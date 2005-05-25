I was on Masterchef years ago and the ingredients we had to use were mainly thai based.



He said something along the lines of 'what's the difference between getting a thai meal in London and in Thailand?' he then responded with something like 'you can't get a blowie after a Thai meal in London'.



The response from the producers was one of telling him to shut up, but clearly a conversation that they were quite used to having.



None of this surprises me.