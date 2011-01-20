« previous next »
Author Topic: China - a Fascist State

BarryCrocker

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #480 on: August 1, 2021, 06:57:14 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on July 31, 2021, 11:36:37 pm
Speaking of poo-poo, I wonder why no one is mentioning or looking at these little fellas as the potential origin of the virus instead of being adamant of some conspiratorial coverup by the CCP.



It's a Palm Civet. Already known to be the source of the original SARS in 2003. But despite this, people still covet these little things because of what they can produce via their feces, which is a ridiculously expensive brand of coffee called Kopi Luwak, sold in your bourgeois tourist traps around the planet, and sold in swanky shops for about half a grand per 200g. Despite all the warnings, one as recently as September in 2019 by the WWF, these animals are still allowed to be farmed from the wild and kept and sold on the black market next to all kinds of exotic animals. But, hey - so long as the rich can enjoy their overpriced gimmick cuppa joe in the morning sitting in their mink bath robes.

I've never heard of a link between Kopi Luwak and SARS/Covid-19. Any links could be based on the consumption on palm civet meat.

Also Kopi Luwak is Indonesian so don't know why its popped up in a thread about China.
farawayred

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #481 on: August 1, 2021, 07:21:15 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August  1, 2021, 06:57:14 am
I've never heard of a link between Kopi Luwak and SARS/Covid-19. Any links could be based on the consumption on palm civet meat.

Also Kopi Luwak is Indonesian so don't know why its popped up in a thread about China.
I have no clue about the first part of your post, but the answer to the latter is that all of Southeast Asia is China. Oh, the South China Sea is internal to China, and all the World maps are incomplete.
BarryCrocker

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #482 on: August 1, 2021, 07:49:38 am »
Quote from: farawayred on August  1, 2021, 07:21:15 am
I have no clue about the first part of your post, but the answer to the latter is that all of Southeast Asia is China. Oh, the South China Sea is internal to China, and all the World maps are incomplete.

China is not part of Southeast Asia. Nor does the consumption of a coffee shat by cats have anything to do with a fascist state called China.

farawayred

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #483 on: August 1, 2021, 06:07:34 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August  1, 2021, 07:49:38 am
China is not part of Southeast Asia. Nor does the consumption of a coffee shat by cats have anything to do with a fascist state called China.


Yeah, but they claim otherwise. Not about the coffee, but they'll claim that too.
Macphisto80

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #484 on: August 1, 2021, 06:35:25 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August  1, 2021, 06:57:14 am
I've never heard of a link between Kopi Luwak and SARS/Covid-19. Any links could be based on the consumption on palm civet meat.

Also Kopi Luwak is Indonesian so don't know why its popped up in a thread about China.
The Palm Civet (or Civets in general) is found all over Asia, Southern China and in Indonesia. It can also be found in parts of Europe. Covid is closely related to the original SARS virus. That's why it's called SARS CoV-2. Civets are closely related to weasels, cats, ferrets, and of course, cats. Animals that were all believed to be contracting the virus from very early on. Especially mink. The Chinese eat Civets as a delicacy. Europeans, Americans, and other places use them for what you could argue as being a far more cruel purpose by putting them in cages and feeding them coffee cherries until they almost explode and harvest their shit to get the fermented coffee beans. You can imagine all kinds of health hazard implications from doing that. Also, the Civet is a intermediate carrier of viruses they obtain in the wild, along with things like snakes and Pangolins. The only difference is that Civets, like minks, are imported and exported all over the world for the specific purpose of farming their expensive coffee. It's a ticking time bomb that could have already exploded.

The reason for me leaving the original post was just to counteract the linear notion that some people have in this thread that China plotted or concealed the release of a deadly virus for economical reasons, which if you think about for more than 10 seconds, makes zero sense. It is far more likely that the virus escaped as a result of more obvious reasons. Chiefly human beings fucking with nature. There's plenty of examples of it in history. Why should this one be any different?
« Last Edit: August 1, 2021, 06:43:45 pm by Macphisto80 »
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #485 on: August 1, 2021, 08:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on August  1, 2021, 06:35:25 pm
The reason for me leaving the original post was just to counteract the linear notion that some people have in this thread that China plotted or concealed the release of a deadly virus for economical reasons, which if you think about for more than 10 seconds, makes zero sense. It is far more likely that the virus escaped as a result of more obvious reasons. Chiefly human beings fucking with nature. There's plenty of examples of it in history. Why should this one be any different?

I hear you. And I can agree with that sentiment.

But just to be clearer on my side - How is that this virus has affected all the nations of the world in a "stamped" pattern? I mean, how is it that they aren't affected negatively by weather, moisture, temperature etc. Be it the original strain, Alpha variant, or the delta variant or the epsilon variant?!?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #486 on: August 1, 2021, 09:23:02 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August  1, 2021, 08:07:42 pm
I hear you. And I can agree with that sentiment.

But just to be clearer on my side - How is that this virus has affected all the nations of the world in a "stamped" pattern? I mean, how is it that they aren't affected negatively by weather, moisture, temperature etc. Be it the original strain, Alpha variant, or the delta variant or the epsilon variant?!?


The Donald Trump argument  ;D
farawayred

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #487 on: August 1, 2021, 10:44:01 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August  1, 2021, 08:07:42 pm
I hear you. And I can agree with that sentiment.

But just to be clearer on my side - How is that this virus has affected all the nations of the world in a "stamped" pattern? I mean, how is it that they aren't affected negatively by weather, moisture, temperature etc. Be it the original strain, Alpha variant, or the delta variant or the epsilon variant?!?
I think the answer to that is a simple one - transmission rate (I write with ignorance). When the mutation is such that affects the transmission (the attachment to cells), the virus manages to get transmitted before any adverse effects to its transmission by the weather. The weather affects mostly the transmission in open spaces through how long the virus survives, and Covid is not easily transmitted in the open. But in buildings it's as easily transmitted as the flu viruses, just manages to latch on and develop better. I don't know, maybe someone with actual understanding of virology can explain this better, but I don't find your argument unusual.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #488 on: August 2, 2021, 05:10:42 am »
One of my friends studies malaria. She had this to say about viruses last year.

Transmission + Severity + Evolution = 1.

Ebola was extremely severe. So it killed the host before it could transmit. Which meant there was no chance of transmission or evolution. Or in the likelihood of transmission, this case applies once again. That's why it was an epidemic. There has never been a virus nor is likely to ever exist where the transmission is easier, kills a whole bunch of people, and evolves at ease. But the Covid has been a mystery to scientists worldwide. I mean, multiple vaccines with multiple technologies at their core have been developed, and even now, scientists aren't in a position to come out with the truth. Although this would mean an impartial team going to Wuhan to study the origin. But we know that is never going to happen.

I don't want to speculate if it came from the forest (bat biting man theory) or if it came from the wet market (bat meat theory) or if it was an engineered virus (leaked unintentionally or intentionally theories). But until China is transparent (LOL) about it, we will never ever find out. Atleast not in our lifetime.
scatman

    directions to football stadiums
Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #489 on: August 3, 2021, 12:06:41 am »
Their lack of transparency has led to most to believe it was leaked from a lab. It was just a Trump theory last year but this year its grown so much so I think even the White House think it so.
villagelife

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #490 on: August 3, 2021, 04:34:59 pm »
I thought everyone knew that is was spread by a lab technician who got amorous with an Italian soldier who was in Wuhan for the international army games in October, he then spread it  to his colleagues, who flew back into Milan Airport and it spread from there.
Sangria

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #491 on: August 3, 2021, 04:38:14 pm »
Quote from: villagelife on August  3, 2021, 04:34:59 pm
I thought everyone knew that is was spread by a lab technician who got amorous with an Italian soldier who was in Wuhan for the international army games in October, he then spread it  to his colleagues, who flew back into Milan Airport and it spread from there.

5 posts, every one of which is hammering China. Is this the flip side of the Chinese spam bots?
farawayred

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #492 on: August 3, 2021, 06:40:49 pm »
Quote from: scatman on August  3, 2021, 12:06:41 am
Their lack of transparency has led to most to believe it was leaked from a lab. It was just a Trump theory last year but this year its grown so much so I think even the White House think it so.
That's showing a bit of an agenda there. It is highly likely that the virus (1) was modified there and (2) escaped from there. The timing of the escape was wrong though. A Harvard research (was it?) based on parking lot population from satellites showed that the onset was in August, whereas China claimed that it came from the market in December. At the time of that claim, it was known that 1/3 of the known cases cannot be tied to the market. But hey-ho, WHO's counting (can't resist the pun). As for the modification, it cannot be proven conclusively, but research has shown "suspicious" sequences "not typical" for coronaviruses. There is a lot of evidence that the lab was researching gain of function. Hence the Chinese taking over the French in completing the lab, the military taking over the management of the outbreak, etc.
villagelife

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #493 on: August 5, 2021, 12:23:04 am »
Its more than a fascist state, it has gone pastt nazizsm, the Nazis killed 6 million plus. China has killed 70 million plus since 1945, of their own people, just because they were intelligent.

Current day China is worse than the Hitlers Germany in terms of numbers of death, torture and civilian submissiom.

villagelife

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #494 on: August 5, 2021, 12:37:04 am »
Seriously, something has to happen. You cannot have a country using slave interned labouir making your £15 sundress.

If you become a rich chinese person, you have to worry that your money and you may dissapear, literally overnight.
bradders1011

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #495 on: August 5, 2021, 09:05:01 am »
Any China-watchers on here know whether there's a 21st-century Deng Xiaoping waiting in the wings to be the reform candidate after Xi?
Nobby Reserve

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #496 on: August 5, 2021, 09:59:48 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August  5, 2021, 09:05:01 am
Any China-watchers on here know whether there's a 21st-century Deng Xiaoping waiting in the wings to be the reform candidate after Xi?


One additional criteria for the next fuhrer, recently added by the CCP, is that they must not look like a Disney character.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #497 on: August 5, 2021, 10:57:01 am »
Quote from: villagelife on August  5, 2021, 12:23:04 am
Its more than a fascist state, it has gone pastt nazizsm, the Nazis killed 6 million plus. China has killed 70 million plus since 1945, of their own people, just because they were intelligent.

Current day China is worse than the Hitlers Germany in terms of numbers of death, torture and civilian submissiom.


Like fuck it is.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #498 on: August 5, 2021, 10:57:32 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August  5, 2021, 09:59:48 am

One additional criteria for the next fuhrer, recently added by the CCP, is that they must not look like a Disney character.

bigbonedrawky

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #499 on: August 6, 2021, 12:47:27 am »
Quote from: Sangria on August  3, 2021, 04:38:14 pm
5 posts, every one of which is hammering China. Is this the flip side of the Chinese spam bots?
India are making their presence felt online too you know.
Broad Spectrum

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #500 on: August 23, 2021, 03:05:03 pm »
BarryCrocker

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #501 on: Today at 04:15:10 am »
China's media cracks down on 'effeminate' styles

China's broadcasting regulator has said it will ban "effeminate" aesthetics in entertainment shows and that "vulgar influencers" should be avoided.

It's part of a tightening of rules over what it described as "unhealthy content" in programmes.

The National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) said political and moral conduct should be included as criteria in the selection of actors.

Certain talent contest show formats have also been stopped.

The television regulator also ordered broadcasters to rein in high salaries paid to stars and clamp down on tax evaders.

The authorities pledged to promote what it defined as more masculine images of men and criticised male celebrities who use lots of make up.

However, it said programmes that promoted traditional, revolutionary or "advanced socialist" culture, or foster a patriotic atmosphere, were to be encouraged.

Mass voting for reality programmes will also no longer be allowed unless it is done by live audiences.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has restated the commitment to "common prosperity" and in this pledge to redistribute wealth, high-earning tech tycoons and entertainment stars have been singled out recently. Last week, Chinese actress Zheng Shuang was fined $46m (£33m) for tax evasion.

Rana Mitter, a professor of the history and politics of modern China at the University of Oxford, said the idea of "common prosperity" was a way of "criticising the immense inequality that now marks society".

"Prominent figures with high wealth are a clear target because criticism of them resonates on social media," he said.

"Having started with tech billionaires, the Party is making it clear that prominent showbiz stars are now another clear target."

Earlier this month, at a meeting of the Chinese Communist party's Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission, state media reported that while in the early years of China's reform some were enabled to "get rich first", now the government wanted to invoke prosperity "for all". The committee pledged to regulate high earnings in a better way and to "reasonably adjust excessive income".

China has a population of around 1.4 billion people. Income inequality has increased in recent decades, with the 10% of the population earning 41% of the national income in 2015, up from 27% in 1978, as estimated by the London School of Economics.

Adjusted for inflation, national income per adult grew more than eightfold between 1978 and 2015, according to official statistics.

Lynette Ong, a professor of political science at the University of Toronto's Asian Institute, said that "this is part of Xi's latest efforts to 'cleanse' what he or the CCP sees as undesirable social culture, such as excessive video gaming by teenagers".

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-58394906

Sounds like the first steps in developing a nationalistic movement. Rebuilding the collective 'we' before some sort of aggressive action towards Taiwan or the South China Sea.
Jon2lfc

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #502 on: Today at 11:26:41 am »
Quote from: villagelife on August  5, 2021, 12:23:04 am
Its more than a fascist state, it has gone pastt nazizsm, the Nazis killed 6 million plus. China has killed 70 million plus since 1945, of their own people, just because they were intelligent.

Current day China is worse than the Hitlers Germany in terms of numbers of death, torture and civilian submissiom.
If this is true, this should be highlighted more.
Sangria

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #503 on: Today at 11:32:25 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 11:26:41 am
If this is true, this should be highlighted more.

The numbers are extremely off, both overstating the numbers dead killed by Communist China and the numbers killed by Nazi Germany. The number of dead Jews alone are around the number villagelife attributes to Germany, and that's before you factor in all the other groups. I can understand why a sinophobe might want to overstate the number of dead in China, but why would they understate the number of dead in Nazi Germany as well?
Jiminy Cricket

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #504 on: Today at 12:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:32:25 am
The numbers are extremely off, both overstating the numbers dead killed by Communist China and the numbers killed by Nazi Germany. The number of dead Jews alone are around the number villagelife attributes to Germany, and that's before you factor in all the other groups. I can understand why a sinophobe might want to overstate the number of dead in China, but why would they understate the number of dead in Nazi Germany as well?
Estimates vary, but it seems certain that Mao Zedong was responsible (according to Wiki - which is fully referenced) for the starvation/execution of between 40 and 80 million people. As for the number of murders under the Nazis - to be fair to Villagelife - he did state 6 million plus. Not that I really agree with Villagestates argument, or that raw numbers of deaths mean that one state was (or is) worse than the other. Hitler and Mao Zedong were monsters, and one had access to greater numbers he might exterminate. I fail to understand the significance and point of comparing the numbers of deaths like this or who was the greater monster.
Sangria

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #505 on: Today at 01:17:11 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:58:58 pm
Estimates vary, but it seems certain that Mao Zedong was responsible ([urlhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mao_Zedong]according to Wiki[/url] - which is fully referenced) for the starvation/execution of between 40 and 80 million people. As for the number of murders under the Nazis - to be fair to Villagelife - he did state 6 million plus. Not that I really agree with Villagestates argument, or that raw numbers of deaths mean that one state was (or is) worse than the other. Hitler and Mao Zedong were monsters, and one had access to greater numbers he might exterminate. I fail to understand the significance and point of comparing the numbers of deaths like this or who was the greater monster.

The deadliest event during the Maoist era was the famine caused by collectivisation, an act caused by ideology and ignorance. Not punishing people because they were clever, as villagelife says. What he probably has in mind was the Cultural Revolution, Mao's attempt to re-collect all power and influence under his control, away from the reformers like Liu Shaoqi and Deng Xiaoping. That did punish all those who were independently minded, including most of the intellectuals. Although it should be noted that such bouts of anti-intellectualism happened from time to time in Chinese history, and Mao wasn't unique, eg. Qing's attempts at extinguishing Chinese historians for promoting a Han-centric history.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #506 on: Today at 01:51:33 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:17:11 pm
The deadliest event during the Maoist era was the famine caused by collectivisation, an act caused by ideology and ignorance. Not punishing people because they were clever, as villagelife says. What he probably has in mind was the Cultural Revolution, Mao's attempt to re-collect all power and influence under his control, away from the reformers like Liu Shaoqi and Deng Xiaoping. That did punish all those who were independently minded, including most of the intellectuals. Although it should be noted that such bouts of anti-intellectualism happened from time to time in Chinese history, and Mao wasn't unique, eg. Qing's attempts at extinguishing Chinese historians for promoting a Han-centric history.

How will be Xi viewed in comparison to them?
Sangria

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #507 on: Today at 01:57:33 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 01:51:33 pm
How will be Xi viewed in comparison to them?

Mao was a great revolutionary leader. He's the worst of the revolutionary leaders turned administrators. Xi Jinping, however bad he is, is at least trained in the sciences. He's not going to think that something will happen simply because the ideology says it to be true.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #508 on: Today at 02:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:57:33 pm
Mao was a great revolutionary leader. He's the worst of the revolutionary leaders turned administrators. Xi Jinping, however bad he is, is at least trained in the sciences. He's not going to think that something will happen simply because the ideology says it to be true.

If that's the case, why is Xi turning China into a fascist state? And hell bend upon Tibet, Taiwan, 7 dash line and Hong Kong?
Sangria

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #509 on: Today at 02:40:16 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 02:26:26 pm
If that's the case, why is Xi turning China into a fascist state? And hell bend upon Tibet, Taiwan, 7 dash line and Hong Kong?

You asked me how he'd be compared with the likes of Mao, whom I described as the worst of the revolutionary leaders turned administrators. I said Xi could never be as Mao, and you now talk about ethics. Let me ask you a question: do you think that Xi would initiate a campaign to rid the countryside of a particular type of pest by persecuting them to extermination, resulting in the proliferation of other pests that had been predated on by the first kind, resulting in widespread famine? If you think that no one could be that stupid, then no, no current ruler of China could be as bad as Mao. At least Xi engages in trade, which mitigates any individual act of stupidity.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #510 on: Today at 02:44:41 pm »
Oh no. I wasn't questioning you. I think it's lost in typing. I was genuinely trying to understand the difference between them and Xi.

I was wondering if this difference is the difference between China being an agrarian state and a Fascist state. That's all.
Sangria

Re: China - a Fascist State
« Reply #511 on: Today at 02:47:11 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 02:44:41 pm
Oh no. I wasn't questioning you. I think it's lost in typing. I was genuinely trying to understand the difference between them and Xi.

I was wondering if this difference is the difference between China being an agrarian state and a Fascist state. That's all.

Xi may be evil but he's not stupid. Mao was monumentally stupid.
