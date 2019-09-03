« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro away without credits  (Read 63961 times)

Offline ABJ

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #520 on: September 3, 2019, 02:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Thomas on September  3, 2019, 01:33:18 pm
My brain isn't working, I have 7 Euro away's, which started with S.Moscow in 2017:

Barcelona
Porto
Munich
Napoli
Roma
Porto
S.Moscow

Is this likely to get me anywhere near Salzburg or where it drops me in the pecking order?
I've just sent you a PM Tom.
Offline carl123uk

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #521 on: September 4, 2019, 06:46:38 am »
Quote from: Thomas on September  3, 2019, 01:33:18 pm
My brain isn't working, I have 7 Euro away's, which started with S.Moscow in 2017:

Barcelona
Porto
Munich
Napoli
Roma
Porto
S.Moscow

Is this likely to get me anywhere near Salzburg or where it drops me in the pecking order?

I've got 7 from the last 12 aways and I'm going with I'll only qualify for Napoli
Offline Colm305

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #522 on: September 4, 2019, 07:47:02 am »
I'm in the same boat with 4 from last season and not overly confident of qualifying for Napoli. All depends on what allocation the club take and just a feeling but think we will take less due to the short turnaround and the fact so many purchased just for the credit last time.
Either way can see some form of collection over there especially for oversees supporters as there won't be enough time to have them delivered.
The ticket office haven't  exactly excelled delivering domestic aways so far this season.
Offline kalle-anka

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #523 on: September 4, 2019, 08:01:56 am »
Quote from: Colm305 on September  4, 2019, 07:47:02 am
I'm in the same boat with 4 from last season and not overly confident of qualifying for Napoli. All depends on what allocation the club take and just a feeling but think we will take less due to the short turnaround and the fact so many purchased just for the credit last time.
Either way can see some form of collection over there especially for oversees supporters as there won't be enough time to have them delivered.
The ticket office haven't  exactly excelled delivering domestic aways so far this season.

I agree, for this one they would need to writes everyones name on the tickets as well.
If they gonna have a collection for overseas fan Id guess its gonna be collection for everyone, not that many will travel this time.
Offline Joff123

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #524 on: December 11, 2019, 10:26:36 am »
Who can we hope for in the next round for zero credits?

Donetsk?
Online dudleyred

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #525 on: December 11, 2019, 11:47:16 am »
Quote from: Joff123 on December 11, 2019, 10:26:36 am
Who can we hope for in the next round for zero credits?

Donetsk?

Atalanta given theyre at San Siro might have a chance too
Offline Danny Boy

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #526 on: December 11, 2019, 01:55:16 pm »
Basically has to be anywhere with a 5,000+ allocation
Offline PaulKS

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #527 on: December 11, 2019, 02:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Joff123 on December 11, 2019, 10:26:36 am
Who can we hope for in the next round for zero credits?

Donetsk?

With zero credits and being a member, yes
Offline PaulKS

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #528 on: December 11, 2019, 02:03:14 pm »
City got 2,500 for Zagreb

Not sure what Lyon allocation will be like.

If Atletico go through, we have a 40% chance of drawing a Madrid side..
Offline Mr.Savage

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #529 on: December 11, 2019, 02:26:44 pm »
City got 2,800 for Lyon
Offline Barry Banana

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #530 on: December 12, 2019, 12:18:59 am »
Quote from: PaulKS on December 11, 2019, 02:03:14 pm
If Atletico go through, we have a 40% chance of drawing a Madrid side..

Its slightly more than 40%: https://eminga.github.io/cldraw/
Offline PaulKS

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #531 on: December 12, 2019, 01:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Mr.Savage on December 11, 2019, 02:26:44 pm
City got 2,800 for Lyon

Sound thats decent

All pretty good allocations then.

Atalanta, Madrid and Dortmund the biggest i think
Offline Danny Boy

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #532 on: December 12, 2019, 02:48:52 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on December 12, 2019, 01:05:52 pm
Sound thats decent

All pretty good allocations then.

Atalanta, Madrid and Dortmund the biggest i think

City got 4,361 for Atalanta. Don't know about the other 2.
Offline kalle-anka

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #533 on: December 12, 2019, 03:12:19 pm »
Living in Spain it would be very convenient travelling to Madrid. But personally never been to San Siro and this is probably one of if not the last chance to see us play there.
Offline PaulKS

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #534 on: December 12, 2019, 03:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on December 12, 2019, 02:48:52 pm
City got 4,361 for Atalanta. Don't know about the other 2.

We got 3,800 for both in recent seasons
Offline KOTP

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #535 on: December 12, 2019, 08:22:54 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on December 12, 2019, 03:44:42 pm
We got 3,800 for both in recent seasons
might get more though against atalanta rather than Milan sides just due to the fact they have smaller fan base
Offline PaulKS

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #536 on: December 13, 2019, 12:30:38 pm »
Quote from: KOTP on December 12, 2019, 08:22:54 pm
might get more though against atalanta rather than Milan sides just due to the fact they have smaller fan base

I meant at Dortmund and Real Madrid mate
Offline willss

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #537 on: May 7, 2021, 04:19:03 pm »
So assuming we are europa league next season is this going to open to zero credits. I think not but hoping to jump on.
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #538 on: May 7, 2021, 10:48:46 pm »
If we get a big allocation it might. Depends where and if there are any travel restrictions I would think

And prob depends on which competition it is
Offline Craig S

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #539 on: May 9, 2021, 10:44:34 am »
With no credits being awarded in the coming season there could be a few that drop if we are in Europa
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #540 on: May 9, 2021, 10:54:08 am »
Quote from: Craig S on May  9, 2021, 10:44:34 am
With no credits being awarded in the coming season there could be a few that drop if we are in Europa

Definitely.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #541 on: May 19, 2021, 03:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on May  9, 2021, 10:44:34 am
With no credits being awarded in the coming season there could be a few that drop if we are in Europa

Will be interesting how they do it. Hopefully they'd see sense and offer it to those with home European credits first before a general sale.

Although people will probably still buy the tickets just in case we reach the final (the only time the credit will count).
Offline PaulKS

Re: Euro away without credits
« Reply #542 on: Today at 12:40:57 pm »
Just my opinion, but I can see being fully vaccinated essential for European travel come September... Can see aways going down to no credits for sure
