This thread on the protests and where they might lead is informative:



https://twitter.com/wjhurst/status/1596722048717709312



Good read that.On a strategic level, these protests leave Xi worse off whatever path they take imo.If he does nothing hurtful and it somehow peters out, the new information is now there that you can protest openly against China, in China's major cities and face no serious repercussions.If he hurts them openly, that's new info to their people that Xi's administration is willing to hurt them large scale, directly. Till now, it was always ah well it's others getting hit, not us, we'll be taken care of. Potentially sets the ground for a continued rebellion.He might lock down on a large scale again, all points, identify protesters and try to discreetly jail them away, cut out information. Possibly the best course of action for him, time-tested plain vanilla delaying the inevitable method of all dictators.The best course of action is of course not to get entagled in this at all, don't antagonise people you're paid to manage properly, utilise them as a source of open feedback, encourage peaceful demonstrations if they do happen and get what you can from them. Forcing people into a corner with no exit is just bad management / negotiation, whether you're up against a wild animal or tasked to manage a country.