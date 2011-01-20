China's broadcasting regulator has said it will ban "effeminate" aesthetics in entertainment shows and that "vulgar influencers" should be avoided.It's part of a tightening of rules over what it described as "unhealthy content" in programmes.The National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) said political and moral conduct should be included as criteria in the selection of actors.Certain talent contest show formats have also been stopped.The television regulator also ordered broadcasters to rein in high salaries paid to stars and clamp down on tax evaders.The authorities pledged to promote what it defined as more masculine images of men and criticised male celebrities who use lots of make up.However, it said programmes that promoted traditional, revolutionary or "advanced socialist" culture, or foster a patriotic atmosphere, were to be encouraged.Mass voting for reality programmes will also no longer be allowed unless it is done by live audiences.Chinese President Xi Jinping has restated the commitment to "common prosperity" and in this pledge to redistribute wealth, high-earning tech tycoons and entertainment stars have been singled out recently. Last week, Chinese actress Zheng Shuang was fined $46m (£33m) for tax evasion.Rana Mitter, a professor of the history and politics of modern China at the University of Oxford, said the idea of "common prosperity" was a way of "criticising the immense inequality that now marks society"."Prominent figures with high wealth are a clear target because criticism of them resonates on social media," he said."Having started with tech billionaires, the Party is making it clear that prominent showbiz stars are now another clear target."Earlier this month, at a meeting of the Chinese Communist party's Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission, state media reported that while in the early years of China's reform some were enabled to "get rich first", now the government wanted to invoke prosperity "for all". The committee pledged to regulate high earnings in a better way and to "reasonably adjust excessive income".China has a population of around 1.4 billion people. Income inequality has increased in recent decades, with the 10% of the population earning 41% of the national income in 2015, up from 27% in 1978, as estimated by the London School of Economics.Adjusted for inflation, national income per adult grew more than eightfold between 1978 and 2015, according to official statistics.Lynette Ong, a professor of political science at the University of Toronto's Asian Institute, said that "this is part of Xi's latest efforts to 'cleanse' what he or the CCP sees as undesirable social culture, such as excessive video gaming by teenagers".Sounds like the first steps in developing a nationalistic movement. Rebuilding the collective 'we' before some sort of aggressive action towards Taiwan or the South China Sea.