Very worrying times indeed Sarge. So many things when they are put together can have catastrophic consequences. The easy prey of youth, them looking up to the ex Provo men and women, SF and the DUP being of no help whatsoever.
Elections are on next week, I'll be very surprised if Donnelly gets in now after this, that's kind of what I was getting at earlier. They may have had some kind of support by the people who were just pissed off of nothing happening with the established party's, but now, people have turned. At least we can hope.
I'll tell you what though that night, I would say 99% people there would of been from Creggan or the surrounding area, if that bullet had have hit someone from there, there would be scenes like you have never seen before up there. That doesn't detract away from what a travesty it was of course and its not intended to sound in anyway disrespectful to Lyra McKee
The thing with the red paint, powerful indeed wasn't it. The Police let them get on with it, so did the members from Soaradh. No one dared stop them.