guys guys calm the fuck downpickford and maguire wasn't playing. what do you think would happen?imagine us without alisson and VVD.
Not so quick Maguire came on for a quick stand 20 yards away from your CB partner, 20 yards behind the defensive line, stand square on and get done by one ball to make it 4
So the biggest margin of defeat since we played a side with Pele in it?
And Garrincha and assorted other talents
I cant find the CONCACAF thread. The US currently losing on a mud pitch straight out of the 80s from one of the worst GK howlers Ive seen.
Garrincha didn't feature in that match.
Does anyone, excepting whoever those England fans are and wherever they are, actually care?
Garrincha didn't feature in that match. Only three of the Brazil players in it didn't win a World Cup at some point during their career. Carlos Alberto made his debut in that match.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
