Author Topic: UEFA League of Nations  (Read 52107 times)

Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 09:01:33 pm »
Scamacca looks terrible this season. I think its a case of West Ham and Italy asking him to do a job he just cant more than anything
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 09:01:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:58:08 pm
Southgate is playing 5 at the back and his fullbacks are still deeper than ours
🤣 The strikers are deeper than our fullbacks🤔
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 09:01:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:41:49 pm
Mouth breathing Citizen? (4)
Twat?

;D
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 09:04:11 pm »
How is that not a free kick.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 09:09:27 pm »
Not the first time that Pope spoils Italian happiness
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 09:11:01 pm »
Arf
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 09:11:03 pm »
Striker!
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 09:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:01:50 pm
Twat?

;D

Sometimes mate,has to be said.


England getting relegated.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 09:11:18 pm »
Brilliant goal that to be fair. Shite defending by England.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 09:11:20 pm »
That's a peach of a goal.  Great first touch.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 09:11:29 pm »
Channel 4 even had an England goal yet?
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 09:12:10 pm »
Walker is hilarious when he cant bail himself out with pace
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 09:12:23 pm »
Il Thunderbastardo
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1493 on: Today at 09:13:15 pm »
Southgate reaction.. bring on Luke Shaw hahaha great.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1494 on: Today at 09:13:26 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:11:18 pm
Brilliant goal that to be fair. Shite defending by England.
Southgate wishing he'd gone with 7 at the back now.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1495 on: Today at 09:14:36 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:13:15 pm
Southgate reaction.. bring on Luke Shaw hahaha great.
Names in a hat, lucky it wasn't a goalie.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1496 on: Today at 09:15:09 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 09:13:26 pm
Southgate wishing he'd gone with 7 at the back now.

You have to wonder why Trent just cant get near this awful England defence. Not even a sniff.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1497 on: Today at 09:15:45 pm »
In court today it was revealed that Grealish was at Mendys house when a woman claims  that Mendy and the other defender raped her.


Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1498 on: Today at 09:16:31 pm »
Seriously, how long before the English press turn on Southgate? Theyve got ample cause.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1499 on: Today at 09:17:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:15:45 pm
In court today it was revealed that Grealish was at Mendys house when a woman claims  that Mendy and the other defender raped her.



Apparently had sex with Grealish first🤔
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1500 on: Today at 09:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:16:31 pm
Seriously, how long before the English press turn on Southgate? Theyve got ample cause.

Its long overdue! Bring back the club footy already
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1501 on: Today at 09:18:42 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:15:09 pm
You have to wonder why Trent just cant get near this awful England defence. Not even a sniff.
No idea, couldnt get in the team when he was unstoppable so unlikely now.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1502 on: Today at 09:18:54 pm »
 I see by his socks that Grealish is still in mourning...
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1503 on: Today at 09:21:09 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:16:31 pm
Seriously, how long before the English press turn on Southgate? Theyve got ample cause.

If he were foreign they already would be.

He does have two much better than usual tournament results behind him tbf, though the football has been pretty tragic throughout.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1504 on: Today at 09:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 09:21:09 pm
If he were foreign they already would be.

He does have two much better than usual tournament results behind him tbf, though the football has been pretty tragic throughout.
Oh be fair, it only took a game with Allardyce   
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1505 on: Today at 09:23:05 pm »
Just noticed Toney isnt on the bench, but he has 2 goalkeepers on there :lmao
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1506 on: Today at 09:23:50 pm »
Gabbiadini :lmao

What is going on
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1507 on: Today at 09:24:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:22:20 pm
Oh be fair, it only took a game with Allardyce   

I'd forgotten he even made it that far.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1508 on: Today at 09:25:04 pm »
Why does everyone want to kick Jack Grealish?

Answers on a postcard.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1509 on: Today at 09:25:09 pm »
The international language of kicking Jack Grealish
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1510 on: Today at 09:29:24 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:25:04 pm
Why does everyone want to kick Jack Grealish?

Answers on a postcard.

He invites it a lot of time, he holds onto the ball far too long and doesnt seem to know when to release.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1511 on: Today at 09:30:38 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:29:24 pm
He invites it a lot of time, he holds onto the ball far too long and doesnt seem to know when to release.

You are Graeme Souness and I claim my £5😜
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1512 on: Today at 09:30:39 pm »
World cup will be fun. England will be the farmers of Iran and the US and then the media will overrate them before they are knocked out in the Semis by the first half decent team.
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #1513 on: Today at 09:31:11 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:25:04 pm
Why does everyone want to kick Jack Grealish?

Answers on a postcard.

Should be what does he actually offer ???
