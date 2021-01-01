This from Luke Shaw.... has he never heard of John Barnes?
Following last night's match, Luke Shaw said England and Manchester United team-mate Harry Maguire receives more criticism than he has "ever seen before in football".
"Harry is an amazing player, an amazing character," Shaw told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"He's taken a lot of stick - probably more than I've ever seen before in football.
"He never hides away, he's always there. You can have people who can hide away and not want to be in the spotlight.
"He keeps putting himself in the spotlight, it shows the strength and character he's got."