Evergrande shares resumed trading today, after a deal was agreed by Evergrande to sell a controlling stake its property services division for $2.6bn. The deal fell through and Evergrande shares dropped another 14%

They've lost 80% of their value this year.

The company was given a month 'grace period' to make interest payments (in the $billions) due on the debt to it's creditors, and this runs out on Saturday.

Its overall debt in is excess of $300bn (2% of China's entire GDP)

Two smaller real estate companies in China have already gone *pop* this month, but Evergrande dwarfs them.

Globally, there's almost 300 banks and financial institutions that have lent to Evergrande, as well as investors from not just China but around the world who have shareholdings. Then there's the huge number of trade creditors, collectively owed $billions.

Interesting to note that the company was incorporated in the Cayman Isles, where its parent company is still located. I'm guessing the paper shredders are currently running on overtime in Georgetown.

The CCP has told Evergrande not to default, but without the state stepping in, experts think it's inevitable.

If Evergrande were to fail, it would be catastrophic within China - but also send huge economic ripples around the world, perhaps even leading to another credit crunch (although every likely not as substantial as the 2008/9 GFC)

There's a simple summary of the situation here:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58976991
As concern grows for Peng Shuai, in China her story is barely a whisper

Awful story, this is a professional athlete who by the sounds of it has been imprisoned for speaking out against being sexually assaulted.
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on November 19, 2021, 10:58:08 am
As concern grows for Peng Shuai, in China her story is barely a whisper

Awful story, this is a professional athlete who by the sounds of it has been imprisoned for speaking out against being sexually assaulted.


It's shocking, but hardly surprising.

The dictatorship there is one of the most evil in the world.
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on November 19, 2021, 10:58:08 am
As concern grows for Peng Shuai, in China her story is barely a whisper

Awful story, this is a professional athlete who by the sounds of it has been imprisoned for speaking out against being sexually assaulted.

A complete sh1thouse of a "government". The things they are doing to Muslims wouldn't be out of place in in 1939 Germany.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 19, 2021, 11:48:22 am

It's shocking, but hardly surprising.

The dictatorship there is one of the most evil in the world.

A USSR for the 21st century.
Quote from: Sangria on November 19, 2021, 01:26:27 pm
A USSR for the 21st century.


Similarities, yes. The biggest difference is that even most people can see how evil they are, we put our devotion to cheap gadgets and shiny tat a million miles above any principles. That enriches them and gives them the money that they use to become even more powerful and spread their evil influence and control outwards.

The question is, how do we stop them before our own personal freedoms find themselves in their crosshairs?
Quote from: Sangria on November 19, 2021, 01:26:27 pm
A USSR for the 21st century.

They've grown powerful from the West's desire for rampant consumerism (cheap goods)!

They recognised years ago that they could explot this for their own gain!
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 19, 2021, 02:22:45 pm

Similarities, yes. The biggest difference is that even most people can see how evil they are, we put our devotion to cheap gadgets and shiny tat a million miles above any principles. That enriches them and gives them the money that they use to become even more powerful and spread their evil influence and control outwards.

The question is, how do we stop them before our own personal freedoms find themselves in their crosshairs?

Governments and authorities are always harping on about how illegal drugs fund terrorists. Nothing ever said about how the west firstly relies on China for so many things, while at the same time funding a government who actively uses that foreign income to expand their reach and rule.
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on November 19, 2021, 10:58:08 am
As concern grows for Peng Shuai, in China her story is barely a whisper

Awful story, this is a professional athlete who by the sounds of it has been imprisoned for speaking out against being sexually assaulted.

Seen a report on the news last night.  Awful stuff.  Hope shes still alive but wouldnt be surprised if shes not seen again.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-59385519

at least she appears to be alive. God knows whats going on off camera though
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MFevDazKUQ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MFevDazKUQ0</a>
It's on the 'very mild' side of the evil that these fascist shitstains commit, but how petty is this:

"Footballers who play for China's national team have been banned from getting tattoos - and advised to remove ones they have - under a new directive."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-59827047

The vile scum running the country say the move will set a "good example for society".

As will forcing female sports stars into sexual relationships with senior Party officials, I guess.
Not sure if this link has been posted anywhere, but this alone tells you all you need to know about the title of this thread, and this is just in one area.....

https://xinjiang.sppga.ubc.ca/

Includes very many harrowing testimonies, state media statements, etc, etc, etc....
Just been reading about how Fight Club has had its ending changed in China to appease their authorities.



Admittedly small-time, but a sign of just how micro-managed certain situations are.
Ha!
Chinese imperialism in Africa. They will strip that continent of all its got if they are allowed.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/feb/01/sierra-leone-families-starving-chinese-trawlers-industrial-overfishing-destroying-lives
Cannot trust China at all. Ridiculous how countries and brands pander to them.
Quote from: killer-heels on February  1, 2022, 05:14:28 pm
Cannot trust China at all. Ridiculous how countries and brands pander to them.

Yet everyone still wants the latest iWank device, nike gear and cheap shit off Amazon.
Public has to force their leaders and their brands to change, they won't do it while they make profits.
We have seen just how dumb and selfish so many are here alone (the UK not rawk!) so don't hold your breath it will change.
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 01:21:32 pm
Yet everyone still wants the latest iWank device, nike gear and cheap shit off Amazon.
Public has to force their leaders and their brands to change, they won't do it while they make profits.
We have seen just how dumb and selfish so many are here alone (the UK not rawk!) so don't hold your breath it will change.



Because people have limited funds but are brainwashed by the consumerist society we live in, where 'having stuff' is the key judging criteria for people being successful, they will continue to seek out the cheapest ways of securing that 'stuff', and not care where it comes from/was manufactured. Similarly, if multinational corporations can improve profit margins whilst fucking the wider consequences, then they will do it (and that impact trickles down to smaller and smaller companies who have to outsource production to China/sweatshops to compete)

It's up to governments to impose tariffs on goods coming in from certain countries.

But that bird flew years ago. The transfer of wealth from 'the west' to China and other such sweatshop economies has been immeasurable. In doing so, 'the west' has signed its own economic death warrant.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:23:19 pm


Because people have limited funds but are brainwashed by the consumerist society we live in, where 'having stuff' is the key judging criteria for people being successful, they will continue to seek out the cheapest ways of securing that 'stuff', and not care where it comes from/was manufactured. Similarly, if multinational corporations can improve profit margins whilst fucking the wider consequences, then they will do it (and that impact trickles down to smaller and smaller companies who have to outsource production to China/sweatshops to compete)

It's up to governments to impose tariffs on goods coming in from certain countries.

But that bird flew years ago. The transfer of wealth from 'the west' to China and other such sweatshop economies has been immeasurable. In doing so, 'the west' has signed its own economic death warrant.

Are we back in the 18th century?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  6, 2021, 02:30:58 pm

 There's increasing disaffection about the brutally oppressive authoritarianism.


You're conflating a lot of things, if anything the CCP has massive support for reigning in the excesses of the unfettered capitalism that led to Chinas explosive growth

You really need to read Wang Huning "America against America" to understand what they are doing, the Chinese looked at the "Quantitative Easing" the Federal Reserve pulled in America and were aghast. The CCP wants to let Evergrande fall but they need to protect the investors money, next in line are Chinese banks who will need to be shielded from the fallout. Once that is managed Evergrande is gone.

The cultural wars are interesting and something that has my firm backing. To understand this you need to separate Classical Liberalism that most on this forum are in line with with modern day liberalism which is nilhistic in it's outlook. Objectification of the human body, destruction of the family unit, fleeting pleasure as the ultimate goal of human existance and a whole host of other things that have become symbolic of Western culture.

Anyway, the Chinese have figured everything out, ultimately they will figure out the game of media and perception and tell their own story in their words
Quote from: killer-heels on February  1, 2022, 05:14:28 pm
Cannot trust China at all. Ridiculous how countries and brands pander to them.

Depends who you mean by "countries". There is a world beyond the Anglo Saxon and Western nations. As the theatre of humanity shifts to West, South, North and East Asia more and more nations will deal with China. If nothing else, they are rational actors. More rational than Western nations who tend to be driven by ideology that is more often than not hypocritical.

The Anglo Saxons like to make a hue and cry about the so called 'colonization of Africa'. Instead of letting Western people speak for Africans, why don't we hear what they themselves have to say?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYD2scU3JJY

https://www.reddit.com/r/Sino/comments/pn5bmz/african_leader_calls_out_western_hypocrisy_when/

https://www.reddit.com/r/GenZedong/comments/kxabq5/the_demeanor_of_chinese_leaders_xi_jinping_vs/

Even western intellectual circles are questioning this media blitz

https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2021/02/china-debt-trap-diplomacy/617953/
https://www.chathamhouse.org/2020/08/debunking-myth-debt-trap-diplomacy
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3122496/debt-trap-diplomacy-myth-no-evidence-china-pushes-poor-nations
https://www.lowyinstitute.org/the-interpreter/debunking-myth-china-s-debt-trap-diplomacy
Guess whos back, back again...
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 01:06:06 am
Guess whos back, back again...

That little flourish about "the theatre of humanity" was a nice giveaway.  ;D So Maoist.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:18:51 am
That little flourish about "the theatre of humanity" was a nice giveaway.  ;D So Maoist.

Maybe you have more in common with modern day nilhists that I thought. Always assuming and putting people in boxes when the truth lays their hypocrisy bare. It's a shame the last few years haven't led to humility and introspection
Quote from: satjay on Today at 10:05:27 am
Maybe you have more in common with modern day nilhists that I thought. Always assuming and putting people in boxes when the truth lays their hypocrisy bare. It's a shame the last few years haven't led to humility and introspection

The only box I'd put you in is the one marked 'Slavish Supporter of Everything China Does'. Is that unfair?
Yep, I despise their :

1) actions in the south China sea
2) support of Pakistan
3) encroaching of the Indian border
Quote from: satjay on Today at 12:23:50 am
Anyway, the Chinese have figured everything out, ultimately they will figure out the game of media and perception and tell their own story in their words

But they're already telling their own story in their words. Via bots like you.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:11:30 am
But they're already telling their own story in their words. Via bots like you.

Well the bots like you Who get their news from BBC and NYT outnumber the bots like me so we still have a way to go  ;D
