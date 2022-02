The CCP wants to let Evergrande fall but they need to protect the investors money, next in line are Chinese banks who will need to be shielded from the fallout. Once that is managed Evergrande is gone.



I'm not going to engage with you, as you're a zealot for the Chinese regime so you'll never see reality.But on Evergrande, it's important for everyone to know what's actually happening. The Chinese authorities are prioritising Chinese investors, whilst overseas investors - to the tune of $19bn - are basically being left to go swivel. A group of overseas investors have begun legal action but, given the corruption and nationalism of the Chinese authorities, I doubt they will ever get anywhere. https://www.ft.com/content/42cd041a-5544-4982-80e8-caada96a8a41 (no doubt you'll dismiss the FT as anti-China neoliberal propaganda)