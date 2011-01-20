The first thing they should do is emulate the Canadian parliament and call for a boycott of the Winter Olympics. If a general boycott by the democracies doesn't work the UK should unilaterally refuse to send a team. With Canada and possibly the USA opting out that would be a start.



I also hope that we would listen to the Chinese dissidents and think again about how we trade with China. But I haven't studied this and can give you no technical suggestions. My main concern is that China's Fascism is more widely understood across the globe and that the Chinese Communist party is no longer allowed easy propaganda victories. This is not the time for casuistry and narrowly scholastic arguments about 'different systems of ethics' etc etc. It's about recognising our common humanity with the Uighurs and the fact that China has actually signed up to the UN Convention on Genocide.



There was a superb article by Perry Link (who knows a lot about China) in the NYRB a couple of issues back. (About why Chinese dissidents, liberal to a fault, were favouring Trump).



See how much support that kind of call to action gets. My guess is next to zero, especially given how we've already separated ourselves from Europe, and will be feeling its effects in a short while.Let me point you to Farage's recent attempt to rile up xenophobic hatred, this time at the Chinese, by saying that Chinese are buying up nurseries and whatnot. An outrageous piece of racism, right? Yes, but it also looks at something that we should be concerned with, that directly affects us.How much do you know of China's neocolonialism? Do you understand the strength and extent of family ties in Chinese culture? Did you know that the Chinese government are trying to leverage the Chinese diaspora?Let me direct you to Orwell's writings about international Communism, and its relationship with the British left. The practice is pretty similar, but instead of international Communism, read Chinese nationalism, and instead of the USSR, read China. Just as not all the left were beholden to the USSR back in the day, so not all Chinese are loyal to China. But the Chinese government is trying to build that relationship, and that is probably their most direct threat to us here in the UK.