Which town??
the one Everton reside in
Might be a proper hobo about it post live pics of empty streets or videos or some shit. See if I get dragged into it
The sheer fucking romance I'm talking here. I know the game is on and everyone is watching it and I'm gonna pace this fucking earth like Jules after the end of Pulp Fiction
It's a flawless plan because destiny is destiny
But if we slip into a bad reality?
Least I won't be alone.
But let's deal with the facts. We are owed. Mo Salah is posting about REVENGE on Instagram. I have consulted with my women and my men and nobody is stopping me and nobody can talk me out of it now
I just lost my father I am in the family home. Am I fuck gonna watch this final on me bill. I can lean on friends or the girl but this isn't about ME being propped up
This is about me PROVING TO MYSELF THAT THIS SACRED PART OF THE WORLD IS ALRIGHT
IF THERE'S ONE PLACE YOU CAN BE
WALKIN AROUND LIKE YOU OWN THE PLACE, SPIRITUALITY INCLUDED YET HUMBLED TO BE THERE
WELL TOWN IS THAT PLACE LIVERPOOL YOU'RE GONNA TREAT ME WELL CAUSE THIS TIME EVERY TIME IT'S PERSONAL AND I WOULDNT CHANGE A FUCKING THING