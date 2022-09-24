You might think so, but its difficult to single these guys out when you have former PMs, former top judges, former England football captains moving straight from their jobs into working for repressive regimes for money. Its another angle on what we were discussing in the Elections in Europe thread, about how we lost even the concept that the collective might restrict an individual from doing what is most advantageous for them at any particular moment. Such that the country barely even believes in treason anymore - I dont think even ISIS guys get charged with that on return, let alone discharged servicemen picking up retirement jobs.