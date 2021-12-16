« previous next »
UEFA League of Nations

BoRed

Re: UEFA League of Nations
December 16, 2021, 06:20:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on December 16, 2021, 05:55:29 pm
2022/23 Nations League draw has been made.  :D

Can't wait. ::)
Fromola

Re: UEFA League of Nations
December 16, 2021, 06:28:02 pm
England's Nation's League qualifying group: Germany and Italy.

England's route to the World Cup final: Panama, Qatar and Croatia group stages: Costa Rica, Ukraine and Sweden in the semis. Play Belgium in the final who knocked out Spain, France and Brazil.
kavah

Re: UEFA League of Nations
December 17, 2021, 02:02:01 am
Good grief. In a World Cup season. The players should boycott it.
Ray K

Re: UEFA League of Nations
December 17, 2021, 03:19:26 pm
More magical ideas from UEFA.

Argentina, Brazil set to join expanded UEFA Nations League from 2024

The UEFA Nations League is set to expand to include all 10 South American countries from the 2024 edition, according to UEFA vice-president Zbigniew Boniek.

In a move which will be seen as in clear opposition to FIFA's planned biennial World Cup, UEFA and CONMEBOL, the South American confederation, signed a renewed and extended Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday to commit to the "opening of a shared UEFA/CONMEBOL office in London and the potential organisation of a variety of football events."

It has already been confirmed that the first "Finalissima" between the winners of the UEFA European Championship and the Copa America will be held at a stadium in London on June 1, 2022, when Italy take on Argentina.

"This is the last UEFA Nations League in this format," Boniek, formerly head of the Polish FA, said in an interview with Meczyki. "We had a meeting with CONMEBOL, the confederation of South American countries. From 2024, teams from this continent will join the competition.

"In what format will it be? We're still working on it. The schedule of matches for the national teams is restricted so you can't mix it up too much."

Boniek indicated that the six top-ranked South American nations -- Argentina, Brazil and most likely Colombia, Chile, Peru and Uruguay -- would be added to League A of the UEFA Nations League. That would set up blockbuster matches against the likes of Spain, Germany, England and France, which South American nations have been unable to play since the Nations League replaced international friendlies.

The other four -- Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Venezuela -- would join League B.

It is unclear how UEFA plans to structure it, as that would see 22 nations in League A and 20 in League B, while both currently hold 16 teams to create four groups of four nations. All games are expected to take place in Europe to reduce travelling.

FIFA has yet to set the international match calendar from 2024 onwards, but it wants to hold the World Cup every two years, with continental competitions like the Euros in between. UEFA and CONMEBOL have already stated their opposition to this plan, as have the major European leagues, and have instead pushed on to work together on their own tournament using dates that FIFA would want to use for its own event.

By creating what many would see as a mini-World Cup -- every single World Cup winner has come from Europe or South America -- it will add pressure to FIFA, which also wants to set up a Global Nations League of their own.
Robinred

Re: UEFA League of Nations
December 17, 2021, 03:40:37 pm
The players are not being afforded any close season, nor time to recuperate. It stinks, and neither UEFA nor FIFA seem to give a fuck.


The more I think about it, the more I see that the ESL was - notwithstanding other dubious motives - an attempt by the top clubs to marginalise the influence of the two greedy, corrupt and unfit-for-purpose organisations the game is blighted with.
BoRed

Re: UEFA League of Nations
December 17, 2021, 05:48:29 pm
Quote from: Ray K on December 17, 2021, 03:19:26 pm
Boniek indicated that the six top-ranked South American nations -- Argentina, Brazil and most likely Colombia, Chile, Peru and Uruguay -- would be added to League A of the UEFA Nations League. That would set up blockbuster matches against the likes of Spain, Germany, England and France, which South American nations have been unable to play since the Nations League replaced international friendlies.

So they introduced the Nations League to eliminate the international friendlies and now they're introducing international friendlies into the Nations League.

The original league A consisted of 12 teams, then some big guns got relegated, so they expanded to 16. Now they have to accommodate the South Americans so they'll probably expand to 24. And then, just like that, they'll all be forced to play three games in every single international break.
oojason

Re: UEFA League of Nations
June 1, 2022, 06:24:50 pm
Group A4:

Poland 0 - [1] Wales; Jonathan Williams 52' - https://streamff.com/v/2aa51c & https://juststream.live/LatviaPrivationsElectrics

Poland [1] - 1 Wales; Jakub Kaminski 72' - https://streamff.com/v/640769 & https://juststream.live/LustCocoonedReplaying

Poland [2] - 1 Wales; Karol Swiderski 85' - https://streamff.com/v/a26a4d & https://juststream.live/SynapseUltrasoundCranes

Paul_h

Re: UEFA League of Nations
June 2, 2022, 07:29:31 pm
the Scouse greek playing vs N.Ire ..
RayPhilAlan

Re: UEFA League of Nations
June 2, 2022, 11:01:14 pm
Quote from: Paul_h on June  2, 2022, 07:29:31 pm
the Scouse greek playing vs N.Ire ..
Up against Connor Bradley for the first hour of the game!
ScubaSteve

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Yesterday at 10:56:36 am
I cant believe how more games the players have before they get a break. Itll get to a point where I hope players start choosing club over country for these minnow games.
rushyman

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Yesterday at 05:51:00 pm
Jesus Christ I just found out theyre playing these in the off season

Going to have to start binning national duty some of them
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Yesterday at 06:02:45 pm
Englands brave warrior knight Sir Lord King Harold of Kaneshire loves these stupid games, as he can stat pad til his hearts content, the biff.
Rojo O Muerto

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Yesterday at 06:04:36 pm
Ralf Rangnick's redemption arc. ;D
Paul_h

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Yesterday at 06:06:40 pm
curtis jones playing for England u21. heavily involved in both goals vs chech rep
live on bbc at the moment
 https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61645950
Rojo O Muerto

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Yesterday at 06:07:48 pm
Are they trying to have competitions being played 365 days of the year in Europe as an end game?
newterp

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Yesterday at 06:09:09 pm
Quote from: Rojo O Muerto on Yesterday at 06:07:48 pm
Are they trying to have competitions being played 365 days of the year in Europe as an end game?

yes. that's quite clear. 
rafathegaffa83

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Yesterday at 07:25:02 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 10:56:36 am
I cant believe how more games the players have before they get a break. Itll get to a point where I hope players start choosing club over country for these minnow games.

It's ridiculous. Zero thought given for player welfare. If they want this number of games they need to place a cap on the number of international matches a player can feature in during a calendar year
PeterTheRed

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Yesterday at 07:40:58 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 10:56:36 am
I cant believe how more games the players have before they get a break. Itll get to a point where I hope players start choosing club over country for these minnow games.

The UEFA Nations League should have always been an U-23 competition. Give the chance to the players who haven't played much for the senior national teams at the Euros/World Cup qualifiers/tournaments, and are no longer eligible for the U-21 national teams ...
TobyLFC

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Yesterday at 08:49:15 pm
Nkunku replacing Mbappe
rafathegaffa83

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Yesterday at 09:11:13 pm
Belgium getting battered at home by the Dutch
RedG13

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Today at 04:20:36 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:11:13 pm
Belgium getting battered at home by the Dutch
Wont shock me if Belgium somehow doesnt get the the group in the world cup
