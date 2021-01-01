So we gave him off our training so he can train with England instead. Is their training better than ours?
Lots of attacking talent but the defence is the obvious issue for England.
They went 2-0 down despite having every man behind the ball. Once he let them attack they looked far better. He should go for the Rodgers 13/14 approach and let the attack flourish. Score more goals than the opposition and win.
Maybe he should give Tomori, our best CB a go?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Unfortunately Saka has to start at the World Cup, I was hoping hed get the month off.
Well plan A, defend deep, cede possession and hit on the break .... hasn't worked. So Plan B ..... er ...
I'd have Nat Phillips over Maguire these days.
He might still get a couple of weeks.
Bellingham looks very very good
Ok. Saka,
