My brain isn't working, I have 7 Euro away's, which started with S.Moscow in 2017:BarcelonaPortoMunichNapoliRomaPortoS.MoscowIs this likely to get me anywhere near Salzburg or where it drops me in the pecking order?
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
I'm in the same boat with 4 from last season and not overly confident of qualifying for Napoli. All depends on what allocation the club take and just a feeling but think we will take less due to the short turnaround and the fact so many purchased just for the credit last time.Either way can see some form of collection over there especially for oversees supporters as there won't be enough time to have them delivered. The ticket office haven't exactly excelled delivering domestic aways so far this season.
Who can we hope for in the next round for zero credits? Donetsk?
Who can we hope for in the next round for zero credits? Donetsk?
If Atletico go through, we have a 40% chance of drawing a Madrid side..
City got 2,800 for Lyon
Sound thats decentAll pretty good allocations then.Atalanta, Madrid and Dortmund the biggest i think
City got 4,361 for Atalanta. Don't know about the other 2.
We got 3,800 for both in recent seasons
might get more though against atalanta rather than Milan sides just due to the fact they have smaller fan base
With no credits being awarded in the coming season there could be a few that drop if we are in Europa
With no credits being awarded in the coming season there could be a few that drop if we are in Europa
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.81]