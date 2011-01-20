Turns out that I owe Gareth Southgate an apology, he is a genius after all. Getting hounded by the press and fans for playing dull and uninspiring football despite having an array of attacking options available to you, many of whom play for teams that play exciting attacking football? The answer is to apparently play many of those options in the same team, but in a formation that doesn't suit them, in roles that don't bring the best out of them, and to do it in a game which really doesn't matter much in the grand scheme of things. Problem solved and people will once more tolerate dull and inspiring football being served up to them if it produces results (until you come up against a decent team obviously...). Bonus points for playing an out of form Harry Kane and giving him free roam to do whatever he likes whether it actually benefits the team or not.



Here's hoping that our new sports-washing friends decide to play their ultimate trump card and play top dollar to get both the England manager and England captain to be the face of their new venture.