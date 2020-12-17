« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1  (Read 17554 times)

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #280 on: December 17, 2020, 10:49:14 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 17, 2020, 09:29:29 am
Yeah Bart to me just seems like he shouldn't even be there, he's too high a level above the usual contestants.


Wild that some family in London has him making egg and chips for dinner each night.

What stands out with Bart is the level of control. He never looks flustered, knows exactly what he wants to do and just does it. One of the others could still pip him to the post with a phenomenal dish, but he's clearly the best of the bunch.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #281 on: December 17, 2020, 11:20:38 am »
Nah, I actually think Santosh has to be favourite at this point in time. He's destroyed the competition every time he's been in a direct cook off, including both dishes last night. Alex also as a decent chance as he's barely put a foot wrong, his presentation is exceptional and it feels like he has the imagination and ability to go up a notch that Bart may lack.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #282 on: December 17, 2020, 01:00:46 pm »
Emotional episode last night. Brilliant series.

Santosh to win.
Logged

Offline L4Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #283 on: December 17, 2020, 01:02:19 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 17, 2020, 09:29:29 am
Yeah Bart to me just seems like he shouldn't even be there, he's too high a level above the usual contestants.

Seems a pretty alright lad as well; clearly confident in his own abilities, but not necessarily cocky. Feels very European, matter of fact about what he can do, rather than the two usual British mentalities of brashness or polite self deprication.

Based on my relatively small sample size he is just very Dutch I think. I like him and wanted him to win from the start but now I like Santosh, he's such a great fella.

Won't complain who wins out of the 3 left to be honest, they've all been good.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #284 on: December 17, 2020, 01:38:42 pm »
Also have to say, great episode last night. You really got an insight into everyone's personalities. Santosh's story about his mum making him packed lunches when he was digging canals at the age of 12 was amazing, and I really liked Bart's homemade good luck charms from his kids.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,795
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #285 on: December 17, 2020, 02:08:15 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on December 17, 2020, 01:00:46 pm
Emotional episode last night. Brilliant series.

Santosh to win.

Three times he had me in tears! I really hope he does it.

But I do think it would be close as anyone can knock out a phenomenal performance so you can't rule out Bart or Alex. Alex has been quietly very, very good and consistent, it's just that either Bart or Santosh had the wow factor on the day.

Can't wait for the final!
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #286 on: December 17, 2020, 02:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 17, 2020, 10:49:14 am
Wild that some family in London has him making egg and chips for dinner each night.

What stands out with Bart is the level of control. He never looks flustered, knows exactly what he wants to do and just does it. One of the others could still pip him to the post with a phenomenal dish, but he's clearly the best of the bunch.

To me it seems  he could open a restaurant and be up there with the top professional chefs if he wanted to; he is completely in control, knows exactly what he is doing, and cooks at a wild standard. Like it doesn't feel like he should be on Masterchef, but instead Great British Menu sort of thing.

Even if he doesn't know a style of cooking he will related to it based off what he does know, and ends up being one of the better cooks (I.e - when he didn't know Indian so he correlated spices from his knowledge of Thai and worked off that).

Santosh I think is the only real competition from a wow dish perspective and a flavour perspective, but I think in terms of technique Bart's on a different level to almost anyone I have seen/can remember on the show before.
« Last Edit: December 17, 2020, 02:41:59 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,450
  • Believer
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #287 on: December 17, 2020, 02:44:53 pm »
I agree with you all on here. Last nights was quite an emotional episode. It has been a really good series and this time they have 3 finalists who are all very likeable and incredibly talented. They all seem genuinely humble.

I do want Santosh to win though. Bart has been consistently the most accomplished, but Santosh's food looks really interesting. I would love to try some of his dishes. I read an article at the weekend about Santosh's back story and it was really moving. Lovely fella.


*edit - wasn`t the weekend, it was a few days ago. Here it is https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-55302025
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,757
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #288 on: December 17, 2020, 09:12:21 pm »
Just caught up on last night. Bart is an incredible chef. Faultless really. Santosh is brilliant too, really brilliant. Id want to try his food above them all. But if I had to put money on Id stick it on Alex. I think hes just edged ahead.

Were going to be 15 mins behind on catch up so Im deffo not checking this thread!
Logged

Offline Trev20

  • Wool
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,305
  • I am not!
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #289 on: December 17, 2020, 09:53:21 pm »
Santosh has blown it.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,807
  • YNWA
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #290 on: December 17, 2020, 10:10:45 pm »
Wrong decision for me.
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,534
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #291 on: December 17, 2020, 10:26:58 pm »
Wanted Santosh to win but ultimately, we don't get to taste the food, so never understand the comments saying they made the wrong call.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,757
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #292 on: December 17, 2020, 10:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Craigxmasgiftlist 🤔 on December 17, 2020, 10:10:45 pm
Wrong decision for me.
Couldnt disagree more Craig mate :)

Thought he nailed it. Good on the lad.

Who shouldve won it for you? Bart presumably as Santosh didnt quite do it.
« Last Edit: December 17, 2020, 10:30:32 pm by Red_Mist »
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,807
  • YNWA
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #293 on: December 17, 2020, 10:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Juust! Tema on jõulud! on December 17, 2020, 10:26:58 pm
Wanted Santosh to win but ultimately, we don't get to taste the food, so never understand the comments saying they made the wrong call.

Granted, but going by what they have said through the whole comp its possible to form an opinion on who may be the more consistent chef. For me that just wasnt him.

I liked all three like, so wasnt arsed which won, just not sure Id have picked him ultimately.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,807
  • YNWA
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #294 on: December 17, 2020, 10:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on December 17, 2020, 10:28:38 pm
Couldnt disagree more Craig mate :)

Thought he nailed it. Good on the lad.

Who shouldve won it for you? Bart presumably as Santosh didnt quite do it.

Yeah, Bart for me.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,757
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #295 on: December 17, 2020, 10:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Craigxmasgiftlist 🤔 on December 17, 2020, 10:35:00 pm
Yeah, Bart for me.
A close second for me. Maybe, ever so slightly, that little bit safer. He was certainly good enough to win, but possibly across the whole comp there wasnt as much variety in his creations. Not a criticism as its impossible to criticise these three.  A really high standard this series.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #296 on: December 17, 2020, 11:27:33 pm »
Called it above, Bort is a great chef but he was steady throughout whereas Alex was one of the frontrunners after the first week and kept getting better. You always felt he had that extra level in the bag. Bart is enormously likeable though, and meeting his family made you realise why he was a private chef rather than having his own restaurant. Santosh may not have won but to have one of the expert chefs say they'd love to work with you in your kitchen so they can learn from you? That's got to be better than a trophy, surely? His is the food I'd most like to taste, but that could be because I already love Nepalese food.

You know who I feel most sorry for? Hira, the terrific chef who had an almost faultless heat but was up against Alex and Bray Wyatt. He could have gone a lot further.
« Last Edit: December 17, 2020, 11:31:08 pm by Sheer Magnetism »
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,716
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #297 on: December 18, 2020, 11:24:55 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 12, 2020, 09:50:41 pm
God Jono's a right dickhead. I get being confident but he thinks he's the second coming.
Incredible self belief, but everything tasted of beef - is what Greg should have said when they sent him packing.
Alex was the best on the day (obviously going on appearance and the taste notes of the judges), but as Marcus noted, Santosh had a strong whole competition game. He will get a heavily backed restaurant out of that.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,642
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #298 on: December 18, 2020, 03:14:50 pm »
Best finalists in long time.. all three deserved to win...Santoshs food was so different would love to try...but then again the other twos cooking looked amazing....think Masterchef got a bit of its Mojo back this series.


But someone needs to have a word with Monica about her hair.
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,534
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #299 on: December 18, 2020, 03:32:55 pm »
I feel like every scene with Monica could easily be photoshopped to give her a long twirly mustache that she plays with. Every time she is describing food she does that thing with her hands.
Logged

Offline gregor

  • Partial to a Swiss Roll
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,508
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #300 on: December 18, 2020, 04:47:00 pm »
Brilliant series and all 3 finalists seemed really likeable, but I just loved Santosh. His story and the way he seemed to put his heart and soul into every single plate he cooked was amazing. I honestly thought Bart would win the final, but no complaints with Alex winning his food for the final looked amazing especially that dessert.
Logged
Its no surprise. Everybody in Liverpool knows that there are two newspapers you that cannot trust, this is one of them." - Rafa Benitez

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #301 on: December 18, 2020, 06:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Juust! Tema on jõulud! on December 18, 2020, 03:32:55 pm
I feel like every scene with Monica could easily be photoshopped to give her a long twirly mustache that she plays with. Every time she is describing food she does that thing with her hands.
I like the weird way Monica pronounces butter (bottah) and mayonaise (mayOHnaise).
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,795
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #302 on: December 18, 2020, 08:13:21 pm »
Bottah really gets on my nerves! Right up there with Tom Kerridges par-prik-arrr.

Delighted for Alex! He was the best on the night - not sure how they could give it to Santosh or Bart after the Final round. Once they got through, it was a level playing field I think, so not sure Santosh or Bart could rely on previous rounds. But the standard looked phenomenal.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,074
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #303 on: December 18, 2020, 09:27:54 pm »
I missed them cooking in a professional kitchen and the trips to some incredible restaurant in some far flung country for the finals

But considering the constraints they had to work under, I think they have done really well.

Alex winning was no surprise

What was surprising is that it seemed to be that the show went out and invited chefs to compete rather than chefs applying to be on the show. It would explain how a lot of them seemed to have experience of working in michelin star restaurants.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,420
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #304 on: December 21, 2020, 10:31:13 am »
Celebrity Christmas special tonight.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,807
  • YNWA
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #305 on: December 21, 2020, 02:51:50 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on December 18, 2020, 09:27:54 pm
What was surprising is that it seemed to be that the show went out and invited chefs to compete rather than chefs applying to be on the show. It would explain how a lot of them seemed to have experience of working in michelin star restaurants.

Sure one of them talked about applying. Plus loads always talk about having that sort of experience in past series.

I do think there are always some who are invited though, there generally seems to be on this sort of show.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,074
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #306 on: December 26, 2020, 09:54:47 am »
Food/restaurant critic and Masterchef regular Charles Campion passed away just before Christmas.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #307 on: January 6, 2021, 01:43:51 pm »
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #308 on: February 17, 2021, 05:18:20 pm »
Back on Monday 1st March.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #309 on: Today at 11:15:54 am »
Been a strong series this year. All really likeable.

Chefs table tonight then the final tomorrow. Reckon Tom will win.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,420
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #310 on: Today at 11:57:40 am »
Hope Alexina wins.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Masterchef 2019 - BBC 1
« Reply #311 on: Today at 10:11:58 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:15:54 am
Been a strong series this year. All really likeable.

Chefs table tonight then the final tomorrow. Reckon Tom will win.

Think hes been the obvious winner from the get go.

Also, today was the day I learned that Michel Roux Jr is not Michel Rouxs son but in fact his nephew.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 