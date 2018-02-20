« previous next »
Conor Coady

Offline zabadoh

Conor Coady
February 20, 2018, 08:31:25 am
Conor Coady developing as a ball playing center back with Wolves.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-fan-conor-coady-reaping-12041290
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Conor Coady
February 20, 2018, 09:47:50 am
Interesting that.
Got some Wolves mates and they are really impressed with his long passing. Said it gives them another dimension.
Good to see him doing well in a technical team under a technical manager.
Geppvindh's

Re: Conor Coady
February 20, 2018, 09:55:54 am
Fantastic progress by Coady, I have to admit. He wasn't the most skillful player in his time here, but always gave a 100% and always managed to stand out. Can't wait to see him in the league next year.
Severely

Re: Conor Coady
February 20, 2018, 11:38:58 am
Always seemed one likely to make a good career for himself. Hope he can push on and keep pushing on.
jonkrux

Re: Conor Coady
March 30, 2018, 07:30:40 pm
Capt of wolves as a cb!! Played very well against middlesbrough just now
BobPaisley3

Re: Conor Coady
March 30, 2018, 09:27:36 pm
Quote from: Severely on February 20, 2018, 11:38:58 am
Always seemed one likely to make a good career for himself. Hope he can push on and keep pushing on.
Definitely. Glad hes playing centre back and not in midfield too. Didnt think he was ever mobile enough for that.
Lemieux

Re: Conor Coady
May 8, 2018, 01:56:09 pm
Wonder how he will do next season as their captain.  Happy to see someone develop and grow as he has coming from Liverpool.
Claude Cat

Re: Conor Coady
August 8, 2018, 12:02:02 am
Anyone see him on Sky's PL launch show earlier? Really well spoken lad, hope he bosses it this season.
AndyMuller

Re: Conor Coady
August 8, 2018, 01:26:37 pm
Glad he's enjoying a good career at Wolves.
Hazell

Re: Conor Coady
November 24, 2018, 10:53:46 pm
Conor Coady: Suárez used to twist me inside out but Ive improved

A change of position has been the making of the Wolves captain since leaving Liverpool but an England call-up is far from his mind

few days after Wolves drew with Everton, on the opening weekend of the season, Nuno Espírito Santo called his players together for a meeting. That game was the first time Wolves had played in the Premier League for six years and, in the eyes of the manager, it showed in the mentality of his players.

You could see as a team we were nervous, Conor Coady, the Wolves captain, says. Dont get me wrong, you always get butterflies before a game, but it was a little bit more than that and you could see it because it was our first game in the Premier League. Everybody was thinking about it, everybody was over-thinking their jobs and focusing on what they needed to do. You could see a little bit of anxiety.

Nuno recognised the need to take away some of that tension and inject a shot of self-belief into his Championship winners. The manager spoke to us and said: What are you like? Relax, theyre not superheroes. Its nothing like that. Its 11 men against 11 men and we go and play how we play. And if we play well, we will win. Its as simple as that. Since then, nothing has changed. Theres not been one game where were thinking: Were not going to win today. We always believe.

The fact Wolves have gone on to take points off Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal is evidence that any sort of inferiority complex has long disappeared, and judging by the loud cheers coming from another part of the training ground while Coady is talking, the mood among the players is about as relaxed as it could be. Thatll be head tennis, Coady says, smiling.

It makes a change from cricket, which is played regularly in the gymnasium and has done wonders for team spirit but not a lot for the state of the ceiling. The holes are bad, arent they, says Coady, sounding like a naughty schoolboy. Big John Ruddy has a hard hit  he smashes it. The staff went mad when it first happened. But there are loads of holes now.

Asked who explains the rules of cricket to Wolves sizeable Portuguese contingent, Coady gives an answer that makes sense on one level but would probably go down badly with Geoffrey Boycott. Its not hard, is it? You throw a ball and someone whacks it! Coady says, laughing. Rúben Neves, by all accounts, is the rising star among his countrymen. Hes good at everything, Coady adds. Particularly head tennis. Him and [João] Moutinho are at a different level to anyone else.

While Neves and Moutinho are at the vanguard of the new hugely ambitious Wolves, Coady is part of the Old Gold and one of the few survivors from the pre-Nuno era. Signed three years ago from Huddersfield, who are Wolves opponents at Molineux on Sunday, Coady arrived as a midfielder and even filled in as a right-back before Nuno made the inspired decision to convert the Liverpudlian into the central figure in a three-man defence. Coady, who had never played in that position before, has been a revelation ever since.

When [Nuno] came in, he didnt have a conversation with me about [changing position]  he just put me there, Coady says. It was in the first session and I thought to myself: OK, Ill try to get better and listen and learn. But it didnt really matter to me where I played. When I saw a manager of his calibre coming in  what he had done at Porto and at Valencia  I wanted to be part of it.

The 25-year-old had some useful experiences to draw on when it came to adjusting to the task of facing Premier League strikers, with memories of the days when Luis Suárez tormented him in training at Liverpool still fresh in the mind. He used to twist me inside out, says Coady, who made two first-team appearances for Liverpool. Hes a sensational footballer and it was never the happiest times coming in from training because he showed me up a few times. But Ive had a lot of years between then and now to improve as a footballer.

The fact Gareth Southgate has spoken so positively about Coady, who captained England Under-20s at a time when Harry Kane and John Stones were in the team, has led many to believe a senior call-up may not be too far away.

I love watching England and what they are doing, Coady says. But I can promise you Ive not thought about anything that high. If it does come, it would mean Im doing OK at Wolves, so its important I keep improving and listening to the manager here.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2018/nov/24/conor-coady-wolves-luis-suarez-liverpool-england

Shame he never made it here but glad to see him doing well and captaining a strong Wolves side.
RyanBabel19

Re: Conor Coady
November 24, 2018, 11:27:47 pm
Always rated Coady and was gutted he left

Glad to see the lad excelling and its mad he's still only 25
gjr1

Re: Conor Coady
March 18, 2019, 09:21:09 am
Not sure if we can say one that got away but theres no denying hes turned into an excellent player and leader.

Always speaks well also.

Good luck to him but can we rule out a return?
Drinks Sangria

Re: Conor Coady
March 18, 2019, 09:50:13 am
Im made up for the lad that hes carving such an impressive career out for himself, and he was unlucky not to get a call up ahead of the likes of Tarkowski, who is a lump in my opinion.

I wouldnt take him back though, hes too slow on the turn and immobile to work in our high line. He plays in a system where hes guarded either side by centre halves and has two deep lying midfielders in front of him. I do rate him, but believe hes found his level and would struggle for playing time here if Lovren and Matip are both fit.
Lone Star Red

Re: Conor Coady
March 18, 2019, 03:25:20 pm
Think he's perfectly suited to the role he has now in Wolves' system. Sweeper/quarterback in the center of that back three. Think his lack of pace and strength would get badly exposed playing in the kind of system that Klopp uses.

Fair play to him though for adapting his game and captaining a PL side that deserves to be in Europe next season.

So many out of our academy get prematurely labeled as the "next so-and-so" at the age of 16 and then by the age of 22 they're plying their trade in the lower leagues across Europe. Nice to see one make it out of the academy and make it in a good PL team, especially a Scouser!
BarryCrocker

Re: Conor Coady
September 9, 2020, 12:24:06 pm
'England's captain' - Conor Coady's debut rated, Southgate's verdict and future call-ups

For the first time in a generation, a Wolves player started an England game as Coady made his international bow.

https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/wolves-conor-coady-england-denmark-18901732


aw1991

Re: Conor Coady
September 9, 2020, 12:27:07 pm
Delighted for him, hope he gets a few more
sinnermichael

Re: Conor Coady
October 8, 2020, 09:17:43 pm
Great finish there.
Jwils21

Re: Conor Coady
October 8, 2020, 09:53:58 pm
He was pissing himself when he scored, and with good reason
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Conor Coady
October 9, 2020, 08:40:52 am
One of the few players who improved after leaving us.

Was my first choice DM on FM15.  ;D
Keith Lard

Re: Conor Coady
October 9, 2020, 01:31:32 pm
Delighted to see his progress. Always seems a class act on and off the pitch.

I wonder if he would have been kept at the club under the current management?
Gaz123456

Re: Conor Coady
October 17, 2020, 12:02:53 pm
Seems like a good lad and making the best of his ability. Hope he continues to play at a high level.
[new username under construction]

Re: Conor Coady
October 20, 2020, 10:20:43 am
Good interview with Sky last night, confident lad :D Glad he's made a good career for himself
amir87

Re: Conor Coady
Yesterday at 09:58:35 pm
Take that dickhead.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Conor Coady
Yesterday at 10:03:38 pm
How wrong everybody was about him. Just a massive prick isn't he?

Loved how rattled he got from Robertson's laugh :lmao
I've been a good boy

Re: Conor Coady
Yesterday at 10:05:02 pm
His mouth is the size of a black hole
amir87

Re: Conor Coady
Yesterday at 10:10:49 pm
Arguably his best performance for the reds.
Coolie High

Re: Conor Coady
Yesterday at 10:11:59 pm
He always does us a favour, doesn't he?
Fromola

Re: Conor Coady
Yesterday at 10:46:41 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:03:38 pm
How wrong everybody was about him. Just a massive prick isn't he?

Loved how rattled he got from Robertson's laugh :lmao

I don't know how Henderson puts up with him and Pickford in every England squad.

Awful defender as well. Needs a back 3 set up in a deep line just to carry him. Wolves got rid as they were tired of doing that.
eddiedingle

Re: Conor Coady
Today at 02:10:42 am
He's toilet
El Lobo

Re: Conor Coady
Today at 11:57:08 am
This bloke has got 'future Sky pundit parading as a red when he's anything but' written all over him. Absolute wrong'un
MD1990

Re: Conor Coady
Today at 12:31:37 pm
I actually think he is alright character
To have played as long as he has in the PL & for England
Incredible.

Redmen TV even mentioned him as a signing for us lol
El Lobo

Re: Conor Coady
Today at 01:00:14 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:31:37 pm
I actually think he is alright character
To have played as long as he has in the PL & for England
Incredible.

Redmen TV even mentioned him as a signing for us lol

Its incredible to have played four and a half seasons in the PL and ten times for England? ;D

If you think Conor Coadys incredible just you wait until you read about Michael Keane, that guy is unbelievable
MD1990

Re: Conor Coady
Today at 01:47:49 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:00:14 pm
Its incredible to have played four and a half seasons in the PL and ten times for England? ;D

If you think Conor Coadys incredible just you wait until you read about Michael Keane, that guy is unbelievable
For a player of his ability it is
Fromola

Re: Conor Coady
Today at 04:51:16 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:31:37 pm
I actually think he is alright character
To have played as long as he has in the PL & for England
Incredible.

Redmen TV even mentioned him as a signing for us lol

He didn't play in the PL until 2018 (barring one appearance for Liverpool under Rodgers).

Made his England debut in 2020 (has 10 caps).

He was just an average Championship player at Wolves until Nuno came in and cultivated a back 3 which compensated for his lack of pace and general ability
naka

Re: Conor Coady
Today at 04:52:52 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:03:38 pm
How wrong everybody was about him. Just a massive prick isn't he?

Loved how rattled he got from Robertson's laugh :lmao
genuinely if robertson was playing against us we would have backed coady to give him a mouthful
he is a limted footballer but we should have no issue with him
his team 2-0 down an a player kicks the ball away, what would you expet him to do?
Fromola

Re: Conor Coady
Today at 04:55:53 pm
Quote from: naka on Today at 04:52:52 pm
genuinely if robertson was playing against us we would have backed coady to give him a mouthful
he is a limted footballer but we should have no issue with him
his team 2-0 down an a player kicks the ball away, what would you expet him to do?

He was always a prick when he came back with Wolves. Two times on the last day he was particularly desperate to get Wolves the result that would stop us winning the league like it means everything, so it's not just like he's gone to Everton and decided to be a turncoat. He's just another bitter ex-player.

Not to mention that horrendous dive in the box a couple of years ago.
