Author Topic: China - a Fascist State  (Read 43839 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 08:17:02 pm »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Yesterday at 08:03:03 pm

And wasn't that chap Hitler tremendously efficient in the 30's, eh? Autobahn, new currency and economy, restored German confidence to take on the world, all achieved in record time! You have to sit back and admire the speed and scale of what he did, don't you?

It's a great example of just what you can get done under dictators (no time wasted squobbling and pontificating).
Just, you know, pay no mind to all the concentration camps, and millions crushed under the wheels of the new machine. History really likes repeating itself doesn't it



He doesn't mention the millions of rural Chinese who have been forced off the lands that their families have owned and worked for generations, to make way for new cities, for industrial complexes, for dams.

Offline zadoktBeast

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 08:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Valore on Yesterday at 08:08:47 am
Simply put, even 'the people of Hong Kong' aren't a monolithic entity. The situation remains more nuanced than people often assume.

To the CCCP, democracy isn't the solution, so why would they honour it or any agreement like that mindlessly or based on some intangible obligation? After all if it was, we'd be living in a Utopia here in the West wouldn't we?

I will throw you a small bone here, with regards to talking about Democracy. It does my head in when our media (and America's) repeatedly refer to 'Western democracy'. There is no need to put 'western' in front of it, they should just say 'democracy'. What does the 'western' mean - does it imply ownership, or origination, or that a Western democracy would inherently be different/better to one arising 'elsewhere'?

I don't get it...and the way I see it, the phrase probably only serves to enrage slightly peeved nutters like Xi Jinping even more, and make them more hostile and paranoid.

Democracy came from Greece (which is not a 'Western' place btw as most people understand the term), but it doesn't belong to anyone, it's like a precious bolt of lightning or a magic seed that should be encouraged to grow wherever.

And as for Hong Kong and Taiwan, i think the Cantonese and Taiwanese people have made their minds up which type of society they'd prefer to live in, and it isn't one where people get disappeared or censured for saying the Fuhrer looks like winnie the pooh
Offline zadoktBeast

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 08:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Valore on Yesterday at 01:15:23 pm
If the West, mainly the US, had chosen to pursue less self-centered options with regards to trying to contain and kneecap China's rise, perhaps China may have been more amenable to concessions, or felt less need to crack down so harshly.


The idea of China rising to become the most influential country in the world, in and of itself, is no bother to me. But if it's the CCP at the helm, with the 'values' that they have and which they'd propagate around the world given a position of uncheckable influence, then I'm very much in favour of containment
Offline zadoktBeast

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 08:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:17:02 pm


He doesn't mention the millions of rural Chinese who have been forced off the lands that their families have owned and worked for generations, to make way for new cities, for industrial complexes, for dams.

Good point! If you're a nobody in Communist China, then you're disposable - tar-smeared fodder to be crushed under the steamroller of industrialisation. Sadly we have become complicit in this in the West: the greed of big business has created a world where you can get a cheap Iphone and not spare a thought about the slave-driver conditions of where it came from, there is no Iphone app that gives you updates on the suicide rates of Chinese factory workers is there.
Online Indiccivilization

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #604 on: Today at 04:09:21 am »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Yesterday at 06:44:00 pm
That's how a disease outbreak, which could have been contained, reaches worldwide pandemic proportions (same as Chernobyl). It's why nations that believe in transparency can never trust nations that don't, and ideally should have nothing at all to do with them

Your logic is flawed, if so called democratic systems work better why is it that when the disease became known it is China which rose to the challenge and the West floundered and is still floundering.

Culture is probably a better explanatory variable. Collectivist cultures like Korea, Japan, Singapore etc outperformed more Individualistic cultures like Europe and the USA

Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:50:22 pm
That's why wealthy Chinese prefer to buy from western countries that have high standards and transparent courts.

High standards is one thing, transparent courts is another. The transition towards having pride in buying Chinese is already underway. The first blow was felt by Western fashion houses. Prada anyone?

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:17:02 pm
He doesn't mention the millions of rural Chinese who have been forced off the lands that their families have owned and worked for generations, to make way for new cities, for industrial complexes, for dams.

Which nation did not have great strife during it's industrialization phase? In fact, here is an open challenge. Name ONE nation with a population over 25 million (still tiny but whatever) that initially industrialized under a "Liberal" democracy. I'll make it even easier, drop the liberal component and just filter it for a democracy.

USA -> White supremacy and slave labor
Europe -> White supremacy and Colonialism
Japan -> Feudalism during the Meiji era
Singapore, Korea and Taiwan -> Authoritarian democracy and Military dictatorships

Western people after reaping the benefits of everything now want to lecture the world on what systems we should follow. Fuck them!


Online Indiccivilization

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #605 on: Today at 04:14:20 am »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Yesterday at 08:19:37 pm
I will throw you a small bone here, with regards to talking about Democracy. It does my head in when our media (and America's) repeatedly refer to 'Western democracy'. There is no need to put 'western' in front of it, they should just say 'democracy'. What does the 'western' mean - does it imply ownership, or origination, or that a Western democracy would inherently be different/better to one arising 'elsewhere'?


Democracy came from Greece (which is not a 'Western' place btw as most people understand the term), but it doesn't belong to anyone, it's like a precious bolt of lightning or a magic seed that should be encouraged to grow wherever.



Greece is Western. Western = Majority whites and part of NATO. Latin America can also be grouped as Western because in the larger view of civilizations there is a significant overlap

You are correct that democracy is not Western though. Democracy in India predates democracy in Greece. Native Americans and a few African tribes had systems resembling democracy that developed independently of Greece. Just another thing the West co-opted and appropriated to stroke their egos eh?

However, there are also many places that your definition of democracy did not develop in, the biggest being China.

When you make a statement like "Democracy is destiny", you have no proof. It is a hypothesis. A hypothesis that can lead to a massive war.
Online Indiccivilization

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #606 on: Today at 04:16:20 am »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Yesterday at 08:34:14 pm
The idea of China rising to become the most influential country in the world, in and of itself, is no bother to me. But if it's the CCP at the helm, with the 'values' that they have and which they'd propagate around the world given a position of uncheckable influence, then I'm very much in favour of containment

For you maybe, to deny there is a race component to this is to deny reality.

In USA, random Asians were being attacked for looking Chinese. I am yet to see random white people being attacked for looking Russian. If anything the media coverage humanizes this white conflict but doesn't hesitate in de-humanizing non white combatants

Fuck the West
Online BarryCrocker

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #607 on: Today at 04:23:00 am »
Quote from: Indiccivilization on Today at 04:16:20 am
For you maybe, to deny there is a race component to this is to deny reality.

In USA, random Asians were being attacked for looking Chinese. I am yet to see random white people being attacked for looking Russian. If anything the media coverage humanizes this white conflict but doesn't hesitate in de-humanizing non white combatants

Fuck the West

Online Indiccivilization

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #608 on: Today at 04:25:35 am »
Typical racist western mentality. If you don't subscribe to their propaganda then you are a 'robot'.

We are seeing a clash of civilizations between two civilizations that should have learned to make diplomacy work during the cold war. Other more different civilizations are stirring and marching and make no mistake with Western arrogance like that a bigger war is inevitable
Online BarryCrocker

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #609 on: Today at 04:29:36 am »
Quote from: Indiccivilization on Today at 04:25:35 am
Typical racist white mentality. If you don't subscribe to their propaganda then you are a 'robot'.

We are seeing a clash of civilizations between two civilizations that should have learned to make diplomacy work during the cold war. Other more different civilizations are stirring and marching and make no mistake with Western arrogance like that a bigger war is inevitable

What makes you presume I'm white?
