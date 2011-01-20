« previous next »
Author Topic: China - a Fascist State  (Read 40889 times)

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #520 on: October 21, 2021, 10:34:54 am »
Evergrande shares resumed trading today, after a deal was agreed by Evergrande to sell a controlling stake its property services division for $2.6bn. The deal fell through and Evergrande shares dropped another 14%

They've lost 80% of their value this year.

The company was given a month 'grace period' to make interest payments (in the $billions) due on the debt to it's creditors, and this runs out on Saturday.

Its overall debt in is excess of $300bn (2% of China's entire GDP)

Two smaller real estate companies in China have already gone *pop* this month, but Evergrande dwarfs them.

Globally, there's almost 300 banks and financial institutions that have lent to Evergrande, as well as investors from not just China but around the world who have shareholdings. Then there's the huge number of trade creditors, collectively owed $billions.

Interesting to note that the company was incorporated in the Cayman Isles, where its parent company is still located. I'm guessing the paper shredders are currently running on overtime in Georgetown.

The CCP has told Evergrande not to default, but without the state stepping in, experts think it's inevitable.

If Evergrande were to fail, it would be catastrophic within China - but also send huge economic ripples around the world, perhaps even leading to another credit crunch (although every likely not as substantial as the 2008/9 GFC)

There's a simple summary of the situation here:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58976991
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #521 on: October 26, 2021, 09:19:09 am »
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #522 on: October 27, 2021, 10:37:06 pm »
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #523 on: November 19, 2021, 10:58:08 am »
As concern grows for Peng Shuai, in China her story is barely a whisper

Awful story, this is a professional athlete who by the sounds of it has been imprisoned for speaking out against being sexually assaulted.
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #524 on: November 19, 2021, 11:48:22 am »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on November 19, 2021, 10:58:08 am
As concern grows for Peng Shuai, in China her story is barely a whisper

Awful story, this is a professional athlete who by the sounds of it has been imprisoned for speaking out against being sexually assaulted.


It's shocking, but hardly surprising.

The dictatorship there is one of the most evil in the world.
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #525 on: November 19, 2021, 01:14:28 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on November 19, 2021, 10:58:08 am
As concern grows for Peng Shuai, in China her story is barely a whisper

Awful story, this is a professional athlete who by the sounds of it has been imprisoned for speaking out against being sexually assaulted.

A complete sh1thouse of a "government". The things they are doing to Muslims wouldn't be out of place in in 1939 Germany.
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #526 on: November 19, 2021, 01:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 19, 2021, 11:48:22 am

It's shocking, but hardly surprising.

The dictatorship there is one of the most evil in the world.

A USSR for the 21st century.
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #527 on: November 19, 2021, 02:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on November 19, 2021, 01:26:27 pm
A USSR for the 21st century.


Similarities, yes. The biggest difference is that even most people can see how evil they are, we put our devotion to cheap gadgets and shiny tat a million miles above any principles. That enriches them and gives them the money that they use to become even more powerful and spread their evil influence and control outwards.

The question is, how do we stop them before our own personal freedoms find themselves in their crosshairs?
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #528 on: November 19, 2021, 03:11:44 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on November 19, 2021, 01:26:27 pm
A USSR for the 21st century.

They've grown powerful from the West's desire for rampant consumerism (cheap goods)!

They recognised years ago that they could explot this for their own gain!
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #529 on: November 19, 2021, 10:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 19, 2021, 02:22:45 pm

Similarities, yes. The biggest difference is that even most people can see how evil they are, we put our devotion to cheap gadgets and shiny tat a million miles above any principles. That enriches them and gives them the money that they use to become even more powerful and spread their evil influence and control outwards.

The question is, how do we stop them before our own personal freedoms find themselves in their crosshairs?

Governments and authorities are always harping on about how illegal drugs fund terrorists. Nothing ever said about how the west firstly relies on China for so many things, while at the same time funding a government who actively uses that foreign income to expand their reach and rule.
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #530 on: November 19, 2021, 11:03:43 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on November 19, 2021, 10:58:08 am
As concern grows for Peng Shuai, in China her story is barely a whisper

Awful story, this is a professional athlete who by the sounds of it has been imprisoned for speaking out against being sexually assaulted.

Seen a report on the news last night.  Awful stuff.  Hope shes still alive but wouldnt be surprised if shes not seen again.
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #531 on: November 23, 2021, 03:44:19 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-59385519

at least she appears to be alive. God knows whats going on off camera though
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #532 on: December 9, 2021, 08:54:11 pm »
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #533 on: December 10, 2021, 04:46:08 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MFevDazKUQ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MFevDazKUQ0</a>
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #534 on: December 29, 2021, 03:54:42 pm »
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #535 on: December 30, 2021, 04:49:16 pm »
It's on the 'very mild' side of the evil that these fascist shitstains commit, but how petty is this:

"Footballers who play for China's national team have been banned from getting tattoos - and advised to remove ones they have - under a new directive."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-59827047

The vile scum running the country say the move will set a "good example for society".

As will forcing female sports stars into sexual relationships with senior Party officials, I guess.
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #536 on: December 30, 2021, 05:09:14 pm »
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #537 on: January 4, 2022, 10:01:37 pm »
Not sure if this link has been posted anywhere, but this alone tells you all you need to know about the title of this thread, and this is just in one area.....

https://xinjiang.sppga.ubc.ca/

Includes very many harrowing testimonies, state media statements, etc, etc, etc....
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #538 on: January 25, 2022, 08:29:41 pm »
Just been reading about how Fight Club has had its ending changed in China to appease their authorities.



Admittedly small-time, but a sign of just how micro-managed certain situations are.
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #539 on: January 25, 2022, 09:13:39 pm »
Ha!
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #540 on: January 27, 2022, 03:03:17 pm »
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #541 on: February 1, 2022, 05:07:15 pm »
Chinese imperialism in Africa. They will strip that continent of all its got if they are allowed.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/feb/01/sierra-leone-families-starving-chinese-trawlers-industrial-overfishing-destroying-lives
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #542 on: February 1, 2022, 05:14:28 pm »
Cannot trust China at all. Ridiculous how countries and brands pander to them.
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #543 on: Yesterday at 01:21:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February  1, 2022, 05:14:28 pm
Cannot trust China at all. Ridiculous how countries and brands pander to them.

Yet everyone still wants the latest iWank device, nike gear and cheap shit off Amazon.
Public has to force their leaders and their brands to change, they won't do it while they make profits.
We have seen just how dumb and selfish so many are here alone (the UK not rawk!) so don't hold your breath it will change.
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #544 on: Yesterday at 05:23:19 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 01:21:32 pm
Yet everyone still wants the latest iWank device, nike gear and cheap shit off Amazon.
Public has to force their leaders and their brands to change, they won't do it while they make profits.
We have seen just how dumb and selfish so many are here alone (the UK not rawk!) so don't hold your breath it will change.



Because people have limited funds but are brainwashed by the consumerist society we live in, where 'having stuff' is the key judging criteria for people being successful, they will continue to seek out the cheapest ways of securing that 'stuff', and not care where it comes from/was manufactured. Similarly, if multinational corporations can improve profit margins whilst fucking the wider consequences, then they will do it (and that impact trickles down to smaller and smaller companies who have to outsource production to China/sweatshops to compete)

It's up to governments to impose tariffs on goods coming in from certain countries.

But that bird flew years ago. The transfer of wealth from 'the west' to China and other such sweatshop economies has been immeasurable. In doing so, 'the west' has signed its own economic death warrant.
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #545 on: Yesterday at 05:38:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:23:19 pm


Because people have limited funds but are brainwashed by the consumerist society we live in, where 'having stuff' is the key judging criteria for people being successful, they will continue to seek out the cheapest ways of securing that 'stuff', and not care where it comes from/was manufactured. Similarly, if multinational corporations can improve profit margins whilst fucking the wider consequences, then they will do it (and that impact trickles down to smaller and smaller companies who have to outsource production to China/sweatshops to compete)

It's up to governments to impose tariffs on goods coming in from certain countries.

But that bird flew years ago. The transfer of wealth from 'the west' to China and other such sweatshop economies has been immeasurable. In doing so, 'the west' has signed its own economic death warrant.

Are we back in the 18th century?
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #546 on: Today at 05:30:59 pm »
Flippin hec, a busy couple of days and I miss all the fun.
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #547 on: Today at 05:36:09 pm »
 
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:30:59 pm
Flippin hec, a busy couple of days and I miss all the fun.
;D
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #548 on: Today at 05:44:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February  1, 2022, 05:14:28 pm
Cannot trust China at all. Ridiculous how countries and brands pander to them.

Absolutely. The biggest world crisis in my lifetime came from China. They have done hardly a thing to stop the wet markets and trade of wild animals that are the most likely cause. The rest of the world has not batted an eyelid accept to pour billions into the country to produce cheap materials for the pandemic (something really messed up about that) while the source of it remains as it was without the slightest pressure to reform. Pander is not even close to the word I would use.

Now let's throw an Olympic games to forget about it all, but don't say anything about us or you will go on the bad list.
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #549 on: Today at 05:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 05:44:32 pm
Absolutely. The biggest world crisis in my lifetime came from China. They have done hardly a thing to stop the wet markets and trade of wild animals that are the most likely cause. The rest of the world has not batted an eyelid accept to pour billions into the country to produce cheap materials for the pandemic (something really messed up about that) while the source of it remains as it was without the slightest pressure to reform. Pander is not even close to the word I would use.

How about panda?
