The reason micro-states like Andorra, San Marino, et al are given as much relevance normal states is because if you start weighting the contributions of various countries you get the rich and powerful in charge of everything. Whatever Germany, Italy, England, France and Spain would say goes.
International football administration is build on a fundamental principle of one football association, one vote, which means you can bribe all the small football associations that are run by despots, tyrants, abusers, and plain old crooks, and thus control the balance of power.
João Havelange invented this practice in the early 1970s, took over FIFA from Sir Stanley Rous (also a chancer, but of a different kind) in 1974, and it's been run by him or his cronies (Blatter, Infantino) ever since.