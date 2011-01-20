« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA League of Nations

Funky_Gibbons

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #720 on: October 12, 2021, 09:47:22 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on October 12, 2021, 09:41:42 pm
Yeah, England have talented players, but Southgate's negative tactics that's the undoing.

Yeah the players are there and with that quality youd cause teams a lot issues if you told the front three to stay high and make the pitch big.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Yorkykopite

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #721 on: October 12, 2021, 09:48:02 pm
Another great night of international football. Scotland beat the Shetland Isles by a late goal, England all-square with the Fascists and Ronaldo scores a hat-trick against the Duchy of Ruritania.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Wullie160975

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #722 on: October 12, 2021, 09:53:04 pm
Quote from: jillc on October 12, 2021, 09:46:49 pm
We'll loan you Southgate if you like.  :D

Nah, we've got the negative football sorted :P - it's positive football we need someone for.
FlashGordon

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #723 on: October 12, 2021, 09:54:42 pm
Few people on here would do well to remember the carry on of England fans just this Summer before being all high and mighty about the Hungarians  ;D
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #724 on: October 12, 2021, 09:55:03 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on October 12, 2021, 08:45:29 pm
Police got battered back there like they were swatting away flies, absolutely shocked the police were so unorganised and not having the slightest clue what they were doing.

If only it was women they were up against
Lone Star Red

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #725 on: October 12, 2021, 09:56:45 pm
5 of Ronaldo's 10 international hat tricks have come against Luxembourg, Faroe Islands, Lithuania and Andorra. What an achievement.  ::)
"You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

KevLFC

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #726 on: October 12, 2021, 09:58:39 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 12, 2021, 09:48:02 pm
Another great night of international football. Scotland beat the Shetland Isles by a late goal, England all-square with the Fascists and Ronaldo scores a hat-trick against the Duchy of Ruritania.

The solution would be a round Robin for the likes of San Marinos of this world. Then you get smaller groups and pools and should in turn get lesser matches. Bin the nations off, less international matches, friendlies only happen pre World cup and Euros. Just won't happen though.
y2w902

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #727 on: October 12, 2021, 10:01:09 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on October 12, 2021, 09:56:45 pm
5 of Ronaldo's 10 international hat tricks have come against Luxembourg, Faroe Islands, Lithuania and Andorra. What an achievement.  ::)

Who are the other 5?
jillc

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #728 on: October 12, 2021, 10:02:32 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on October 12, 2021, 09:53:04 pm
Nah, we've got the negative football sorted :P - it's positive football we need someone for.

That's a fair cop.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Caligula?

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #729 on: October 12, 2021, 10:04:02 pm
Quote from: y2w902 on October 12, 2021, 10:01:09 pm
Who are the other 5?

Kazakhstan, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Moldova.
Sangria

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #730 on: October 12, 2021, 10:05:20 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on October 12, 2021, 09:58:39 pm
The solution would be a round Robin for the likes of San Marinos of this world.

They were already playing Andorra tonight.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #731 on: October 12, 2021, 10:05:41 pm
Quote from: y2w902 on October 12, 2021, 10:01:09 pm
Who are the other 5?

Northern Ireland
Switzerland
Spain
Armenia
Sweden
jillc

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #732 on: October 12, 2021, 10:05:51 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on October 12, 2021, 09:54:42 pm
Few people on here would do well to remember the carry on of England fans just this Summer before being all high and mighty about the Hungarians  ;D

But that is not a reason not to call out other scummy behaviour is it? It should all get condemned the same regardless.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

FlashGordon

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #733 on: October 12, 2021, 10:09:01 pm
Quote from: jillc on October 12, 2021, 10:05:51 pm
But that is not a reason not to call out other scummy behaviour is it? It should all get condemned the same regardless.

Of course not, it's just funny to see one set of supporters be described as fascists and not see the same condemnation for the others.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Caligula?

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #734 on: October 12, 2021, 10:11:46 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on October 12, 2021, 10:09:01 pm
Of course not, it's just funny to see one set of supporters be described as fascists and not see the same condemnation for the others.

Ask anyone outside of England and they'd tell you that English supporters of the national side are drunken buffoons who you'll almost always find passed out near rubbish bins the morning after the match.
jillc

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #735 on: October 12, 2021, 10:11:57 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on October 12, 2021, 10:09:01 pm
Of course not, it's just funny to see one set of supporters be described as fascists and not see the same condemnation for the others.

I will willingly condemn any England fans doing it as well, though recently the knee has been much more widely supported at Wembley than it was before, perhaps it's a more family related crowd now.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Yorkykopite

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #736 on: October 12, 2021, 10:16:43 pm
Quote from: y2w902 on October 12, 2021, 10:01:09 pm
Who are the other 5?

Scilly Isles, Ascension Island, Newfoundland, Nepal, Greenland.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

KevLFC

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #737 on: October 12, 2021, 11:00:31 pm
Quote from: Sangria on October 12, 2021, 10:05:20 pm
They were already playing Andorra tonight.

By some fluke that Andorra have won a few games against sides such as them, Gibraltar etc and the odd few not winning any games at all. If we put them all in a round Robin then we get less match ups of this kind. They might actually win a few games instead of travelling around Europe getting beat 6-0 every time.
Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #738 on: October 13, 2021, 05:25:54 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on October 12, 2021, 09:43:43 pm
Not very fair on England if there were 12 Hungary players on the pitch.
:D

top work!
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Funky_Gibbons

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #739 on: October 13, 2021, 07:36:11 am
Just seen the headlines on the BBC sport website that "Englands attacking experiment failed" last night.

What attacking experiment was this? Yeah he picked a more attacking line-up but from what I saw they all had the same defensive responsibility they've always had under Southgate. How is it an attacking line up when the midfield is too deep and the wingers are holding hands with the full-backs.

Still these headlines will give Southgate the excuse to go back to his tried and trusted line up again.

"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

lamonti

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #740 on: October 13, 2021, 07:43:38 am
The reason micro-states like Andorra, San Marino, et al are given as much relevance normal states is because if you start weighting the contributions of various countries you get the rich and powerful in charge of everything. Whatever Germany, Italy, England, France and Spain would say goes.

International football administration is build on a fundamental principle of one football association, one vote, which means you can bribe all the small football associations that are run by despots, tyrants, abusers, and plain old crooks, and thus control the balance of power.

João Havelange invented this practice in the early 1970s, took over FIFA from Sir Stanley Rous (also a chancer, but of a different kind) in 1974, and it's been run by him or his cronies (Blatter, Infantino) ever since.
Wullie160975

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #741 on: October 13, 2021, 08:47:52 am
I would also add that 20-30 years ago, the 'minnow' nations were Turkey, Israel, Albania and Iceland and all of those have now moved to being closer to the big nations purely by playing them over the years, improving players etc...

Who's to say that can't be the now small nations in 10-15 years?

Also, when should the discussion on what should be done properly about crowd violence within games be started? With the breaking in at the Euro final, the fighting at the England game last night and the bottle throwing in the Albania game (not to mention several French league games this season), there seems to be a huge rise in fan violence this season.
a treeless whopper

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #742 on: October 13, 2021, 10:34:54 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on October 12, 2021, 10:09:01 pm
Of course not, it's just funny to see one set of supporters be described as fascists and not see the same condemnation for the others.

They are fascists.

Are you saying that every time we condemn one set of fans that we have to add a note about how England fans are racist? What about Polish fans? Or some other nation? How many additions to a point do we have to make.

Once again, the Hungarian fans are a bunch of fascists.
Dr Stu-Pid

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #743 on: October 13, 2021, 10:51:16 am
Turns out that I owe Gareth Southgate an apology, he is a genius after all.  Getting hounded by the press and fans for playing dull and uninspiring football despite having an array of attacking options available to you, many of whom play for teams that play exciting attacking football?  The answer is to apparently play many of those options in the same team, but in a formation that doesn't suit them, in roles that don't bring the best out of them, and to do it in a game which really doesn't matter much in the grand scheme of things.  Problem solved and people will once more tolerate dull and inspiring football being served up to them if it produces results (until you come up against a decent team obviously...).  Bonus points for playing an out of form Harry Kane and giving him free roam to do whatever he likes whether it actually benefits the team or not.

Here's hoping that our new sports-washing friends decide to play their ultimate trump card and play top dollar to get both the England manager and England captain to be the face of their new venture.
Statto Red

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #744 on: October 13, 2021, 10:52:46 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on October 13, 2021, 10:34:54 am
They are fascists.

Are you saying that every time we condemn one set of fans that we have to add a note about how England fans are racist? What about Polish fans? Or some other nation? How many additions to a point do we have to make.

Once again, the Hungarian fans are a bunch of fascists.

Funny you mention Poland, as there match in Albania last night was halted, due to Albania fans throwing missiles at Poland players.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58891920
Fromola

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #745 on: October 13, 2021, 11:50:13 am
We need all the minnows so Ronaldo can stat pad.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

redgriffin73

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #746 on: October 13, 2021, 11:51:47 am
Quote from: Fromola on October 13, 2021, 11:50:13 am
We need all the minnows so Ronaldo can stat pad.

And Kane.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

oojason

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #747 on: October 13, 2021, 01:02:02 pm

'Hungary fans provide Wembley with another dark and bruising night'

Order was restored, said the police, but only because they were forced to retreat during Englands World Cup qualifier

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2021/oct/12/hungary-wembley-england-bruising-and-dark-night (by Barney Ronay)


a 1-minute video of the 'fans' driving the police back from the seats through to the concourse - https://streamable.com/v16get
FlashGordon

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #748 on: October 13, 2021, 01:33:31 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on October 13, 2021, 10:34:54 am
They are fascists.

Are you saying that every time we condemn one set of fans that we have to add a note about how England fans are racist? What about Polish fans? Or some other nation? How many additions to a point do we have to make.

Once again, the Hungarian fans are a bunch of fascists.

They are fascists. No one is saying they aren't, but you can't condemn one lot and not the other can you? So the post should have read Fascists 1-1 Fascists.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #749 on: October 13, 2021, 03:30:54 pm
Quote from: oojason on October 13, 2021, 01:02:02 pm

a 1-minute video of the 'fans' driving the police back from the seats through to the concourse - https://streamable.com/v16get

If you pause/scrub at 21-22 seconds there's a guy who's has had his head cracked open, blood all over his hand an face. Guess he didn't have one of those cool police baseball caps to protect him.
Yorkykopite

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #750 on: October 13, 2021, 06:17:26 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on October 12, 2021, 10:09:01 pm
Of course not, it's just funny to see one set of supporters be described as fascists and not see the same condemnation for the others.

But if you see a Fascist, especially a Fascist who delights in being called a Fascist, it's better just to describe them as Fascists. It doesn't need qualifying really. Those Hungarian black-shirted thugs are Fascists.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

FlashGordon

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #751 on: October 13, 2021, 06:25:58 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 13, 2021, 06:17:26 pm
But if you see a Fascist, especially a Fascist who delights in being called a Fascist, it's better just to describe them as Fascists. It doesn't need qualifying really. Those Hungarian black-shirted thugs are Fascists.

They are indeed, no one here is arguing that they aren't.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Fromola

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #752 on: October 13, 2021, 08:32:47 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on October 12, 2021, 09:47:22 pm

Yeah the players are there and with that quality youd cause teams a lot issues if you told the front three to stay high and make the pitch big.

Pretty much every other national team would kill for the talent England have got. Particularly younger players coming through (Foden, Bellingham, Greenwood, Saka, Sancho, Elliot, Reece James, Curtis Jones, Guehi, Smith Rowe, Hudson Odoi all 21 or under). Mount and Rice 22; Trent, Rashford, Tomori, Godfrey, Ramsdale and Barnes 23; Calvert Lewin, Gomez, Chilwell and White 24, Phillips 25; Sterling and Grealish 26. A decent crop of experienced players above that.

Not all of them are, or will be, top class, but England should be going into the next World Cup and Euros at least as a top 3 favourite and not just relying on walkover draws to sneak their way past where their performances deserve, before going out to the first decent team they face.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

MonsLibpool

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #753 on: October 14, 2021, 12:25:11 am
Quote from: Fromola on October 13, 2021, 11:50:13 am
We need all the minnows so Ronaldo can stat pad.
I told a manc mate of mine that Messi'd have scored 200 international goals by now if he faced the likes of San Marino and Gibraltar regularly.
Yorkykopite

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #754 on: October 14, 2021, 10:13:50 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on October 13, 2021, 06:25:58 pm
They are indeed, no one here is arguing that they aren't.

It's the 'qualifying' bit Flash. "They may be Fascists but what about the other Fascists..."
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

FlashGordon

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #755 on: October 14, 2021, 02:17:52 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 14, 2021, 10:13:50 am
It's the 'qualifying' bit Flash. "They may be Fascists but what about the other Fascists..."


Just think it's jarring to see England 1-1 Fascists, when it was only a couple of months ago England fans were booing players taking the knee and rampaging their way in to a stadium ticket less.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Samie

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #756 on: Today at 05:55:29 pm
2022/23 Nations League draw has been made.  :D



Jolly Elf?

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #757 on: Today at 05:58:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:55:29 pm
2022/23 Nations League draw has been made.  :D





Bit of a turgid draw for Scotland... (no offense Ireland  ;D).

Decent chance of promotion to the top tier though.
Samie

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #758 on: Today at 06:01:31 pm
Aye, but decent group. Could even win you lads.  :D

Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: UEFA League of Nations
Reply #759 on: Today at 06:03:11 pm
At last England get drawn against some proper teams.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "
