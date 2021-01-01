« previous next »
Schmidt

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1800
Quote from: killer-heels
So we gave him off our training so he can train with England instead. Is their training better than ours?

I'm not suggesting it was anything but a shit idea, just why Southgate might have done it.
Gerry Attrick

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1801
Quote from: Fitzy.
Lots of attacking talent but the defence is the obvious issue for England.

Maybe he should give Tomori, our best CB a go?
Clint Eastwood

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1802
I'd have Nat Phillips over Maguire these days.
KevLFC

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1803
Quote from: Clint Eastwood
They went 2-0 down despite having every man behind the ball. Once he let them attack they looked far better. He should go for the Rodgers 13/14 approach and let the attack flourish. Score more goals than the opposition and win.

Yes better on the eye, either way this England team would struggle to get past the quarters based on last 6-12 months.
The North Bank

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1804
Unfortunately Saka has to start at the World Cup, I was hoping hed get the month off.
Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1805
Quote from: Gerry Attrick
Maybe he should give Tomori, our best CB a go?

Is he though? Dont have an opinion on him either way as havent seen him play in Italy but is he one of those who gets better the more he doesnt feature for England or is he genuinely our best (slim pickings I know).
The North Bank

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1806
Errmmmm errrrmmmm errrmmmm great interview Harry
Fromola

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1807
Germany have been shite ever since they won the World Cup. It was like it was job done at that point. Easy to blame Low for staying too long but they don't seem any better now.
Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1808
Quote from: The North Bank
Unfortunately Saka has to start at the World Cup, I was hoping hed get the month off.

He might still get a couple of weeks.
Fromola

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1809
Quote from: Clint Eastwood
They went 2-0 down despite having every man behind the ball. Once he let them attack they looked far better. He should go for the Rodgers 13/14 approach and let the attack flourish. Score more goals than the opposition and win.

They perform when they're forced to attack teams. Like the Germany Euros game. The first hour was an absolute dog of a game but they made some attacking changes and went onto win it.
Cafe De Paris

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1810
Kazakhstan home and away next season that would be lovely. Welcome to the big time England.
Dougle

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1811
Quote from: Dougle
Well plan A, defend deep, cede possession and hit on the break .... hasn't worked. So Plan B ..... er ...

Ok. Saka,
Ray K

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1812
Quote from: Clint Eastwood
I'd have Nat Phillips over Maguire these days.
I'd take Arlene Phillips. Much quicker on her feet and far less likely to fall over.
mobydick

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1813
Quote from: Crosby Nick
He might still get a couple of weeks.

 ;D

Hope so
Dougle

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1814
Quote from: Raid
Bellingham looks very very good

Yeah, had a quiet but effective game throughout but then really stepped it up offensively.
The North Bank

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1815
Quote from: Dougle
Ok. Saka,

Foden without De Bruyne holding his hand looks like a kid who can do Keepy uppies but nothing else, and Sterling has zero end product. None of them are likely to create anything for Kane, who wont create his own chances. England have a problem in defense and in the balance of the front 3.
Cafe De Paris

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1816
England will be lucky to get out of the group.
Dave McCoy

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1817
So does the fighting 3-3 win (draw) with Germany mean it's coming home now? I'm confused.
