Too many lines mate its hard to keep up.
Definitely one to watch a few times.
She's relentlessly funny.
Just been on twitter to steal a few highlights (including last weeks):
- Calling Braveheart Walliam Willis
- King James brought England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales & Cornwall together just like Simon Cowell did with One Direction
- the Baywatch tapestry, like a Game of Thrones finale drawn by an 8year old
- the Middle ages, where people just drank beer and ate bread, were a particularly challenging time for the gluten intolerant. But thankfully no one was middle class so they just put up with it
- Who was Albert Hall? Why did Oliver Twist and what are words worth?
- Before Snapchat dick pics where posted on hillsides
- Will.I.Am Shakespeare, Spanish Amanda, Hard Ians Wall, Horror Show Nelson