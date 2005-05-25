« previous next »
Author Topic: Masterchef  (Read 46566 times)

Re: Masterchef
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 01:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:46:05 pm
He'll be delighted, more time to spend with his wife and son.

He's a proper bellend, reminder of this

Re: Masterchef
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 01:43:09 pm »
I don't understand what that tweet means?
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 01:44:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:43:09 pm
I don't understand what that tweet means?

He was asked for a retweet about a charity bike ride and his response was to correct the persons spelling of his name.
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 01:44:31 pm »
Having been Masterchef myself and listened to him making some pretty lewd remarks about hookers I'm not surprised by this.
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 01:46:03 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 01:44:10 pm
He was asked for a retweet about a charity bike ride and his response was to correct the persons spelling of his name.

Ah right, ta.
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 01:47:29 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:15:58 pm
Gregg Wallace to step away from presenting MasterChef

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cd7n1e8n721o

Probably the weakest part of the show so no big loss.

But do they bin off John Torode as well next year and relaunch it with new presenters?


I've no particular fondness for him, but the accusations are basically that he's told some dirty jokes/anecdotes and occasionally been a bit flirty.

When the bar for your livelihood/career being potentially ended is that low, it devalues the impact when proper predatory scumbags are exposed.

Re: Masterchef
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 01:47:58 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 01:44:10 pm
He was asked for a retweet about a charity bike ride and his response was to correct the persons spelling of his name.

No massive fan of his but cant anyone do anything these days without offending someone? Couldnt he have been saying it in jest etc? yeah but that gives the guy rights to call him a twat and hes all great.
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 01:50:18 pm »
Proper despise Gregg Wallace me, him stepping away from Masterchef is tremendous news.
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 01:51:03 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Yesterday at 01:47:29 pm

I've no particular fondness for him, but the accusations are basically that he's told some dirty jokes/anecdotes and occasionally been a bit flirty.

Came here to say similar, surely there must be more to it than sexual innuendo??
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 01:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 01:47:58 pm
No massive fan of his but cant anyone do anything these days without offending someone? Couldnt he have been saying it in jest etc? yeah but that gives the guy rights to call him a twat and hes all great.

He is a twat though.

Re: Masterchef
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 02:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 01:51:03 pm
Came here to say similar, surely there must be more to it than sexual innuendo??

Sexual innuendo should never be in any workplace it is sexual harrasment by law, he should have been sacked when he made the first comment years ago - this was reported in Popbitch a year ago, this is not just banter

Re: Masterchef
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 02:17:40 pm »
And another one.... https://popbitch.com/emails/nastychef/

>> NastyChef <<
Greggs adventurous palate
 
If you enjoyed last weeks Gregg Wallace anecdote, heres another of even headier vintage.

During the filming of an episode of MasterChef, the judges were presented with the contestants dishes to taste as usual, but John Torode found himself quite flummoxed by one plate.

I cant quite put my finger on what this dish reminds me of he said, ponderously.

I can! Gregg gleefully interjected. Its me aunts c*nt!

Even though the production team and contestants were well used to Greggs brand of humour, this particular bon mot managed to stun the entire room into silence. Again, it failed to make the edit
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 02:18:13 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 02:12:50 pm
Sexual innuendo should never be in any workplace it is sexual harrasment by law, he should have been sacked when he made the first comment years ago - this was reported in Popbitch a year ago, this is not just banter



I agree mate, it's just the context given so far is very limited and anecdotal like in your post. Possible there are a lot more that have come out with evidence internally.
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 02:42:02 pm »
I think the taking his shirt off in front of a female colleague, and telling a junior he isn't wearing any boxer shorts, are beyond just sexual innuendo jokes. Particularly since those people did complain so it wasn't with context for him to be doing/saying such things.

Wasn't he a big Millwall football hooligan in the day too. Like proper part of the crew hooligan.

Tbf can't stand him, or John honestly. Part of the reason why I like professionals more, because I actually like Mark and Monica
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 02:46:55 pm »
I was on Masterchef years ago and the ingredients we had to use were mainly thai based.

He said something along the lines of 'what's the difference between getting a thai meal in London and in Thailand?' he then responded with something like 'you can't get a blowie after a Thai meal in London'.

The response from the producers was one of telling him to shut up, but clearly a conversation that they were quite used to having.

None of this surprises me.
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 03:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Yesterday at 01:47:29 pm

I've no particular fondness for him, but the accusations are basically that he's told some dirty jokes/anecdotes and occasionally been a bit flirty.

When the bar for your livelihood/career being potentially ended is that low, it devalues the impact when proper predatory scumbags are exposed.
I don't know you could read the following bit 'Other allegations weve heard include Wallace talking openly about his sex life, taking his top off in front of a female worker saying he wanted to "give her a fashion show", and telling a junior female colleague he wasn't wearing any boxer shorts under his jeans.' and not think it's incredibly inappropriate? It's not someone just yelling jokes with friends, it's someone in a position of power making people feel uncomfortable.


Really it sounds alike a failing from the BBC/production staff that it went on so long.
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 03:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 02:46:55 pm
I was on Masterchef years ago and the ingredients we had to use were mainly thai based.

He said something along the lines of 'what's the difference between getting a thai meal in London and in Thailand?' he then responded with something like 'you can't get a blowie after a Thai meal in London'.

The response from the producers was one of telling him to shut up, but clearly a conversation that they were quite used to having.

None of this surprises me.
Couple of anecdotes from PopBitch about his sexual "humour".

https://xcancel.com/janhopi/status/1862101227489628573

Re: Masterchef
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 04:13:03 pm »
From today's. He really is splendidly Partridge:

Re: Masterchef
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 05:55:58 pm »
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 07:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Yesterday at 01:47:29 pm

I've no particular fondness for him, but the accusations are basically that he's told some dirty jokes/anecdotes and occasionally been a bit flirty.

When the bar for your livelihood/career being potentially ended is that low, it devalues the impact when proper predatory scumbags are exposed.


yep agree completely with that, unless there's more to come out of course, which does happen sometimes after these accusations
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 07:40:14 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 05:55:58 pm


That is superb. The Rodfather now completing a celebratory circuit of the most intricate trainset known to man while Wallace fires up an already doomed save on Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia. Levels to this shit Greggers!
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 08:05:50 pm »
Greg Wallace gives me proper Jake Humphrey vibes. He's deffo on LinkedIn. Fucking blert.
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 09:16:43 pm »
Watched a couple of episodes of Inside The Factory, Greg Wallace in your face style put me off watching more episodes, it felt like he had some sort of ADHD type of disorder.
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 10:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:16:43 pm
Watched a couple of episodes of Inside The Factory, Greg Wallace in your face style put me off watching more episodes, it felt like he had some sort of ADHD type of disorder.

Watched the St James' Gate episode. Tosser managed to do the whole show without touching a pint of the black stuff.
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 11:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:16:43 pm
Watched a couple of episodes of Inside The Factory, Greg Wallace in your face style put me off watching more episodes, it felt like he had some sort of ADHD type of disorder.

What is ADHD about his behaviour?
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm »
Quote from: weed soup for christmas dinner on Yesterday at 01:51:23 pm
He is a twat though.


Its one that you have to read twice just to see if its a spoof or not.
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #426 on: Today at 10:09:20 am »
For those who want to read that delicious article:

https://archive.ph/oCaYc
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #427 on: Today at 10:38:37 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 05:55:58 pm



Wallace's reply:


Quote
@sirrodstewart Gregg ?

Re: Masterchef
« Reply #428 on: Today at 10:47:42 am »
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #429 on: Today at 10:49:11 am »
Sounds like the same kind of shit Richard Keys and Andy Gray did so I'm all for the same treatment they got. One thing having a joke with your mates, a completely different thing using your position of power to make others feel uncomfortable to be in the same room as you.
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #430 on: Today at 01:51:26 pm »
There are a number of allegations which have been made against him and it would appear he has allegedly make some inappropriate comments to a number of people which includes people he's worked with, and even contestants on different show. 

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/nov/29/gregg-wallace-accused-of-highly-inappropriate-behaviour-while-filming
Re: Masterchef
« Reply #431 on: Today at 08:40:58 pm »
Quote
Employers now have a legal duty to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment and create a safe working environment.
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-protections-from-sexual-harassment-come-into-force

Came into force last month. Employers are way more exposed now.
