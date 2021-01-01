« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat  (Read 82614 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,490
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 08:38:31 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:12:40 am
Is it or is it not essential?

There is always be an argument that certain letters and parcels should be essential and delivered 6 days a week (Medical deliveries, Bills, Legal documents etc). If I'm getting cancer treatment and I'm waiting on results or appointments etc then I expect the post to be the most reliable service this country has.

But do I expect the same service for a Christmas card from my 2nd aunt twice removed who I only ever see at weddings/funerals :P. Probably not.

It's how you judge that. Do you split the Royal Mail out and become only an essential mail delivery service only and let the companies pay for the 6 days a week service?

Anything remaining goes to same model as all the other delivery companies out there where delivery is whatever you pay for but with the expectation that it is only a 3-5 working day week?
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 08:50:08 am »
Since my daughter moved 18mths ago she rarely, if ever gets post delivered anymore. 

She's had to tell family to stop sending birthday and Christmas cards for the kids as they never arrive and yes she's missed lots of hospital appointments for her little boy.

She's reported it and complained so many times but never gets anywhere.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,515
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 09:02:01 am »
Most of the meaningful mail I receive these days is from the NHS. And every time I get a letter from them I think, could they not just email me like everyone else.

I actually got a letter the other day for an online appointment with a hyperlink to the website. I had to sit and type it out, and I was totally bemused as to their reasoning for sending it out in this manner.

If it means they have to modernise and speed up their communication then it would actually be a good thing.

I honestly don't know how the Royal Mail have survived in tact this long to be honest.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,267
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 09:10:28 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:02:01 am
Most of the meaningful mail I receive these days is from the NHS. And every time I get a letter from them I think, could they not just email me like everyone else.

I actually got a letter the other day for an online appointment with a hyperlink to the website. I had to sit and type it out, and I was totally bemused as to their reasoning for sending it out in this manner.

If it means they have to modernise and speed up their communication then it would actually be a good thing.

I honestly don't know how the Royal Mail have survived in tact this long to be honest.
Yet our GP surgery can send links over text.
I must admit, I think we ought to be looking at NOT sending letters, rather than figuring out how to pay for a very small number of letters that are important. (ie hospital appointments for those that can't get text)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,333
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 09:13:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:40:24 am
Ofcom recommends/suggests Royal Mail cut their deliveries down to 5 or even 3 days. Another well done privatisation.

Fuck you Lib Dems.

The regulator definitely has our interests, at heart  ;)
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,333
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 09:15:54 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:12:40 am


Water, energy, post. Is it or is it not essential?

We need to move away from the privatised model, yet, they control our main political parties.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 09:23:02 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:40:24 am
Ofcom recommends/suggests Royal Mail cut their deliveries down to 5 or even 3 days. Another well done privatisation.

Fuck you Lib Dems.

Can't see any real problem with this as long as they clear out 1st Class Mail and it's associated costs. Mon-Wed-Fri is more than enough even for the older generation who aren't as digitally adept as those who get all their bills online.

We have a 100% government owned mail service in Australia and they're doing the same thing. Saturday mail delivery like the UK is virtually unheard of in the western world.

If the national postal service is losing money on delivering letters only then its the tax payers who pick up the bill whether they use it or not.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,488
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 11:28:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:40:24 am
Ofcom recommends/suggests Royal Mail cut their deliveries down to 5 or even 3 days. Another well done privatisation.

Fuck you Lib Dems.


You can't have a functional universal postal service without it operating as a monopoly.

Blame The Thatcher for this drawn-out death spiral. She sowed the seeds of the Royal Mail's destruction when opening RM to *competition*. That competition didn't, of course, have to run a universal service, so they just cherry-picked the profitable bits (the profitable elements - parcels and urban deliveries - used to subsidise the RM's loss-making deliveries - like to rural or remote areas).

But I'm sure some spivs made a fortune to funnel offshore, so the destruction of the state postal service was a price worth paying.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,547
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 11:31:30 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:28:15 am

You can't have a functional universal postal service without it operating as a monopoly.

Blame The Thatcher for this drawn-out death spiral. She sowed the seeds of the Royal Mail's destruction when opening RM to *competition*. That competition didn't, of course, have to run a universal service, so they just cherry-picked the profitable bits (the profitable elements - parcels and urban deliveries - used to subsidise the RM's loss-making deliveries - like to rural or remote areas).

But I'm sure some spivs made a fortune to funnel offshore, so the destruction of the state postal service was a price worth paying.


To be fair competition was opened up in 2005 so Labour could have done something about it.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,267
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #849 on: Today at 12:53:31 pm »
People who rely on letters, I assume, aren't in the digital world where everything has to be now. So waiting two days for a letter really shouldn't be an issue.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 