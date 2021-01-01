« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA League of Nations  (Read 35640 times)

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,350
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #880 on: Today at 09:01:39 pm »
Pickford and Maguire  :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,832
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #881 on: Today at 09:01:41 pm »
Very poor goalkeeping
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,607
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #882 on: Today at 09:02:00 pm »
Pickford is so shite, unbelievably shite.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,077
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #883 on: Today at 09:02:16 pm »
How long will England managers continue to think they will win anything with Pickford in goal? It's bizarre.  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #884 on: Today at 09:02:17 pm »
Dinosaur arms chocolate fingers
Logged

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,331
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #885 on: Today at 09:03:13 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 09:02:00 pm
Pickford is so shite, unbelievably shite.

No it was the power and accuracy said the ch 4 commentator  :lmao
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,464
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #886 on: Today at 09:04:18 pm »
dont know why he just wasn't stood up and caught that
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,201
  • Truthiness
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #887 on: Today at 09:04:29 pm »
 I'll level with you lads - I don't think Pickford is going to join Gordon Banks, Dino Zoff and Iker Casillas in the pantheon of World Cup-winning goalkeepers.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online gemofabird

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #888 on: Today at 09:04:30 pm »
This is the way all engerland managers demise start.

Sticking with the same shite, year after year
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,199
  • Follow the gourd
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #889 on: Today at 09:04:34 pm »
Three centre backs and two defensive midfielders and theyre still caught out though the middle.

Southgate is stealing a living.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,239
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #890 on: Today at 09:04:37 pm »
Maguire and pickford :lmao
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #891 on: Today at 09:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 09:04:18 pm
dont know why he just wasn't stood up and caught that

Power and accuracy too much for him.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,309
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #892 on: Today at 09:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:01:39 pm
Pickford and Maguire  :lmao :lmao

Awful from Pickford obviously but Maguire was all over the place dreadful defending from him.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,199
  • Follow the gourd
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #893 on: Today at 09:09:23 pm »
Wow, how long did they work on that free kick routine.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,350
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #894 on: Today at 09:10:08 pm »
Declan Rice is a fucking tomato....

Over rated shite
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,298
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #895 on: Today at 09:11:12 pm »
Waistcoat fucker.
Logged

Online Mr F

  • uckwit
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #896 on: Today at 09:13:20 pm »
Lost count of the number of times Bellingham has won back possession in the German third. The lads different gravy and would fit right in to a Klopp midfield
Logged
Chardee MacDennis: The Game of Games

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #897 on: Today at 09:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Mr F on Today at 09:13:20 pm
Lost count of the number of times Bellingham has won back possession in the German third. The lads different gravy and would fit right in to a Klopp midfield

He sure would. We have to go all out to get him.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,832
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #898 on: Today at 09:15:20 pm »
So so poor by T. rex arms.

He actually moved out of the way of it, they plans it into the net.

Dire
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #899 on: Today at 09:16:25 pm »
Trent has got to do better here and be more alert, so much space around the England defence
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #900 on: Today at 09:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Mr F on Today at 09:13:20 pm
Lost count of the number of times Bellingham has won back possession in the German third. The lads different gravy and would fit right in to a Klopp midfield

9 ground duels out of 11 attempted won. That's very impressive.
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,459
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #901 on: Today at 09:16:59 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on June  4, 2022, 10:51:18 pm
Sorry of I have missed something but what the fuck is The Nations League?

It's a way of converting meaningless friendlies which everyone knew were meaningless into one single TV deal and a fake tournament so UEFA and other confederations don't have to give up their international breaks.

Should be abolished immediately.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,589
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #902 on: Today at 09:19:27 pm »
Bellingham is a mouthy bastard. One day someone is going to punch him in the face. Deffo Man City, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden vibes from him.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,077
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #903 on: Today at 09:20:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:19:27 pm
Bellingham is a mouthy bastard. One day someone is going to punch him in the face.

Wow, you've changed your tune on him.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #904 on: Today at 09:21:09 pm »
How has Trent allowed him to have so much time to cross the ball there. Awful.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,589
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #905 on: Today at 09:21:19 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:20:04 pm
Wow, you've changed your tune on him.  :D

He is a good player, but the hype has gone to his head. There is arrogance and then there is him.
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #906 on: Today at 09:22:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:21:19 pm
He is a good player, but the hype has gone to his head. There is arrogance and then there is him.

Maybe he's sick of playing with this shit lot. He's by far Englands best player tonight.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,589
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #907 on: Today at 09:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:22:41 pm
Maybe he's sick of playing with this shit lot. He's by far Englands best player tonight.

He is the same with Dortmund.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,350
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #908 on: Today at 09:25:34 pm »
Kane with his par for the course backing into a player there when they are airbourne with the intention of injuring him. Cnut.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,199
  • Follow the gourd
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #909 on: Today at 09:26:22 pm »
Difference a good goalkeeper makes.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA League of Nations
« Reply #910 on: Today at 09:26:34 pm »
Kane should score, Neuer does really well to get across and block it
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 