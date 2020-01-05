Spoiler Just fought Baldur for the second time and went though a a massive cut scene where I battled with him on a flying Dragon. Kratos and Artaeus have now been dumped in Helheim again

Suspect I'm quite near to the end of the main story and don't want to be!!I have been mixing up exploring, finding collectables and doing side quests with the main story-line and have really loved the balance.Gone heavily RUNIC with my character and weapons wherever I can and love obliterating large enemies with the fully Upgraded "Frost Giant Frenzy" heavy runic attack.Anyone know roughly how much I've got left, I'm up to the bit where...: