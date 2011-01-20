« previous next »
China - a Fascist State

Re: China - a Fascist State
February 25, 2021, 12:22:21 pm
Sangria:
Rather than have your world view as the only one, and any other being worthy only of a witty aside, have you ever tried looking at things that are alien to you? For instance, you've spoken before about Socrates and the beginnings of western ethics. Have you looked at other aspects of ancient Greek society that we can barely understand today?

No, I've never looked at things which are alien to me.  ::)

I'm not denying that the culture of the Chinese Communist party is alien to me, or that there are competing systems of ethics. I'm making no great claims beyond this: mass murder and genocide have no moral sanction. Somebody, somewhere, at sometime may have made a moral case for genocide. But I know in advance that such a case would be worthless.
Re: China - a Fascist State
February 25, 2021, 03:02:17 pm
Yorkykopite:
No, I've never looked at things which are alien to me.  ::)

I'm not denying that the culture of the Chinese Communist party is alien to me, or that there are competing systems of ethics. I'm making no great claims beyond this: mass murder and genocide have no moral sanction. Somebody, somewhere, at sometime may have made a moral case for genocide. But I know in advance that such a case would be worthless.

No one is making the case for genocide and mass murder, despite your claiming that someone is. However, I'm suggesting that you're aiming at the wrong areas. There's other stuff the Chinese government gets up to that may well affect you more directly. By lashing out at stuff that you're comfortable with lashing out at, you're missing more directly relevant points.

For instance, how comfortable are you with the suggestion that Farage's xenophobia may have more relevance wrt China than your instinctive targeting of genocide and mass murder? Not that he's right in his conclusion. But he's looking closer at the right target than you are.
Re: China - a Fascist State
February 25, 2021, 03:05:27 pm
Sangria:
No one is making the case for genocide and mass murder, despite your claiming that someone is.

The Chinese Communist party is. Have you not been following what's happening to the Uighurs?
Re: China - a Fascist State
February 25, 2021, 03:11:36 pm
Yorkykopite:
The Chinese Communist party is. Have you not been following what's happening to the Uighurs?

What do you expect the UK to do about it? There's stuff the Chinese government is doing which the UK government can do much more about. And which the UK left should be more aware of.
Re: China - a Fascist State
February 25, 2021, 03:19:26 pm
Sangria:
What do you expect the UK to do about it?

The first thing they should do is emulate the Canadian parliament and call for a boycott of the Winter Olympics. If a general boycott by the democracies doesn't work the UK should unilaterally refuse to send a team. With Canada and possibly the USA opting out that would be a start.

I also hope that we would listen to the Chinese dissidents and think again about how we trade with China. But I haven't studied this and can give you no technical suggestions. My main concern is that China's Fascism is more widely understood across the globe and that the Chinese Communist party is no longer allowed easy propaganda victories. This is not the time for casuistry and narrowly scholastic arguments about 'different systems of ethics' etc etc. It's about recognising our common humanity with the Uighurs and the fact that China has actually signed up to the UN Convention on Genocide.

There was a superb article by Perry Link (who knows a lot about China) in the NYRB a couple of issues back. (About why Chinese dissidents, liberal to a fault, were favouring Trump).
Re: China - a Fascist State
February 25, 2021, 03:34:03 pm
Yorkykopite:
The first thing they should do is emulate the Canadian parliament and call for a boycott of the Winter Olympics. If a general boycott by the democracies doesn't work the UK should unilaterally refuse to send a team. With Canada and possibly the USA opting out that would be a start.

I also hope that we would listen to the Chinese dissidents and think again about how we trade with China. But I haven't studied this and can give you no technical suggestions. My main concern is that China's Fascism is more widely understood across the globe and that the Chinese Communist party is no longer allowed easy propaganda victories. This is not the time for casuistry and narrowly scholastic arguments about 'different systems of ethics' etc etc. It's about recognising our common humanity with the Uighurs and the fact that China has actually signed up to the UN Convention on Genocide.

There was a superb article by Perry Link (who knows a lot about China) in the NYRB a couple of issues back. (About why Chinese dissidents, liberal to a fault, were favouring Trump).

See how much support that kind of call to action gets. My guess is next to zero, especially given how we've already separated ourselves from Europe, and will be feeling its effects in a short while.

Let me point you to Farage's recent attempt to rile up xenophobic hatred, this time at the Chinese, by saying that Chinese are buying up nurseries and whatnot. An outrageous piece of racism, right? Yes, but it also looks at something that we should be concerned with, that directly affects us.

How much do you know of China's neocolonialism? Do you understand the strength and extent of family ties in Chinese culture? Did you know that the Chinese government are trying to leverage the Chinese diaspora?

Let me direct you to Orwell's writings about international Communism, and its relationship with the British left. The practice is pretty similar, but instead of international Communism, read Chinese nationalism, and instead of the USSR, read China. Just as not all the left were beholden to the USSR back in the day, so not all Chinese are loyal to China. But the Chinese government is trying to build that relationship, and that is probably their most direct threat to us here in the UK.
Re: China - a Fascist State
February 25, 2021, 03:41:38 pm
Sangria:
See how much support that kind of call to action gets. My guess is next to zero, especially given how we've already separated ourselves from Europe, and will be feeling its effects in a short while.

Let me point you to Farage's recent attempt to rile up xenophobic hatred, this time at the Chinese, by saying that Chinese are buying up nurseries and whatnot. An outrageous piece of racism, right? Yes, but it also looks at something that we should be concerned with, that directly affects us.

How much do you know of China's neocolonialism? Do you understand the strength and extent of family ties in Chinese culture? Did you know that the Chinese government are trying to leverage the Chinese diaspora?

Let me direct you to Orwell's writings about international Communism, and its relationship with the British left. The practice is pretty similar, but instead of international Communism, read Chinese nationalism, and instead of the USSR, read China. Just as not all the left were beholden to the USSR back in the day, so not all Chinese are loyal to China. But the Chinese government is trying to build that relationship, and that is probably their most direct threat to us here in the UK.


Europe actually might be more amenable to a North American boycott than the UK.

I am actually familiar with the two things you mentioned. The diaspora is an amazing phenomenon and a unique resource for the reasons you hint at. As for Chinese colonialism, I've been bellyaching about this one and off for years.

And thank you "directing me" to Orwell's writings. I'll check them out. Who is he?

Re: China - a Fascist State
February 25, 2021, 03:45:14 pm
Yorkykopite:
Europe actually might be more amenable to a North American boycott than the UK.

I am actually familiar with the two things you mentioned. The diaspora is an amazing phenomenon and a unique resource for the reasons you hint at. As for Chinese colonialism, I've been bellyaching about this one and off for years.

And thank you "directing me" to Orwell's writings. I'll check them out. Who is he?

Did you know that the Chinese government have been directly giving money to the Chinese diaspora, no conditions attached? What effect do you think this will have?
Re: China - a Fascist State
February 25, 2021, 03:59:32 pm
Quote from:    Chinese government have been directly giving money to the Chinese diaspora, no conditions attached? What effect do you think this will have?
[/quote

So the Chinese chippy is now a nest of Fifth Columnists?

So were all racist now, Ted? :D
Re: China - a Fascist State
February 25, 2021, 04:09:35 pm
So... Howard Phillips:
[quote author=   Chinese government have been directly giving money to the Chinese diaspora, no conditions attached? What effect do you think this will have?


So the Chinese chippy is now a nest of Fifth Columnists?

So were all racist now, Ted? :D

The Chinese government would like it to be. That's my point. It doesn't mean that Chinese diaspora are fifth columnists. But the Chinese government are laying the groundwork. Our response to that should be of more concern to us than making a protest over Xinjiang. It doesn't have to be combative or even confrontational. But simply recognising what is happening, rather than deciding the battle that we're comfortable with and staking out one's position there, would be a start.
Re: China - a Fascist State
February 26, 2021, 11:22:12 am
Sangria:
The Chinese government would like it to be. That's my point. It doesn't mean that Chinese diaspora are fifth columnists. But the Chinese government are laying the groundwork. Our response to that should be of more concern to us than making a protest over Xinjiang.

If you do know what's going on with the Uighurs I can only describe that as trivialisation of genocide. You're in good company though. From the Holocaust itself to Rwanda and beyond the stock response to genocide - as it is unfolding - is to shrug one's shoulders and move the conversation along to something else. This happens so frequently that it's a phenomenon in itself.

In the case of the Uighurs it probably doesn't help their case that they are Muslims - and the wrong sort of Muslims at that. There's also something in your suggestion that China gets a free pass from some on the Left (though even more on the Right). I wouldn't compare this, in scale or intensity of devotion, to what happened with the western left and the Soviet Union in the 1930s, but I know for sure that if the offenders were Israel and not China then the fate of the Uighurs (which is a hundred times worse than what is currently happening to the Palestinians) would be far better known and far better publicised.   

Anyway, although these things move slowly, they do move. The Dutch parliament took an important step yesterday:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/2/26/dutch-parliament-says-chinas-treatment-of-uighurs-is-genocide
Re: China - a Fascist State
February 26, 2021, 01:06:08 pm
Yorkykopite:
If you do know what's going on with the Uighurs I can only describe that as trivialisation of genocide. You're in good company though. From the Holocaust itself to Rwanda and beyond the stock response to genocide - as it is unfolding - is to shrug one's shoulders and move the conversation along to something else. This happens so frequently that it's a phenomenon in itself.

In the case of the Uighurs it probably doesn't help their case that they are Muslims - and the wrong sort of Muslims at that. There's also something in your suggestion that China gets a free pass from some on the Left (though even more on the Right). I wouldn't compare this, in scale or intensity of devotion, to what happened with the western left and the Soviet Union in the 1930s, but I know for sure that if the offenders were Israel and not China then the fate of the Uighurs (which is a hundred times worse than what is currently happening to the Palestinians) would be far better known and far better publicised.   

Anyway, although these things move slowly, they do move. The Dutch parliament took an important step yesterday:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/2/26/dutch-parliament-says-chinas-treatment-of-uighurs-is-genocide

Would you like to look at the points I've raised as well? I've pointed you before to Orwell's writings on international Communism, which you took offence at as presuming that you'd never heard of him. Of course you have. My point on Orwell is that you're not taking in his points about international Communism despite having read him. Or if you have, you're not understanding how it applies to how China is doing things.
Re: China - a Fascist State
February 26, 2021, 01:48:47 pm
Sangria:
Would you like to look at the points I've raised as well? I've pointed you before to Orwell's writings on international Communism, which you took offence at as presuming that you'd never heard of him. Of course you have. My point on Orwell is that you're not taking in his points about international Communism despite having read him. Or if you have, you're not understanding how it applies to how China is doing things.

You'd better explain what you mean instead of having me try and guess.

Are you talking about the fellow-travelling phenomenon? The use of state propaganda? The internal repression? If it's the first, then I confess (again) that I don't see that much of a parallel with what Orwell wrote about regarding the appeal of communism to gullible western intellectuals between 1936 and 1947. I'd have thought that the reason people don't like to discuss the current genocide has more to do with Big Business than sympathetic Lefties - plus a bit of low intensity racism ("the Uighurs don't count"). Certainly I don't know who the Chinese equivalent of Willi Muenzenberg is, or what Chinese 'Front' organisations are operating in the West to create a phalanx of influential left-wing supporters. Or what the equivalent of Kingsley Martin's New Statesman or Victor Gollancz's Left Book Club would be. Please tell.
Re: China - a Fascist State
February 26, 2021, 02:03:19 pm
Red-Soldier:
I've never read Orwell. He is, however, on my list.

China presents a monumental conundrum to the globe, as we move on into the future.  They will shortly overtake the US as the biggest economy in the world.  As previously stated, they have gotten rich off the back of our thirst for rampant consumerism.

They are currently causing massive humanitarian and environmental destruction.

Ideally, I'd like to see countries pull out all their investment and manufacturing there, but that wont happen.

We could well be heading towards another cold war scenario.
Re: China - a Fascist State
March 9, 2021, 12:17:17 pm
Red-Soldier:
I've never read Orwell. He is, however, on my list.

China presents a monumental conundrum to the globe, as we move on into the future.  They will shortly overtake the US as the biggest economy in the world.  As previously stated, they have gotten rich off the back of our thirst for rampant consumerism.

They are currently causing massive humanitarian and environmental destruction.

Ideally, I'd like to see countries pull out all their investment and manufacturing there, but that wont happen.

We could well be heading towards another cold war scenario.


The CCP and Chinese Corporations (effectively one and the same) have been buying up assets all over the world. One eye on investment potential, one eye on strategic control aims.



Re: China - a Fascist State
March 9, 2021, 12:32:00 pm
Nobby Reserve:
The CCP and Chinese Corporations (effectively one and the same) have been buying up assets all over the world. One eye on investment potential, one eye on strategic control aims.

That's why it's important and urgent to move towards local economies and supporting SMEs. It contributes towards greening the economy. It give local communities a greater share of their local economy. And it helps safeguard against foreign control of our economy.
Re: China - a Fascist State
March 10, 2021, 09:40:50 am
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/china-guilty-of-genocide-over-uighurs-international-lawyers-say-in-report-z5n7b5lcx

Chinas campaign of persecution against its Uighur ethnic minority has violated every article in the UN genocide convention, a landmark independent review has found.

The report by more than 50 international law experts, which runs to 25,000 pages, is the first legal non-governmental examination of a swelling body of evidence over Beijings treatment of the Uighurs in Xinjiang province. It adds that the government under President Xi bears responsibility for an ongoing genocide.

Under the UN Genocide Convention, a party can be found to commit genocide if they carry out any of five acts, including murder, displacement and birth suppression, with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.
Re: China - a Fascist State
March 12, 2021, 07:40:20 am
John C:
I've cleaned the thread up, apologies for any lost posts. Besides the obvious let me know if there is anything you want reinstating.
Ta folks.
Re: China - a Fascist State
Yesterday at 10:34:52 pm
John C:
I've cleaned the thread up, apologies for any lost posts. Besides the obvious let me know if there is anything you want reinstating.
Ta folks.

You've 'cleaned up' one of the most interesting exchanges i've ever seen.  Yeah, the guy was a nutter:


 "China woke up and realized there is no way an island nation of less than 60 million people should have a monopoly on the top echleons of soccer"


But it was fascinating.
Re: China - a Fascist State
Today at 03:17:03 pm
princeoftherocks:
You've 'cleaned up' one of the most interesting exchanges i've ever seen.  Yeah, the guy was a nutter:


 "China woke up and realized there is no way an island nation of less than 60 million people should have a monopoly on the top echleons of soccer"


But it was fascinating.


It was very interesting, and I don't know why these threads get 'cleaned up'.

Anyway, an Amnesty report details how the evil scum running China are separating Uighur children from parents and placing them in orphanages. Presumably for 'reprogramming'.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-56454609


I do wonder where the condemnation for China is from all those Islamist groups that are quick to express their hatred for 'the West'.
Re: China - a Fascist State
Today at 03:34:02 pm
Nobby Reserve:

It was very interesting, and I don't know why these threads get 'cleaned up'.

Anyway, an Amnesty report details how the evil scum running China are separating Uighur children from parents and placing them in orphanages. Presumably for 'reprogramming'.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-56454609


I do wonder where the condemnation for China is from all those Islamist groups that are quick to express their hatred for 'the West'.

I used o wonder were the condemnation of the Serbs from Islamist groups was when they were massacring Muslims in Bosnia.
Re: China - a Fascist State
Today at 04:28:57 pm
So... Howard Phillips:
I used o wonder were the condemnation of the Serbs from Islamist groups was when they were massacring Muslims in Bosnia.


To be fair, many of the Islamists who formed into Al Qaeda & later IS were fighting in that conflict. At that time, coherent Islamist groups hadn't developed, and there wasn't the sort of easy mass-communication that the Internet and Social Media created.
Re: China - a Fascist State
Today at 04:58:27 pm
Nobby Reserve:

It was very interesting, and I don't know why these threads get 'cleaned up'.

Anyway, an Amnesty report details how the evil scum running China are separating Uighur children from parents and placing them in orphanages. Presumably for 'reprogramming'.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-56454609


I do wonder where the condemnation for China is from all those Islamist groups that are quick to express their hatred for 'the West'.


The Islamist perception of the world is even crazier than the Chinese Communist party's. They are fighting against an imaginary genocide (the West's so-called war on Islam) while ignoring the very real thing in China. Far more worrying is the failure of mainstream Islam to highlight the plight of their co-religionists under Chinese Fascism. There again, so few western governments do either. Although I see Biden's America is already ruffling a few Chinese feathers.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/19/us-china-talks-alaska-biden-blinken-sullivan-wang

As for the 'cleaning up' process I agree it's a shame to lose everything. It sometimes takes a bonkers person, like our recent flag-waver for Chinese Fascism, to provoke an interesting discussion. 'Discussion;' may be the wrong word! But, regardless, some interesting things were thrown up. The process is familiar and shows why free speech is an essential thing in wider society. Sometimes it takes a Fascist to help concentrate the thoughts of anti-Fascists - whether that Fascist is defending Hitler and Mussolini, Apartheid in South Africa, White Supremacy generally, the Caliphate or the current Chinese Empire.

I, for one, learnt for the first time about how sections of Indian opinion apparently share our lunatic visitor's fixation with China. I forget who posted that, but it was fascinating.
