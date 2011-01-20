« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: China - a Fascist State  (Read 64118 times)

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,630
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #680 on: November 28, 2022, 04:46:04 pm »
Logged
Believer

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #681 on: November 28, 2022, 11:29:11 pm »
hope that its the start of a revolution there.

Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,709
  • The first five yards........
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #682 on: November 29, 2022, 08:34:22 am »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #683 on: November 29, 2022, 10:24:20 am »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,709
  • The first five yards........
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #684 on: November 29, 2022, 08:04:05 pm »
This thread on the protests and where they might lead is informative:

https://twitter.com/wjhurst/status/1596722048717709312
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,089
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #685 on: November 29, 2022, 08:31:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 29, 2022, 08:04:05 pm
This thread on the protests and where they might lead is informative:

https://twitter.com/wjhurst/status/1596722048717709312

Good read that.

On a strategic level, these protests leave Xi worse off whatever path they take imo.

If he does nothing hurtful and it somehow peters out, the new information is now there that you can protest openly against China, in China's major cities and face no serious repercussions.

If he hurts them openly, that's new info to their people that Xi's administration is willing to hurt them large scale, directly. Till now, it was always ah well it's others getting hit, not us, we'll be taken care of. Potentially sets the ground for a continued rebellion.

He might lock down on a large scale again, all points, identify protesters and try to discreetly jail them away, cut out information. Possibly the best course of action for him, time-tested plain vanilla delaying the inevitable method of all dictators.

The best course of action is of course not to get entagled in this at all, don't antagonise people you're paid to manage properly, utilise them as a source of open feedback, encourage peaceful demonstrations if they do happen and get what you can from them. Forcing people into a corner with no exit is just bad management / negotiation, whether you're up against a wild animal or tasked to manage a country.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #686 on: December 2, 2022, 02:13:19 pm »
China, Iran, Russia - finally are showing their true colors for everyone to see. Even to the most ignorant ones.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #687 on: December 2, 2022, 02:46:19 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December  2, 2022, 02:13:19 pm
China, Iran, Russia - finally are showing their true colors for everyone to see. Even to the most ignorant ones.
They still have their supporters/apologists. Even in one of the major Parties in the UK. Thankfully, their voice now very small and further shrinks by the day.

One guy (from the US) with whom I had the unfortunate experience of interacting some years ago online - I just checked - is still all-in with Putin. This level of delusion is full Kanye West.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,268
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #688 on: September 4, 2023, 12:09:58 pm »
China has published a new map of China, which annexes parts of India, Russia and Nepal.
They've also laid claim to large areas of the South China Sea.

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/asia/china-new-map-territory-g20-asean-summit-india-malaysia-russia-indonesia-protest-3737366
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #689 on: September 5, 2023, 10:45:13 am »
Just wait until China updates the map with Siberia part of China and laying claims to the Gas and Oil there and then flexing their military might in Siberia against a weakened Russia who end up joining NATO  ;D  ,exactly what happened in the Tom Clancy novel The Bear And The Dragon.

It's a fantastic read.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,683
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #690 on: September 5, 2023, 11:10:00 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September  5, 2023, 10:45:13 am
Just wait until China updates the map with Siberia part of China and laying claims to the Gas and Oil there and then flexing their military might in Siberia against a weakened Russia who end up joining NATO  ;D  ,exactly what happened in the Tom Clancy novel The Bear And The Dragon.

It's a fantastic read.


Well now you've spoiled it  :(
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #691 on: September 5, 2023, 11:36:42 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September  5, 2023, 10:45:13 am
Just wait until China updates the map with Siberia part of China and laying claims to the Gas and Oil there and then flexing their military might in Siberia against a weakened Russia who end up joining NATO  ;D  ,exactly what happened in the Tom Clancy novel The Bear And The Dragon.

It's a fantastic read.

"The Treaty of Nerchinsk (Chinese: 尼布楚條約) of 1689 was the first treaty between the Tsardom of Russia and the Qing dynasty of China. The Russians gave up the area north of the Amur River as far as the Stanovoy Range and kept the area between the Argun River and Lake Baikal. "

If China wishes to reinstate the 1689 border, it would involve claiming an area roughly the size of the Koreas, maybe a bit more. North and South Korea combined is 220,903 km2 (as a comparison, the UK is 242,495 km2).
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #692 on: September 5, 2023, 01:34:07 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September  5, 2023, 10:45:13 am
Just wait until China updates the map with Siberia part of China and laying claims to the Gas and Oil there and then flexing their military might in Siberia against a weakened Russia who end up joining NATO  ;D  ,exactly what happened in the Tom Clancy novel The Bear And The Dragon.

It's a fantastic read.


it seems inevitable

Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #693 on: Today at 12:17:48 am »
We need to pay more attention to these - there is ample evidence of their threats to world peace.

https://twitter.com/ulrichspeck/status/1681960314219253760
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,102
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #694 on: Today at 02:02:19 am »
Quote from: kavah on September  5, 2023, 01:34:07 pm
it seems inevitable


Does that accurately depict the Polish-Chinese border, or did the Chinese took a cut of that too?  ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,843
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #695 on: Today at 02:17:44 am »
Quasimodo predicted all of this.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 