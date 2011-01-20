« previous next »
China - a Fascist State

Re: China - a Fascist State
November 28, 2022, 04:46:04 pm
Believer

Re: China - a Fascist State
November 28, 2022, 11:29:11 pm
hope that its the start of a revolution there.

Re: China - a Fascist State
November 29, 2022, 08:34:22 am
Re: China - a Fascist State
November 29, 2022, 10:24:20 am
Re: China - a Fascist State
November 29, 2022, 08:04:05 pm
This thread on the protests and where they might lead is informative:

https://xcancel.com/wjhurst/status/1596722048717709312
Re: China - a Fascist State
November 29, 2022, 08:31:17 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 29, 2022, 08:04:05 pm
This thread on the protests and where they might lead is informative:

https://xcancel.com/wjhurst/status/1596722048717709312

Good read that.

On a strategic level, these protests leave Xi worse off whatever path they take imo.

If he does nothing hurtful and it somehow peters out, the new information is now there that you can protest openly against China, in China's major cities and face no serious repercussions.

If he hurts them openly, that's new info to their people that Xi's administration is willing to hurt them large scale, directly. Till now, it was always ah well it's others getting hit, not us, we'll be taken care of. Potentially sets the ground for a continued rebellion.

He might lock down on a large scale again, all points, identify protesters and try to discreetly jail them away, cut out information. Possibly the best course of action for him, time-tested plain vanilla delaying the inevitable method of all dictators.

The best course of action is of course not to get entagled in this at all, don't antagonise people you're paid to manage properly, utilise them as a source of open feedback, encourage peaceful demonstrations if they do happen and get what you can from them. Forcing people into a corner with no exit is just bad management / negotiation, whether you're up against a wild animal or tasked to manage a country.
Re: China - a Fascist State
December 2, 2022, 02:13:19 pm
China, Iran, Russia - finally are showing their true colors for everyone to see. Even to the most ignorant ones.
Re: China - a Fascist State
December 2, 2022, 02:46:19 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December  2, 2022, 02:13:19 pm
China, Iran, Russia - finally are showing their true colors for everyone to see. Even to the most ignorant ones.
They still have their supporters/apologists. Even in one of the major Parties in the UK. Thankfully, their voice now very small and further shrinks by the day.

One guy (from the US) with whom I had the unfortunate experience of interacting some years ago online - I just checked - is still all-in with Putin. This level of delusion is full Kanye West.
Re: China - a Fascist State
September 4, 2023, 12:09:58 pm
China has published a new map of China, which annexes parts of India, Russia and Nepal.
They've also laid claim to large areas of the South China Sea.

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/asia/china-new-map-territory-g20-asean-summit-india-malaysia-russia-indonesia-protest-3737366
Re: China - a Fascist State
September 5, 2023, 10:45:13 am
Just wait until China updates the map with Siberia part of China and laying claims to the Gas and Oil there and then flexing their military might in Siberia against a weakened Russia who end up joining NATO  ;D  ,exactly what happened in the Tom Clancy novel The Bear And The Dragon.

It's a fantastic read.
Re: China - a Fascist State
September 5, 2023, 11:10:00 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on September  5, 2023, 10:45:13 am
Just wait until China updates the map with Siberia part of China and laying claims to the Gas and Oil there and then flexing their military might in Siberia against a weakened Russia who end up joining NATO  ;D  ,exactly what happened in the Tom Clancy novel The Bear And The Dragon.

It's a fantastic read.


Well now you've spoiled it  :(
Re: China - a Fascist State
September 5, 2023, 11:36:42 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on September  5, 2023, 10:45:13 am
Just wait until China updates the map with Siberia part of China and laying claims to the Gas and Oil there and then flexing their military might in Siberia against a weakened Russia who end up joining NATO  ;D  ,exactly what happened in the Tom Clancy novel The Bear And The Dragon.

It's a fantastic read.

"The Treaty of Nerchinsk (Chinese: 尼布楚條約) of 1689 was the first treaty between the Tsardom of Russia and the Qing dynasty of China. The Russians gave up the area north of the Amur River as far as the Stanovoy Range and kept the area between the Argun River and Lake Baikal. "

If China wishes to reinstate the 1689 border, it would involve claiming an area roughly the size of the Koreas, maybe a bit more. North and South Korea combined is 220,903 km2 (as a comparison, the UK is 242,495 km2).
Re: China - a Fascist State
September 5, 2023, 01:34:07 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on September  5, 2023, 10:45:13 am
Just wait until China updates the map with Siberia part of China and laying claims to the Gas and Oil there and then flexing their military might in Siberia against a weakened Russia who end up joining NATO  ;D  ,exactly what happened in the Tom Clancy novel The Bear And The Dragon.

It's a fantastic read.


it seems inevitable

Re: China - a Fascist State
September 11, 2023, 12:17:48 am
We need to pay more attention to these - there is ample evidence of their threats to world peace.

https://xcancel.com/ulrichspeck/status/1681960314219253760
Re: China - a Fascist State
September 11, 2023, 02:02:19 am
Quote from: kavah on September  5, 2023, 01:34:07 pm
it seems inevitable


Does that accurately depict the Polish-Chinese border, or did the Chinese took a cut of that too?  ;D
Re: China - a Fascist State
September 11, 2023, 02:17:44 am
Quasimodo predicted all of this.
Re: China - a Fascist State
September 12, 2023, 03:11:32 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 11, 2023, 02:17:44 am
Quasimodo predicted all of this.

He had a hunch about it.
Re: China - a Fascist State
October 23, 2023, 01:09:29 am

A coast card boat and a supply boat from the Philippines was struck, near the Second Thomas Shoal, in the South China Sea.

Re: China - a Fascist State
October 23, 2023, 10:53:59 am
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on October 23, 2023, 01:09:29 am
A coast card boat and a supply boat from the Philippines was struck, near the Second Thomas Shoal, in the South China Sea.


The map of where China claims is laughable. Look at the dashed red line here:



Arrogant, embittered, aggressive.


I think historians will look back at how 'the West' - with its rabid consumerism and handing so much political and economic power to rapacious multinational corporations - enriched China (and fucked itself good and proper in the process) as like shooting itself in the foot with an RPG.

 
Re: China - a Fascist State
October 28, 2023, 08:07:20 am

Li Keqiang: Ex-Chinese premier sidelined by Xi dies at 68

The death of a leader in China can usher in big changes, it did after Mao Zedong, or can lead to political upheaval, like it did when grieving for Hu Yaobang morphed into the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.

For this reason, the passing of former premier Li Keqiang has already triggered various measures to ensure that stability is maintained.

A crackdown on VPN use is under way to reduce the access of Chinese citizens to the parts of the internet not controlled by the Communist Party.

The Party doesn't want mourning for a popular, liberal, former number two leader to generate wider criticism of the current administration, led by Xi Jinping.

It is not just that Li died so suddenly, suffering a heart attack just months after stepping down, but because of what he represented: a way of potentially governing China with different priorities to those of the General Secretary Xi.

He was a bright pragmatist who didn't seem so concerned with ideology. And this is one reason why he cut such a lonely figure in the previous, seven-man Politburo Standing Committee, the country's most powerful decision-making body.

Li Keqiang: The life of China's marginalised premier
Xi Jinping's power grab - and why it matters
Then there's what would become known as the "Li Keqiang Index" which was born via a famous US state department memo, and came to light in Wikileaks. As the then Party Secretary of Liaoning Province, Li is said to have told the US ambassador in 2007 that the local GDP figures were unreliable as a way of judging economic health.

He reportedly said that he used three other indicators to analyse growth: railway cargo volume, electricity consumption and bank loan disbursements.

Criticising China's official statistics, even behind closed doors, to the Americans cannot have gone down well with his political opponents.

The former premier was considered one of the smartest political figures of his generation. He was accepted into the prestigious Peking University Law School soon after the universities were reopened following Chairman Mao's disastrous Cultural Revolution.

In a Party dominated by engineers, he was an economist, who become known for "telling it like it is" by honestly and publicly acknowledging China's economic problems as a means of finding solutions to them.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-67236049
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67235777
Re: China - a Fascist State
November 15, 2023, 09:56:12 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-67421394

your questions answered
Posted at 21:3221:32
What exports are blocked from entering the Chinese market?

John Sudworth

North America Correspondent

Our next question comes from Kuteesa Shadrach, a 27-year-old from Uganda.

They ask:

Quote Message: Which exports are banned from entering the Chinese market?"
Which exports are banned from entering the Chinese market?"

Its an important question and one that goes to the heart of the US-China relationship today.

For all the talk of a thaw, for all of the niceties and gesture politics of a presidential summit, the truth is the two superpowers are locked in deep strategic rivalry.

The US now limits exports to companies and individuals involved in Chinas repression of its Uyghur minority in Xinjiang, and to others involved in supporting Russias military.

Most significantly, Washington has imposed sweeping restrictions unprecedented in scale and scope - on the export to China of semiconductors and chip-making equipment, the lifeblood of any modern economy.

China complains that the US is trying to stymie its rise with a new Cold War.

The US argues that  whatever you call it  it simply makes no sense to allow US technology to fuel the development of a military claiming territory in the South China Sea and threatening Taiwan.


https://www.bis.doc.gov/index.php/about-bis/newsroom/2082


This is for me a very sensible position and a very strong message that re-enforces the US still has control in this space.

Thank fuck the baby headed bellend Trump is not in control.

Re: China - a Fascist State
February 8, 2024, 10:16:02 am
Oh oh.

China-backed Volt Typhoon hackers have lurked inside US critical infrastructure for at least five years

Quote
China-backed hackers have maintained access to American critical infrastructure for at least five years with the long-term goal of launching destructive cyberattacks, a coalition of U.S. intelligence agencies warned on Wednesday.

Volt Typhoon, a state-sponsored group of hackers based in China, has been burrowing into the networks of aviation, rail, mass transit, highway, maritime, pipeline, water and sewage organizations  none of which were named  in a bid to pre-position themselves for destructive cyberattacks, the NSA, CISA and FBI said in a joint advisory published on Wednesday.

This marks a strategic shift in the China-backed hackers traditional cyber espionage or intelligence gathering operations, the agencies said, as they instead prepare to disrupt operational technology in the event of a major conflict or crisis.

The release of the advisory, which was co-signed by cybersecurity agencies in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, comes a week after a similar warning from FBI Director Christopher Wray. Speaking during a U.S. House of Representatives committee hearing on cyber threats posed by China, Wray described Volt Typhoon as the defining threat of our generation and said the groups aim is to disrupt our militarys ability to mobilize in the early stages of an anticipated conflict over Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.
Re: China - a Fascist State
February 8, 2024, 10:45:23 am
So if you know about them, why not just change the code? I mean is it credible or is it just another call for more money?
Re: China - a Fascist State
March 5, 2024, 03:51:34 pm
One of the worst and most evil countries on the planet. Shows how weak the UN and international law is when these Chinese scumbags can just grab vast areas of sea belonging to other countries or international waters.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-68476384

Re: China - a Fascist State
March 5, 2024, 04:40:04 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  5, 2024, 03:51:34 pm
One of the worst and most evil countries on the planet. Shows how weak the UN and international law is when these Chinese scumbags can just grab vast areas of sea belonging to other countries or international waters.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-68476384



Yep. Hate the fact we rely on this gang of c*nts. I am trying my best not to buy anything made from that shit hole, and when you try that you realise how much shite come from there.
Re: China - a Fascist State
Yesterday at 09:31:52 pm
UK Fears Chinese Hackers Compromised Critical Infrastructure
Labour ministers informed of widespread attacks, officials say
Systemic incursions go beyond previously known incidents


Quote
By Ellen Milligan, Alex Wickham, and Jamie Tarabay
October 15, 2024 at 3:25 PM UTC

Chinese state actors have made widespread  and likely successful  efforts to access British critical infrastructure networks, according to UK officials, underscoring fears of vulnerabilities to increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks by foreign powers.
Senior ministers in the Labour government have been informed since taking power in July that hackers linked to Beijing have probably compromised supply chains and computer systems key to a range of vital services

https://archive.ph/Ppx1P

Was listening to some young people in China on R4. They were talking about the relationship between China and the US, but same applies to 'the West's generally, and they were mostly saying that America is scared of China taking over as No1 country in the world.

Nationalist bollocks, obviously, but also clear that they have no idea of the evil shit their government pulls - and even when they do know, they justify it with more pathetic, immature, insecure nationalism guff.

Re: China - a Fascist State
Yesterday at 09:46:08 pm
There was a podcast last week somewhere discussing Chinese hacking in the US.

Something like .....when the FBI or other such security groups want surveillance on someone they need permission from a judge. After that, the approvals and list is stored on some sort of database which was hacked by the Chinese. So they were not only aware who was being watched from China (and of course who wasn't) but who was being watched from any walk of life in the US.
Re: China - a Fascist State
Today at 07:45:03 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:31:52 pm
UK Fears Chinese Hackers Compromised Critical Infrastructure
Labour ministers informed of widespread attacks, officials say
Systemic incursions go beyond previously known incidents


https://archive.ph/Ppx1P

Was listening to some young people in China on R4. They were talking about the relationship between China and the US, but same applies to 'the West's generally, and they were mostly saying that America is scared of China taking over as No1 country in the world.

Nationalist bollocks, obviously, but also clear that they have no idea of the evil shit their government pulls - and even when they do know, they justify it with more pathetic, immature, insecure nationalism guff.



Are we fully aware of the evil shit that the UK government pulls?
People are really quick to denounce China when Anglo American capitalism has destroyed the planet.
Im no fan of China but they are no worse than the US.

Im a bit jaded of the immature the West is good and above reproach bullshit.
We are allowing genocide in Palestine.
Re: China - a Fascist State
Today at 07:52:30 am
I'm not aware that the US, for all its many faults, is rounding up religious and ethnic minorities and putting them in vast concentration (sorry... re-education) camps. Or using slave labour on a massive scale. Or imprisoning people for any form of dissent against its government (indeed, you can lead a coup and get away with it, it seems!).

The West is to blame for many ills. But none of us would rather live under the Chinese regime, I'd wager.

It's a tragedy, because pre-Communist Chinese culture stretches back millennia and is incredibly rich.
Re: China - a Fascist State
Today at 10:28:47 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 07:52:30 am
I'm not aware that the US, for all its many faults, is rounding up religious and ethnic minorities and putting them in vast concentration (sorry... re-education) camps. Or using slave labour on a massive scale. Or imprisoning people for any form of dissent against its government (indeed, you can lead a coup and get away with it, it seems!).

The West is to blame for many ills. But none of us would rather live under the Chinese regime, I'd wager.

It's a tragedy, because pre-Communist Chinese culture stretches back millennia and is incredibly rich.

The US is the only country to drop an atomic bomb on another country.
The US economy was initially built on slavery.

The British invented the concentration camp (Boer war) and has destroyed many cultures. I could go on.

The US/UK war in Iraq was an act of terror that has destabilised an entire region, leading to the hegemony of Iran in the region. We have blood on our hands and need to stop the holier than thou bullshit.

A number of friends of mine live in Shanghai and are content with their lives.

We condemn Chinese people for their blind acceptance of state propaganda while sucking the hosepipe of Western rhetoric.

Im no Chinese apologist, but Im sick of the polemics of them versus us.
Re: China - a Fascist State
Today at 10:54:02 am
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 10:28:47 am
The US is the only country to drop an atomic bomb on another country.
The US economy was initially built on slavery.

The British invented the concentration camp (Boer war) and has destroyed many cultures. I could go on.

The US/UK war in Iraq was an act of terror that has destabilised an entire region, leading to the hegemony of Iran in the region. We have blood on our hands and need to stop the holier than thou bullshit.

A number of friends of mine live in Shanghai and are content with their lives.

We condemn Chinese people for their blind acceptance of state propaganda while sucking the hosepipe of Western rhetoric.

Im no Chinese apologist, but Im sick of the polemics of them versus us.

And what would happen to your friends in Shanghai if they posted similar reasoned criticism of the Chinese government on an open website?
Re: China - a Fascist State
Today at 11:00:16 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:54:02 am
And what would happen to your friends in Shanghai if they posted similar reasoned criticism of the Chinese government on an open website?

To be fair, online censorship is not just a Chinese tool.
We have them in the west as well. And some more extreme than the other.
But its not as extreme as China. Thats for sure.
Re: China - a Fascist State
Today at 11:26:03 am
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 10:28:47 am
The US is the only country to drop an atomic bomb on another country.
The US economy was initially built on slavery.

The British invented the concentration camp (Boer war) and has destroyed many cultures. I could go on.

The US/UK war in Iraq was an act of terror that has destabilised an entire region, leading to the hegemony of Iran in the region. We have blood on our hands and need to stop the holier than thou bullshit.

A number of friends of mine live in Shanghai and are content with their lives.

We condemn Chinese people for their blind acceptance of state propaganda while sucking the hosepipe of Western rhetoric.

Im no Chinese apologist, but Im sick of the polemics of them versus us.
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: China - a Fascist State
Today at 11:28:52 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 11:00:16 am
To be fair, online censorship is not just a Chinese tool.
We have them in the west as well. And some more extreme than the other.
But its not as extreme as China. Thats for sure.

Im not sure if there is any state censorship in the West though. In fact looking at Musks shenanigans you could argue there should be more state interbpvention.
