I did not come this far to hide behind the couch

Writing this post in the rain the drops on my screen just remind me that when you walk through a storm...

WE ARE NOW THAT STORM
« Last Edit: Today at 04:25:52 pm by ToneLa »
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 04:22:51 pm »
Look at this thread its fantastic. We watched the last one here or the last one there the one before that the atmosphere was boss. We are so lucky to support this team. Theres lots out there that have never seen their team in a European Cup Final.... ever.... but not us We dont know what it is but we love it!
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 04:22:59 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:58:57 pm
hasn't that been standard practice?

No. Screening for the last Madrid final. No screening for Spurs - think it was because a concert was on near the time.
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 04:25:07 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:20:47 pm
I'm gonna go OUT

Have a few. Let friends know I'm out. My very best friends aren't red but that's their loss

OUUT

I'm gonna do that rare thing. Soak up the everything but the match. Bar hop, concert square, wander round. Town will be silent apart from reaction near televisions

I have predicted a win. I have what we all need but are fools to have: belief

I want the day. I want the happiness. I want that moment with people I don't know that common trust because I sis not come this far to hide behind the couch

Writing this post in the rain the drops on my screen just remind me that when you walk through a storm...

WE ARE NOW THAT STORM

Which town??
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 04:26:06 pm »
Posted it in the London pubs thread. Anywhere good in central that day would be appreciated :wave
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 04:29:42 pm »
Jurgen says to go to Paris and paint the town red. What Jurgen wants Jurgen gets! Would be rude not to  :D
Re: Where to watch the champs league final
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 04:30:43 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:25:07 pm
Which town??

the one Everton reside in

Might be a proper hobo about it post live pics of empty streets or videos or some shit. See if I get dragged into it

The sheer fucking romance I'm talking here. I know the game is on and everyone is watching it and I'm gonna pace this fucking earth like Jules after the end of Pulp Fiction

It's a flawless plan because destiny is destiny

But if we slip into a bad reality?

Least I won't be alone.

But let's deal with the facts. We are owed. Mo Salah is posting about REVENGE on Instagram. I have consulted with my women and my men and nobody is stopping me and nobody can talk me out of it now

I just lost my father I am in the family home. Am I fuck gonna watch this final on me bill. I can lean on friends or the girl but this isn't about ME being propped up

This is about me PROVING TO MYSELF THAT THIS SACRED PART OF THE WORLD IS ALRIGHT

IF THERE'S ONE PLACE YOU CAN BE
WALKIN AROUND LIKE YOU OWN THE PLACE, SPIRITUALITY INCLUDED YET HUMBLED TO BE THERE
WELL TOWN IS THAT PLACE LIVERPOOL YOU'RE GONNA TREAT ME WELL CAUSE THIS TIME EVERY TIME IT'S PERSONAL AND I WOULDNT CHANGE A FUCKING THING
