And another one.... https://popbitch.com/emails/nastychef/
>> NastyChef <<
Greggs adventurous palate
If you enjoyed last weeks Gregg Wallace anecdote, heres another of even headier vintage.
During the filming of an episode of MasterChef, the judges were presented with the contestants dishes to taste as usual, but John Torode found himself quite flummoxed by one plate.
I cant quite put my finger on what this dish reminds me of
he said, ponderously.
I can! Gregg gleefully interjected. Its me aunts c*nt!
Even though the production team and contestants were well used to Greggs brand of humour, this particular bon mot managed to stun the entire room into silence. Again, it failed to make the edit