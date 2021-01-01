« previous next »
Online Schmidt

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:42:59 pm
So we gave him off our training so he can train with England instead. Is their training better than ours?

I'm not suggesting it was anything but a shit idea, just why Southgate might have done it.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 09:39:37 pm
Lots of attacking talent but the defence is the obvious issue for England.

Maybe he should give Tomori, our best CB a go?
Offline Clint Eastwood

I'd have Nat Phillips over Maguire these days.
Offline KevLFC

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:43:39 pm
They went 2-0 down despite having every man behind the ball. Once he let them attack they looked far better. He should go for the Rodgers 13/14 approach and let the attack flourish. Score more goals than the opposition and win.

Yes better on the eye, either way this England team would struggle to get past the quarters based on last 6-12 months.
Online The North Bank

Unfortunately Saka has to start at the World Cup, I was hoping hed get the month off.
Online Crosby Nick

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:44:28 pm
Maybe he should give Tomori, our best CB a go?

Is he though? Dont have an opinion on him either way as havent seen him play in Italy but is he one of those who gets better the more he doesnt feature for England or is he genuinely our best (slim pickings I know).
Online The North Bank

Errmmmm errrrmmmm errrmmmm great interview Harry
Online Fromola

Germany have been shite ever since they won the World Cup. It was like it was job done at that point. Easy to blame Low for staying too long but they don't seem any better now.
Online Crosby Nick

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:48:55 pm
Unfortunately Saka has to start at the World Cup, I was hoping hed get the month off.

He might still get a couple of weeks.
Online Fromola

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:43:39 pm
They went 2-0 down despite having every man behind the ball. Once he let them attack they looked far better. He should go for the Rodgers 13/14 approach and let the attack flourish. Score more goals than the opposition and win.

They perform when they're forced to attack teams. Like the Germany Euros game. The first hour was an absolute dog of a game but they made some attacking changes and went onto win it.
Offline Cafe De Paris

Kazakhstan home and away next season that would be lovely. Welcome to the big time England.
Offline Dougle

Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 09:10:26 pm
Well plan A, defend deep, cede possession and hit on the break .... hasn't worked. So Plan B ..... er ...

Ok. Saka,
Offline Ray K

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:45:49 pm
I'd have Nat Phillips over Maguire these days.
I'd take Arlene Phillips. Much quicker on her feet and far less likely to fall over.
Offline mobydick

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:51:20 pm
He might still get a couple of weeks.

 ;D

Hope so
Offline Dougle

Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 09:28:51 pm
Bellingham looks very very good

Yeah, had a quiet but effective game throughout but then really stepped it up offensively.
Online The North Bank

Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 09:56:42 pm
Ok. Saka,

Foden without De Bruyne holding his hand looks like a kid who can do Keepy uppies but nothing else, and Sterling has zero end product. None of them are likely to create anything for Kane, who wont create his own chances. England have a problem in defense and in the balance of the front 3.
Offline Cafe De Paris

England will be lucky to get out of the group.
Online Dave McCoy

So does the fighting 3-3 win (draw) with Germany mean it's coming home now? I'm confused.
Offline TipTopKop

Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 07:44:54 pm
That was a terrible singing choice for the anthems.
Having her, the music and the crowd trying to go at three different speeds was interesting.

Also, do they usually announce the name of the anthem? Or were they worried everyone had somehow missed the news about Liz?
Not surprisingly, there were plenty of classless and stupid boos for the German national anthem. While the German fans were very respectful of both, the God Save the King, and the 1 minute silence.

This Ingurland behaviour never seems to go under the spotlight, but if Celtic do something or even a minority of our support don't conform, well....
Offline grenny158

Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 09:36:00 pm
If that was Arnold on the right in the build up to that goal, fucking hell you wouldnt hear the end of it. Not hard enough in the tackle blah blah blah.

1000% agree. Not to mention the other screwups that James has made during the last few games. Not saying he is a bad player - far from it, I actually rate him - but the picture being painted of TAA being defensively poor is actually pathetic, especially as James is being praised for his attacking 'prowess' last night but I have yet to see a single report where they highlight how weak he was for that third goal. Another example is Shaw - now HE is f'king useless .. woeful last night in the number of times he gave the ball away in dangerous positions, yet the media love him because he scored a lucky goal. Pathetic defender.

Finally, what is Maguire actually still doing in the England squad? You would imagine last night put paid to his England career, assuming England had a competent manager that is, but it would in no way surprise me to see Southgate select him for Qatar. Mindboggling - the guy is Championship level - and I mean a mid-table Championship side.
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Pope was wonderfully bad.
Offline lamonti

Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 09:28:51 pm
Bellingham looks very very good

Absolutely class player and with a good coach he'd contribute even more. So much composure on the ball in tight spaces.
Offline lamonti

Germany are not very good either. Too many attacking midfielders who don't contribute enough regularly. Need a big bastard goalman up front like Klose to ruthlessly stab it in from 6 yards.
Offline lamonti

Maguire christ almighty put the lad out of his misery.
Offline mobydick

This from Luke Shaw.... has he never heard of John Barnes?


Following last night's match, Luke Shaw said England and Manchester United team-mate Harry Maguire receives more criticism than he has "ever seen before in football".

"Harry is an amazing player, an amazing character," Shaw told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He's taken a lot of stick - probably more than I've ever seen before in football.

"He never hides away, he's always there. You can have people who can hide away and not want to be in the spotlight.

"He keeps putting himself in the spotlight, it shows the strength and character he's got."
Offline stewil007

Quote from: mobydick on Today at 09:19:15 am


"He keeps putting himself in the spotlight, it shows the strength and character he's got."

I mean if by being the reason for their first goal and the start of the reason for their 2nd goal is putting yourself in the spotlight - then yep, cant disagree on that one.
Offline AlphaDelta

Maguire is woeful yes, but the amount of stick that lad gets in the media and in general, they want to keep an eye on him. The kind of stuff will send someone over the edge.
Offline Dim Glas

Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 12:50:58 pm
Maguire is woeful yes, but the amount of stick that lad gets in the media and in general, they want to keep an eye on him. The kind of stuff will send someone over the edge.

considering his attitude and arrogance, he needs taking down a few pegs. The guy is an absolute dickhead, who doesnt know what the word accountability means.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 07:43:22 am
1000% agree. Not to mention the other screwups that James has made during the last few games. Not saying he is a bad player - far from it, I actually rate him - but the picture being painted of TAA being defensively poor is actually pathetic, especially as James is being praised for his attacking 'prowess' last night but I have yet to see a single report where they highlight how weak he was for that third goal. Another example is Shaw - now HE is f'king useless .. woeful last night in the number of times he gave the ball away in dangerous positions, yet the media love him because he scored a lucky goal. Pathetic defender.

Finally, what is Maguire actually still doing in the England squad? You would imagine last night put paid to his England career, assuming England had a competent manager that is, but it would in no way surprise me to see Southgate select him for Qatar. Mindboggling - the guy is Championship level - and I mean a mid-table Championship side.
But James is "clear" of Trent, @blueChelseaHavertz846 on Twitter said so, idolo, finished player etc etc.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 12:50:58 pm
Maguire is woeful yes, but the amount of stick that lad gets in the media and in general, they want to keep an eye on him. The kind of stuff will send someone over the edge.
He's an arrogant twat, does he deserve the media taking shots at him?, no, nobody does, but he brings a lot of it on himself, the celebration against who was it?, San Marino after he slid on his knees with his fingers in his ears after scoring?, come on, he's making himself a target for ridicule with shit like that.
Offline afc turkish

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:27:55 pm
The guy is an absolute dickhead, who doesnt know what the word accountability means.

Too many letters...
Offline Ghost Town

Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:05:31 am
Absolutely class player and with a good coach he'd contribute even more. So much composure on the ball in tight spaces.
Belligham aside, that Musiala fella looked proper handy
Online El Lobo

Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 12:50:58 pm
Maguire is woeful yes, but the amount of stick that lad gets in the media and in general, they want to keep an eye on him. The kind of stuff will send someone over the edge.

Does he...? Genuinely, I dont do newspapers or Sky Sports News or whatever. Does he particularly get a lot of stick? I'm just on the BBC 'gossip' section where they show the backpages for the day, and it seems universally they're slating Pope. If there's articles or whatever calling him a bit rubbish, that seems fairly factual to me. We all know mental health should always be a big issue but it always seems a bit silly bringing it up when discussing a bit of an arrogant footballer who just isn't very good. I'm pretty sure United and England have a lot of mental health experts at hand in constant contact with their players. I remember people bringing it up when he had a shit game at the end of last season, it just doesn't really sit right.
Offline Terry de Niro

Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 12:50:58 pm
Maguire is woeful yes, but the amount of stick that lad gets in the media and in general, they want to keep an eye on him. The kind of stuff will send someone over the edge.
The best thing that Ingerlund and Yernited could do, is take him out of the firing line, pronto, because he is not even Championship level.
Online jillc

Jota unlucky not to score. He looks really sharp at the moment.
Online rushyman

How shit are these Ukraine forwards, jesus wept
Online SouthDerryLaggo

christ almighty. 2-2  :butt
Offline elsewhere

Good God Ireland
Online jillc

Jota safely subbed:
Online Elmo!

Scotland haning on here... Ukraine should be out of sight.
