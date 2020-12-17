Called it above, Bort is a great chef but he was steady throughout whereas Alex was one of the frontrunners after the first week and kept getting better. You always felt he had that extra level in the bag. Bart is enormously likeable though, and meeting his family made you realise why he was a private chef rather than having his own restaurant. Santosh may not have won but to have one of the expert chefs say they'd love to work with you in your kitchen so they can learn from you? That's got to be better than a trophy, surely? His is the food I'd most like to taste, but that could be because I already love Nepalese food.



You know who I feel most sorry for? Hira, the terrific chef who had an almost faultless heat but was up against Alex and Bray Wyatt. He could have gone a lot further.