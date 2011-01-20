« previous next »
China - a Fascist State

Re: China - a Fascist State
Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 01:08:53 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 01:02:35 pm
So there's no difference, no nuanced way of distinguishing at all in any way between, for instance, censorship of someone who says "this government/system is terrible" and someone who expresses violently racist sentiments online? And beyond that, it's not just censorship in China. You're not just banned from posting something, you're quite likely rounded up for re-education, or worse.

Maybe people should go and live in China (or Hong Kong), for a while, just to see what it's like.
Re: China - a Fascist State
Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 01:14:20 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 10:28:47 am
The US is the only country to drop an atomic bomb on another country.
The US economy was initially built on slavery.

The British invented the concentration camp (Boer war) and has destroyed many cultures. I could go on.

The US/UK war in Iraq was an act of terror that has destabilised an entire region, leading to the hegemony of Iran in the region. We have blood on our hands and need to stop the holier than thou bullshit.

A number of friends of mine live in Shanghai and are content with their lives.

We condemn Chinese people for their blind acceptance of state propaganda while sucking the hosepipe of Western rhetoric.

I’m no Chinese apologist, but I’m sick of the polemics of them versus us.

too many funny points to highlight. particularly amazing that you think iraq and iran were stable before the early 2000s!

Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 07:45:03 am
Are we fully aware of the evil shit that the UK government pulls?
People are really quick to denounce China when Anglo American capitalism has destroyed the planet.
I’m no fan of China but they are no worse than the US.
graph showing life expectancy of the world increasing everywhere (thanks anglo american capitalism I guess!) with the biggest harm caused to the worldwide figures being china's dictatorship



you aren't good at appraising 'who is worse', it seems

Re: China - a Fascist State
Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 02:32:37 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:14:20 pm
particularly amazing that you think iraq and iran were stable before the early 2000s!




They were stable.

Stable through the barrel of a gun and denial of even basic freedoms and human rights.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: China - a Fascist State
Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 04:08:54 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:32:37 pm
They were stable.

Stable through the barrel of a gun and denial of even basic freedoms and human rights.
indeed, that applies for the 90s.

but mickeydocs seems to consider that a period including the Iran-Iraq war, one of the bloodiest of the 20th century, was a period of stability in the region. which is obviously lunacy.

the onset of the Iraq war in 2003 was 15 years after the Iran-Iraq war - closer to the Iraq war than we are now - so applyng his same inclusion criteria I'm sure the late 80s feature in his imaginary 'stable time in the Iraq' (let alone the region, which well, can only laugh at the suggestion)
Re: China - a Fascist State
Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 04:11:43 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:08:54 pm
indeed, that applies for the 90s.

but mickeydocs seems to consider that a period including the Iran-Iraq war, one of the bloodiest of the 20th century, was a period of stability in the region. which is obviously lunacy.

the onset of the Iraq war in 2003 was 15 years after the Iran-Iraq war - closer to the Iraq war than we are now - so applyng his same inclusion criteria I'm sure the late 80s feature in his imaginary 'stable time in the Iraq' (let alone the region, which well, can only laugh at the suggestion)

Not wishing to be pedantic but the Iran-Iraq war ran through the 1980s. When that was over Iran transferred their baleful influence to Lebanon.

And when the Iran-Iraq war was over Saddam wisely decided to invade Kuwait, which worked out well.
Re: China - a Fascist State
Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 04:24:51 pm
Quote from: So… Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:11:43 pm
Not wishing to be pedantic but the Iran-Iraq war ran through the 1980s. When that was over Iran transferred their baleful influence to Lebanon.
yep, that was my point - that the era that might have been perceived as stable (with important caveats that Nobby pointed out) was the 90s. mere years after the bloodiest war the region had seen (up to 1988).

if i can take the pedantic turn now, Iran's sectarian/neo-colonial influence in Lebanon was ramped up during the years of the Iran Iraq war rather than after.
Quote from: So… Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:11:43 pm
And when the Iran-Iraq war was over Saddam wisely decided to invade Kuwait, which worked out well.
;D might be one of the most profound losses of all time!
Re: China - a Fascist State
Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 04:27:23 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 10:28:47 am
The US is the only country to drop an atomic bomb on another country.
The US economy was initially built on slavery.

The British invented the concentration camp (Boer war) and has destroyed many cultures. I could go on.

The US/UK war in Iraq was an act of terror that has destabilised an entire region, leading to the hegemony of Iran in the region. We have blood on our hands and need to stop the holier than thou bullshit.

A number of friends of mine live in Shanghai and are content with their lives.

We condemn Chinese people for their blind acceptance of state propaganda while sucking the hosepipe of Western rhetoric.

Im no Chinese apologist, but Im sick of the polemics of them versus us.

Bloody hell. There's a difference between the west and China. One of them is history, while the other is current affairs. The latter is rather more relevant.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: China - a Fascist State
Reply #727 on: Today at 03:06:56 pm
All about growth, I guess.

Labour backtracks on push for genocide ruling on Chinas treatment of Uyghurs

Exclusive: Party drops plan for formal recognition laid out last year by David Lammy, who will visit Beijing on Friday

Quote
Labour has backtracked on plans to push for formal recognition of Chinas treatment of the Uyghurs as genocide in the run-up to David Lammys trip to the country this weekend.

The foreign secretary is expected to arrive in Beijing on Friday for high-level meetings before travelling to Shanghai on Saturday.

The trip marks a shift in the British governments approach to China, with ministers seeking to improve engagement and build closer economic ties. Trade between the UK and China is worth £110bn a year.

Senior government figures are bullish about their approach, pointing out that allies including the US and the EU have maintained high-level engagement with China in recent years while the UK has fallen behind.

As part of this diplomatic rapprochement, Labour has dropped its tough stance towards Beijing over its treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority.

China has detained Uyghurs at camps in the north-west region of Xinjiang, where for years there have been allegations of torture, forced labour and sexual abuse. The Chinese government claims the camps carry out re-education to combat terrorism.

The European parliament passed an emergency resolution this week censuring Chinas repression of the Uyghurs and calling for the release of detainees.

In opposition, Labour backed a Commons motion that declared Chinas conduct genocide and urged the government to seek formal recognition of this through the UN and with other countries.

Stephen Kinnock, then shadow Asia minister, said in 2021 that it was not enough to leave the matter to international courts because China would have to consent to an investigation.

Ideally, a competent international court would examine this evidence, but there is no prospect that either the ICC or the international court of justice will be able to do so, as this would require the consent of China, Kinnock told the Commons.

The foreign secretary should seek to introduce a general assembly resolution requesting an advisory opinion from the international court of justice on the question of genocide. We should also explore legal avenues via other international treaties and conventions.

Lammy confirmed this was still his position at a Fabian Society event in 2023 and said a Labour government would act multilaterally with our partners to pursue legal routes towards declaring Chinas actions genocide.

But a government source told the Guardian that genocide is a determination for competent international courts to decide.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: This government stands firm on human rights, including in Xinjiang, where China continues to persecute and arbitrarily detain Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities. This includes raising our concerns at the highest levels of the Chinese government and coordinating efforts with our international partners to hold China to account for human rights violations.

Lammys two-day visit to China was confirmed by the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Thursday.

A UK business source briefed on the visit said Labour was pursuing the same strategy as Rishi Sunak and Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, but more successfully.

All the signs are that they are taking the engagement side of the relationship much much more positively and seriously than the previous government, they said. They seem to be pretty robust about being sensible that engagement doesnt mean agreement.

What were seeing from our perspective is recognition of the importance to the UK growth agenda of a sensible trade and investment with China.

Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, is drawing up plans to visit the country early next year and restart two high-level economic forums, the Economic and Financial Dialogue and the Joint Economic and Trade Commission. Labour also wants to cooperate with China, the worlds biggest polluter, on tackling the climate crisis.

The prime ministers official spokesperson told reporters on Thursday: This is necessary pragmatic engagement with China in the UKs interest. We will challenge China where we need to and we will seek to have a consistent and long-term, strategic approach.

Successive Conservative leaders faced pressure from hawkish Tory backbenchers  some of whom have been placed under sanctions by Beijing  over their approach to China.

Labour is likely to find internal party management easier on this issue, although it is still likely to come under pressure over Chinas actions in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang.

Lammy met his counterpart, Wang Yi, in July in Laos, where the foreign secretary raised human rights, Ukraine and parliamentarians under sanctions.

Rahima Mahmut, the UK director of the World Uyghur Congress, said: In opposition, Labour accurately described the suffering of my people as genocide. Now it seems they wont even see through their promises to seek genocide recognition with allies at the UN.

No words can describe the distress of the Uyghur community at this disappointment.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/oct/17/labour-backtracks-genocide-ruling-china-uyghurs-lammy-visit
