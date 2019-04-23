The kid who murdered Lyra McKee was led by senior Republicans and one major worry is that the Creggan has one of highest poverty rates in the North. Derry's young got no peace spoils and now welfare cuts voted through by SF and The Dup are not going down well. Lets be honest they where abandonned by everyone. To 'some' war is still on and its easy prey to dissidents that this disaffected youth are in need of something. Need to face this stuff because these young 'Revolutionaries' look up to the older lad who are ex-Provo and Real IRA volenteers.



The election of Gary Donnelly, then a member of the 32 County Sovereignty Movement (Political Wing of the Real IRA), as a councillor in 2014 is an example of the support for dissident republicanism, or at the very least disillusionment with established political parties. Sinn Féin and The Dup need to get the Institutions back up and running now and show actual leadership because now is the time its needed, petty fucking points scoring wont solve a thing.



The police believe the dissident republican group the New IRA was responsible. An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old arrested on Saturday were released on Sunday evening.



Now within the commnities of Derry's Creggan and Bogside The New IRA are growing as they are in Tallaght Co. Dublin, two low income and high Unemployment hotspots. They will continue to grow if the Political class does not get its finger out and that includes Stormout, Leinster House and Westministers plus the Yanks.



Only today many many recruitment posters where erected in colleges across Ireland by The New IRA, they are pushing hard and are not looking like shying away, quite the oppisite. No I've not seen a backlash like what happened in Derry over the weekend with people putting Red paint on their hands on putting it on the Office of Soaradh, that was powerful.



The New IRA apoligy was a fucking joke to be honest and it laid out its intent to strike again within the statement, worrying times.