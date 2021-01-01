Pickford is so shite, unbelievably shite.
dont know why he just wasn't stood up and caught that
Pickford and Maguire
Lost count of the number of times Bellingham has won back possession in the German third. The lads different gravy and would fit right in to a Klopp midfield
Sorry of I have missed something but what the fuck is The Nations League?
Bellingham is a mouthy bastard. One day someone is going to punch him in the face.
Wow, you've changed your tune on him.
He is a good player, but the hype has gone to his head. There is arrogance and then there is him.
Maybe he's sick of playing with this shit lot. He's by far Englands best player tonight.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]