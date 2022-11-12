btw, new 2 hour long documentary on the making of God of War, haven't watched it yet so can't recommend but imagine fans of the game will enjoy it
I hate to be that guy but Raising Kratos came out 3 years ago! That said its is well worth a watch though for any fan of the 2018 game and Ragnorok who likes their behind the scenes/making off type documentaries.
Having finished the main story and most of the post end game, the narrative journey they have created here is really suburb and for a brand like Sony thats known for this genre of game, meeting the anticipated expectations is one thing but clearing the bar like a Chris Waddle penalty is something quite impressive.