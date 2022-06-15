« previous next »
UEFA League of Nations

xbugawugax

Re: UEFA League of Nations
June 15, 2022, 02:23:03 am
guys guys calm the fuck down

pickford and maguire wasn't playing. what do you think would happen?

imagine us without alisson and VVD.  ;D
rushyman

Re: UEFA League of Nations
June 15, 2022, 02:29:36 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on June 15, 2022, 02:23:03 am
guys guys calm the fuck down

pickford and maguire wasn't playing. what do you think would happen?

imagine us without alisson and VVD.  ;D

Not so quick

Maguire came on for a quick stand 20 yards away from your CB partner, 20 yards behind the defensive line,  stand square on and get done by one ball  to make it 4
Dave McCoy

Re: UEFA League of Nations
June 15, 2022, 03:46:37 am
I cant find the CONCACAF thread. The US currently losing on a mud pitch straight out of the 80s from one of the worst GK howlers Ive seen.
Passmaster Molby

Re: UEFA League of Nations
June 15, 2022, 05:35:01 am
Quote from: rushyman on June 15, 2022, 02:29:36 am
Not so quick

Maguire came on for a quick stand 20 yards away from your CB partner, 20 yards behind the defensive line,  stand square on and get done by one ball  to make it 4

That was hilarious by Maguire, pure dog and duck level defending.
Fromola

Re: UEFA League of Nations
June 15, 2022, 08:41:00 am
That performance from Stones summed up the reality of City's defence. They're not used to actually having to defend but still demand their back 4 are in the team of the year.
The North Bank

Re: UEFA League of Nations
June 15, 2022, 10:05:02 am
Just heard a Kane interview from last night

"At the end of the day, we have to stick together, win lose or defeat"

Even his cliches are not rolling as well as his dives.
12C

Re: UEFA League of Nations
June 15, 2022, 01:25:33 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on June 14, 2022, 09:46:22 pm
So the biggest margin of defeat since we played a side with Pele in it?

And Garrincha and assorted other talents
Black Bull Nova

Re: UEFA League of Nations
June 15, 2022, 01:30:55 pm
Does anyone, excepting whoever those England fans are and wherever they are, actually care?
rafathegaffa83

Re: UEFA League of Nations
June 15, 2022, 01:36:01 pm
Quote from: 12C on June 15, 2022, 01:25:33 pm
And Garrincha and assorted other talents

Garrincha didn't feature in that match. Only three of the Brazil players in it didn't win a World Cup at some point during their career. Carlos Alberto made his debut in that match.
oojason

Re: UEFA League of Nations
June 15, 2022, 01:47:39 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on June 15, 2022, 03:46:37 am
I cant find the CONCACAF thread. The US currently losing on a mud pitch straight out of the 80s from one of the worst GK howlers Ive seen.

I don't think there is one mate. A few old CONCACAF Cup threads, or the US/MLS thread etc - but not a general CONCACAF Central & North American footy thread.

Maybe now is your time... (or something) ;)


Seems it finished 1-1; on a proper pitch too...


El Salvador [1] - 0 USA; Alexander Larín 35' - https://streamable.com/wa6j4r

El Salvador 1 - [1] USA; J. Morris on 90+1' - https://streamin.me/v/67ef09db
Ghost Town

Re: UEFA League of Nations
June 15, 2022, 05:14:01 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 15, 2022, 01:36:01 pm
Garrincha didn't feature in that match.
So no Garrincha, just the Goat?
Nobby Reserve

Re: UEFA League of Nations
June 15, 2022, 05:20:33 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on June 15, 2022, 01:30:55 pm
Does anyone, excepting whoever those England fans are and wherever they are, actually care?


Thnere's always a fucking union jack banner from Aldershot

Never been there, deffo never want to.

Maidstone is another that I always used to seen to see
idontknow

Re: UEFA League of Nations
June 15, 2022, 05:22:52 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 15, 2022, 01:36:01 pm
Garrincha didn't feature in that match. Only three of the Brazil players in it didn't win a World Cup at some point during their career. Carlos Alberto made his debut in that match.
Yeah, 12C, fake news, fake news!!  ;)
elsewhere

Re: UEFA League of Nations
September 21, 2022, 08:10:27 pm
Couldn't find the Nations League thread. Scotland vs Ukraine started 20 mins ago.
No other match to watch but this looks boring thus far.
Gerry Attrick

Re: UEFA League of Nations
September 21, 2022, 09:11:58 pm
Che Adams is crap. My god, he just kills every teams attack that he graces. Cant hit a cows arse with a banjo.
JRed

Re: UEFA League of Nations
September 21, 2022, 09:24:14 pm
Everton defender Patterson went off injured. Theyve got a couple of injuries at the moment, I hope they dont harp on about injuries tho.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: UEFA League of Nations
September 21, 2022, 09:28:51 pm
How could we not turn up like this in June?
Elzar

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Today at 07:43:00 pm
Tuned in just to listen to the Italian national anthem, and this singer is ruining it
rushyman

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Today at 07:46:17 pm
Absolutely murdered both anthems

Its not the opera
Father Ted

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Today at 07:51:45 pm
Beautiful chorus of "Yaw support is fackin' shit" within a minute or two of kick-off.
rushyman

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Today at 07:52:15 pm
Maguire already doing maguire things
Gerry Attrick

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Today at 07:53:17 pm
Fast start from Italy.
mc_red22

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Today at 07:53:29 pm
Maguire booting it out for a corner when he had 45 minutes to decide what he wanted to do with the ball. Comical!

This back 5 shit just isn't working. There's nobody in midfield because Rice suddenly thinks he's a striker.
rushyman

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Today at 07:53:55 pm
England already look calamitous
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Today at 07:54:02 pm
Decent start by Italy here.
rushyman

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Today at 07:59:36 pm
This co commentary is awful. Talking shite

Sounds like Le Saux?
