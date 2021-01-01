watch it again, german dude falls on the leg that kane ends up tripping himself with, so pen in that regardagree with offside, unless came off a german player
It does who tried to play it.The penalty was stone wall.
15 out of 50. Next highest pen scorer is Lampard with 9.
Penalties do count as well.
It did.
There are ways of looking at it. Look at Fernandes at the mancs. Scored lots of pens first season. What a great scoring record etc then the pens stop coming and then his stats look rather average.
It hit a Germany player, but not sure it was deliberately played?
True, but surely we cant deny that Kane, being a c*nt aside, is a brilliant striker. By the penalty logic, Salah should have handed his award to Son.
Whats this calling Owen Mo shit all of a sudden A name made out of his initials how weird and forced Id understand more if it was a nod towards the 3 stooges
