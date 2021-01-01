Is it or is it not essential?
There is always be an argument that certain letters and parcels should be essential and delivered 6 days a week (Medical deliveries, Bills, Legal documents etc). If I'm getting cancer treatment and I'm waiting on results or appointments etc then I expect the post to be the most reliable service this country has.
But do I expect the same service for a Christmas card from my 2nd aunt twice removed who I only ever see at weddings/funerals
. Probably not.
It's how you judge that. Do you split the Royal Mail out and become only an essential mail delivery service only and let the companies pay for the 6 days a week service?
Anything remaining goes to same model as all the other delivery companies out there where delivery is whatever you pay for but with the expectation that it is only a 3-5 working day week?