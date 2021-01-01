« previous next »
tubby

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1640 on: Today at 08:51:24 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:46:30 pm
Said this a bunch of times already, but Ive watched a decent number of games that Rice has played and not once has he looked anything other than average. I dont see what he excels at.

I don't think he's CL level yet, but he carries the ball well, he's physical, he's got a decent touch and he dominates that area of the pitch for West Ham.  Was doing that in the Europa too.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1641 on: Today at 08:55:44 pm
Bloody hell Maguire :lmao
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1642 on: Today at 08:55:52 pm
How has he not give that against Maguire? Stonewaller.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1643 on: Today at 08:55:59 pm
Maguire :lmao

Blatant pen.
smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1644 on: Today at 08:56:31 pm
Slab head done up like a kipper 😂
Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1645 on: Today at 08:56:35 pm
Maguire mate.
gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1646 on: Today at 08:56:41 pm
ARF!

What an oaf.
tubby

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1647 on: Today at 08:56:45 pm
He literally just kicked him.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1648 on: Today at 08:56:46 pm
The ever reliable Slabhead.
TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1649 on: Today at 08:57:07 pm
At what point does it actually become cruel for Southgate to keep picking Maguire? He's absolutely hopeless and needs taking out of the firing line for his own sake.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1650 on: Today at 08:57:14 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:55:59 pm
Maguire :lmao

Blatant pen.

He gave the ball away in the first place as well ;D
KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1651 on: Today at 08:57:22 pm
Maguire again, still first choice defender Gareth?
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1652 on: Today at 08:57:24 pm
LMAO slabhead
Samie

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1653 on: Today at 08:57:26 pm
 ;D

Maguire is just a lump of logs isn't he?
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1654 on: Today at 08:57:49 pm
Cant believe he didnt give it. You could clearly see him have a swing and get nowhere near the ball.
Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1655 on: Today at 08:57:53 pm
Slabhead was moving in slow motion even before the replay.
12C

  • aka 54F
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1656 on: Today at 08:57:57 pm
That was a terrible piece of refereeing
Almost as dire as Rocky Maguires self contained Panto in one act
12C

  • aka 54F
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1657 on: Today at 08:58:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:57:26 pm
;D

Maguire is just a lump of logs isn't he?

The rolling boulder on which the defence is anchored
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1658 on: Today at 08:58:29 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:57:14 pm
He gave the ball away in the first place as well ;D

the whole sequence was incredible :lmao
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1659 on: Today at 08:58:40 pm
Pope :lmao. Went down 10 minutes after it went in.
gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1660 on: Today at 08:58:44 pm
What an effort at saving it.
lfcred1976

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1661 on: Today at 08:59:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:57:26 pm
;D

Maguire is just a lump of logs isn't he?

Thats an insult to logs. Logs can be useful (firewood, making ornaments etc)
Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1662 on: Today at 08:59:53 pm
Maguire :lmao

Pope was terrible there, awful body positioning.
Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1663 on: Today at 09:00:58 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:58:40 pm
Pope :lmao. Went down 10 minutes after it went in.

Learnt off Pickford then, ;D was a good penalty though.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1664 on: Today at 09:01:21 pm
oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1665 on: Today at 09:02:34 pm

Montenegro 0 - [1] Finland; Oliver Antman 47' - https://streamja.com/eE7LJ

Montenegro 0 - [2] Finland; Benjamin Kallman 53' - https://streamja.com/AvweK

Gibraltar 0 - [2] Georgia; Georgiy Tsitaishvili 49' - https://streamja.com/5qwnp

North Macedonia 0 - [1] Bulgaria; Kiril Despodov 50' - https://streamja.com/0OKrG

Hungary 0 - [2] Italy; Federico Dimarco 52' - https://streamff.com/v/jAqJVj

Gianluigi Donnarumma triple save against Hungary 50' - https://streamff.com/v/19d42e

San Marino 0 - [2] Estonia; Taijo Teniste 56' - https://streamja.com/20EOr


England 0 - [1] Germany; Gündoğan penalty 53' - https://dubz.co/v/895a5w & https://streamin.me/v/eceb82c5 & https://twitter.com/djadja_____/status/1574489415321370632
Bread

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1666 on: Today at 09:03:22 pm
It's actually in England's best interest to go crashing out of the group stage in this coming World Cup. Whatever gives the FA the impetus to pull the trigger on Southgate.
Chris~

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1667 on: Today at 09:04:05 pm
How much worse would Maguire need to play to not go to the World Cup? Finally dropped by his club after being terrible, terrible here
wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1668 on: Today at 09:04:46 pm
80million, folks.
Red James

  • Legacy Fan
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1669 on: Today at 09:04:57 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 09:03:22 pm
It's actually in England's best interest to go crashing out of the group stage in this coming World Cup. Whatever gives the FA the impetus to pull the trigger on Southgate.
Considering how shite they are at the moment, I don't think they'll get much say in the matter.
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1670 on: Today at 09:05:25 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:04:05 pm
How much worse would Maguire need to play to not go to the World Cup? Finally dropped by his club after being terrible, terrible here

There are at least 15 defenders better than him in the League.

How can players start for their country when they aren't playing for their own side?
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1671 on: Today at 09:07:36 pm
Werner twice in the space of a minute showing how useless he is.
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #1672 on: Today at 09:07:41 pm
Musiala is a next level talent. Already Bayerns best player.
