Is it or is it not essential?



There is always be an argument that certain letters and parcels should be essential and delivered 6 days a week (Medical deliveries, Bills, Legal documents etc). If I'm getting cancer treatment and I'm waiting on results or appointments etc then I expect the post to be the most reliable service this country has.But do I expect the same service for a Christmas card from my 2nd aunt twice removed who I only ever see at weddings/funerals. Probably not.It's how you judge that. Do you split the Royal Mail out and become only an essential mail delivery service only and let the companies pay for the 6 days a week service?Anything remaining goes to same model as all the other delivery companies out there where delivery is whatever you pay for but with the expectation that it is only a 3-5 working day week?