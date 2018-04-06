« previous next »
Cunk on Britain.

Cunk on Britain.
April 6, 2018, 01:54:12 pm
Hilarious stuff.some absolute pearlers in there.
 ;D ;D
bollocks

Re: Cunk on Britain.
April 6, 2018, 02:30:47 pm
Quote from: planet-terror on April  6, 2018, 01:54:12 pm
Hilarious stuff.some absolute pearlers in there.
 ;D ;D

Diane Morgan's fifteen minutes or so on the phone with Stuart Maconie on Tuesday was very entertaining too.  i think she was on at 14:30.
Re: Cunk on Britain.
April 6, 2018, 03:44:12 pm
Well put together really enjoyed this first episode.
Re: Cunk on Britain.
February 26, 2019, 09:20:01 am
Watched this last night after Partridge

Funny as fuck :lmao

Is the series on at the moment a rerun?
Re: Cunk on Britain.
February 26, 2019, 09:45:19 am
Think so, not heard/seen anything about new material.
Re: Cunk on Britain.
February 26, 2019, 11:42:44 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 26, 2019, 09:20:01 am
Watched this last night after Partridge

Funny as fuck :lmao

Is the series on at the moment a rerun?

I thought it was new but maybe I just missed it first time around. Last week was good too on the Dark Ages, Norman conquest etc.

So many funny throwaway lines that Ive now forgotten.
Re: Cunk on Britain.
February 26, 2019, 12:03:30 pm
Built by one man - Norman Architecture
Re: Cunk on Britain.
February 26, 2019, 12:20:31 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 26, 2019, 11:42:44 am
I thought it was new but maybe I just missed it first time around. Last week was good too on the Dark Ages, Norman conquest etc.

So many funny throwaway lines that Ive now forgotten.

Too many lines mate its hard to keep up.

Definitely one to watch a few times.

She's relentlessly funny. :)
Re: Cunk on Britain.
February 26, 2019, 02:20:43 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 26, 2019, 12:20:31 pm
Too many lines mate its hard to keep up.

Definitely one to watch a few times.

She's relentlessly funny. :)

Just been on twitter to steal a few highlights (including last weeks):

- Calling Braveheart Walliam Willis

- King James brought England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales & Cornwall together just like Simon Cowell did with One Direction

- the Baywatch tapestry, like a Game of Thrones finale drawn by an 8year old

- the Middle ages, where people just drank beer and ate bread, were a particularly challenging time for the gluten intolerant. But thankfully no one was middle class so they just put up with it

- Who was Albert Hall? Why did Oliver Twist and what are words worth?

- Before Snapchat dick pics where posted on hillsides

- Will.I.Am Shakespeare, Spanish Amanda, Hard Ians Wall, Horror Show Nelson
Re: Cunk on Britain.
February 26, 2019, 02:49:27 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 26, 2019, 02:20:43 pm
snip/

:)

She was on the Golden Hind replica last night trying to discuss Francis Drake.

"Imagine a sailor over there , a sailor over here, and a sailor on the steering wheel thingy"

"Then a grey bearded man walks past with a tray of fish fingers"

:lmao
Re: Cunk on Britain.
February 26, 2019, 02:58:36 pm
Never heard of her, but I'm watching episode one now. She is fucking hilarious.

Why did cavemen bury all their stuff, were they afraid someone would steal it?

....they didn't, that's just where we find it.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MUM89s4N2BQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MUM89s4N2BQ</a>
Re: Cunk on Britain.
February 26, 2019, 04:55:00 pm
Cunk on the Big Bang Theory

"It was so long ago now, its probably best not to keep dredging it up"

:lmao
Re: Cunk on Britain.
February 26, 2019, 05:03:13 pm
I saw her do this sort of thing on Charlie Brooker's Weekly Wipe a while ago now and it was hilarious. I saw Cunk on Britain when it first aired but am now watching it again, it is that funny. Her deadpan delivery and questions are just brilliant.
Re: Cunk on Britain.
February 26, 2019, 05:07:07 pm
The Baywatch Tapestry.
Re: Cunk on Britain.
February 26, 2019, 05:21:19 pm
On William Wallace's execution

"His head was severed and put on a spike, it looked like some kind of gory Scottish Pez"

Can't wait for next weeks ep. :)

Re: Cunk on Britain.
February 26, 2019, 05:49:43 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 26, 2019, 05:21:19 pm
On William Wallace's execution

"His head was severed and put on a spike, it looked like some kind of gory Scottish Pez"

Can't wait for next weeks ep. :)



If you really didn't want to wait...and I do think these would be better spaced out...they're all here.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtn0bqSPV-EDUlKldlC5j2YhAI1LF8pTG
Re: Cunk on Britain.
February 26, 2019, 05:54:59 pm
You can tell a lot of those likes were written by Charlie Brooker, especially that Pez one! But as said its her delivery that makes it!
Re: Cunk on Britain.
February 26, 2019, 06:15:13 pm
Shes a funny girl.  She was in a sitcom last year called Motherland. It was very funny in parts, mainly because of her

Obviously I am referring to Diane Morgan the actress, not Philomena Cunk.
Re: Cunk on Britain.
February 26, 2019, 06:15:40 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 26, 2019, 06:15:13 pm
Shes a funny girl.  She was in a sitcom last year called Motherland. It was very funny in parts, mainly because of her

Obviously I am referring to Diane Morgan the actress, not Philomena Cunk.


Yes she was good in that too.
February 26, 2019, 06:22:37 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on February 26, 2019, 05:49:43 pm
If you really didn't want to wait...and I do think these would be better spaced out...they're all here.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtn0bqSPV-EDUlKldlC5j2YhAI1LF8pTG

Available on Iplayer too - I've never watched it so watching Episode 1 right now.
Re: Cunk on Britain.
February 26, 2019, 06:27:17 pm
Seems like she's done a couple of TV movies, Cunk on Christmas and Cunk on Shakespeare. So I'm made up ;D
Re: Cunk on Britain.
February 26, 2019, 06:46:12 pm
Theyre both excellent, enjoy.
Re: Cunk on Britain.
February 26, 2019, 06:58:09 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 26, 2019, 06:15:13 pm
Shes a funny girl.  She was in a sitcom last year called Motherland. It was very funny in parts, mainly because of her

Obviously I am referring to Diane Morgan the actress, not Philomena Cunk.

It was very good. As a parent the episode about kids parties was particularly funny - thankfully mine are beyond the weekly party and boy were they a right pain in the arse

I think they're doing a second series of that as well
Re: Cunk on Britain.
March 5, 2019, 01:20:26 pm
Last nights episode was the Victorian Era.  Philomena trying to get her head around Darwin's theory of Evolution :)

"If you put a monkey in a zoo how long would it take to evolve into a Human?"

"Darwin himself also evolved..into a corpse"



Re: Cunk on Britain.
March 11, 2019, 10:26:35 pm
The recurring Brush Strokes gag gets me every time. :lmao
Re: Cunk on Britain.
March 12, 2019, 12:34:41 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 11, 2019, 10:26:35 pm
The recurring Brush Strokes gag gets me every time. :lmao

I binged all five of Cunk, and then again with my eleven year old. Every day since , Ive worked in a reference to Brush Strokes and 1986. Gets her every time ;D
Re: Cunk on Britain.
March 12, 2019, 12:41:32 am
I like that poet Ron. really good. expert looks mystified. Ron? there is no poet called Ron,
she answers . yes there is ive read loads of his poems and it says at the bottom of them ByRon  :lmao
Re: Cunk on Britain.
March 12, 2019, 08:40:54 am
The experts are obviously in on it but they do a brilliant job of looking genuinely mystified by her comments and calmly put Cunk straight without calling her a "fucking idiot"

really funny show. :)
Re: Cunk on Britain.
March 12, 2019, 09:44:42 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on March 12, 2019, 08:40:54 am
The experts are obviously in on it but they do a brilliant job of looking genuinely mystified by her comments and calmly put Cunk straight without calling her a "fucking idiot"

really funny show. :)
they do, especially that man with the deadly serious face with the pursed lips,,looks like hes ready to explode at her questions.
Re: Cunk on Britain.
March 12, 2019, 03:33:54 pm
Quote from: planet-terror on March 12, 2019, 09:44:42 am
they do, especially that man with the deadly serious face with the pursed lips,,looks like hes ready to explode at her questions.

He's brilliant
Re: Cunk on Britain.
March 14, 2019, 04:05:59 am
The original concept had Cunk as a Sloane ranger type, but in the end they just, thankfully, used her own accent.

My personal fave was when she was talking about the famous football match in no man's land, and ended up describing WWI as the largest example of football related violence ever.
Re: Cunk on Britain.
March 18, 2019, 11:11:23 pm
Talking about the birth of Punk and then showing a clip of Remember Youre a Womble :lmao
Re: Cunk on Britain.
March 19, 2019, 01:09:06 am
Robert Peston doing his very best not to burst out laughing at the end there

Brilliant :)
Re: Cunk on Britain.
Yesterday at 10:00:20 pm
A new series, Cunk on Earth is about to start now on BBC2.
Re: Cunk on Britain.
Yesterday at 10:01:14 pm
Whole series up on iPlayer too.

Been looking forward to this all day.
Re: Cunk on Britain.
Yesterday at 10:31:15 pm
I've never seen this before, some chuckles in that  ;D
Re: Cunk on Britain.
Yesterday at 10:31:57 pm
Has a mummy ever rode a bicycle? :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Cunk on Britain.
Yesterday at 10:32:38 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:31:15 pm
I've never seen this before, some chuckles in that  ;D
All of the old stuff is up on YouTube, been watching it all afternoon.
Re: Cunk on Britain.
Yesterday at 10:48:24 pm
Barry Shitpeas was actually funny, should have given him his own series.

https://youtu.be/PvOpOoQ8ggE
Re: Cunk on Britain.
Today at 02:21:51 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:48:24 pm
Barry Shitpeas was actually funny, should have given him his own series.

https://youtu.be/PvOpOoQ8ggE
Nah. decent in moderation and that's it. Guys not even a comedian or actor, and that's pretty clear from his delivery.

He's only ever been used for the writters to make silly/flippant commentary on tv programmes, what could he and the writers do on a separate programme for half an hour that wouldn't be tiresome pretty much immediately?

Diane Morgan's great in everything. Cunk on Shakespeare was particularly brilliant
