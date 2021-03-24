« previous next »
Carillion scrambles to stay afloat

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Quote from: rob1966 on March 24, 2021, 02:36:36 pm
With the way everyone has had to switch, click and collect really came into its own this past 12 months and suddenly people realised they didn't need to have a shop. Mate of ours had a clothes/shoe shop. She had to close due to covid and moved it all online, she'll never re-open the shop. My main employer closed 200 locations and made over 300 staff redundant, the website and app, plus staff WFH is doing almost the exact same job as the branches did.

It's created more jobs for people who can drive, but for those who only want to work in a shop or whatever, it's bleak.

I wonder if the net mileage is higher or lower (and better or worse for the environment).
I love getting some stuff delivered, but I also miss browsing around stores.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Those John Lewis 'Home' stores were pretty shite and outdated a long time ago. No surprise they are up for the chop.

There will be more store closures within the next 18 months - 2 years. JL need to halve the tat that's in their stores, keep a selection of their high ticket items and provide more customer experiences, through putting in technology that makes the experience more personable for those people who visit it.

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Quote from: PaulF on March 24, 2021, 03:44:22 pm
I wonder if the net mileage is higher or lower (and better or worse for the environment).
I love getting some stuff delivered, but I also miss browsing around stores.

The numerous home deliveries are generally worse for the environment than your past visit to the high street/retail park.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March 24, 2021, 04:13:00 pm
The numerous home deliveries are generally worse for the environment than your past visit to the high street/retail park.

Would be interesting to see the working out around this.

On the face of it I'd prob agree it's worse, but then if you take into account less truck deliveries to each individual store and just to a couple of hubs for distribution, is it worse?

Obviously more delivery trucks out on the roads but are these better than more big trucks? Esp if they shift to electric like they are meant to.

It would almost certainly also remove more cars from inner city/town roads, which is where pollution is at it's highest concentration which is no bad thing.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 24, 2021, 04:33:58 pm
Would be interesting to see the working out around this.

On the face of it I'd prob agree it's worse, but then if you take into account less truck deliveries to each individual store and just to a couple of hubs for distribution, is it worse?

Obviously more delivery trucks out on the roads but are these better than more big trucks? Esp if they shift to electric like they are meant to.

It would almost certainly also remove more cars from inner city/town roads, which is where pollution is at it's highest concentration which is no bad thing.

Climate change: How green is your parcel?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-47654950

Delivery disaster: the hidden environmental cost of your online shopping

https://www.theguardian.com/news/shortcuts/2020/feb/17/hidden-costs-of-online-delivery-environment
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Amazon let me choose a day when they'd deliver my stuff unless I expressly asked for it to be faster.  I'm not sure I'm doing it right as stuff still seems to mostly come next day, when most stuff I order, I'm quite happy to wait for the next day.
I'm pretty sure the cost of delivery (financial) , will encourage online retailers to consolidate packages once the high street and out of town malls are dead and buried.
The amazon collection boxes are good for a start, especially if most are within walking distance...
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March 24, 2021, 05:16:30 pm

Climate change: How green is your parcel?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-47654950

Delivery disaster: the hidden environmental cost of your online shopping

https://www.theguardian.com/news/shortcuts/2020/feb/17/hidden-costs-of-online-delivery-environment

That doesn't really compare the complete loss of stores (and therefore deliveries) to the highstreet and the replacement of that with more home deliveries.

It's that I'd be interested to see. Whilst those stores still exist and get deliveries anyway, then obv the additional home deliveries does nothing but add to the pollution.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 24, 2021, 06:20:37 pm
That doesn't really compare the complete loss of stores (and therefore deliveries) to the highstreet and the replacement of that with more home deliveries.

It's that I'd be interested to see. Whilst those stores still exist and get deliveries anyway, then obv the additional home deliveries does nothing but add to the pollution.


If you're not happy and that interested, how about you look for it yourself  ;)


If you use active/sustainable travel, shopping locally is the better option.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March 25, 2021, 09:28:35 am

If you're not happy and that interested, how about you look for it yourself  ;)

Why you getting shirty?

I was agreeing with you but just wondered how things would look if more and more highstreet stores closed and things started coming from a central hub (so less delivery travel to stores).

It was hypothetical as it hasn't happened yet (but is heading that way), I wasn't asking you to go and look for anything.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 25, 2021, 10:06:18 am
Why you getting shirty?

I was agreeing with you but just wondered how things would look if more and more highstreet stores closed and things started coming from a central hub (so less delivery travel to stores).

It was hypothetical as it hasn't happened yet (but is heading that way), I wasn't asking you to go and look for anything.

OK. Sorry.

I agree it's an important question.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Santander closing down 111 branches with 840 staff affected. "Try to find them another role" but that rarely occurs when closing local branches.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Wonder what the practical implications of stores reopening will be? Most had to close before they could effectively run their winter sales. They'll have all this old stock when they need to make room for the spring stuff. Somebody will take a financial hit from it.

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
B&Q owners profits soar as Covid creates generation of DIYers

Pandemic supercharges Kingfishers digital business, attracting 10m new online customers over past year
Quote
Kingfisher, the owner of B&Q and Screwfix, has reported a surge in sales and profits for 2020 as a locked-down nation turned to home improvements.

Thierry Garnier, the chief executive of Kingfisher, said the company had seen extraordinary demand in the past year as people adapted and updated their homes and gardens to cope with new demands prompted by restrictions on travel, socialising, schools and leisure.

The group, which operates about 1,380 B&Q and Screwfix stores in the UK and Ireland as well as outlets in France, Poland, Spain and Portugal, said sales climbed 7.2% to £12.3bn in the year to 31 January. Sales at stores open for more than a year in the UK & Ireland rose nearly 11% as many 18- to 35-year-olds had a go at DIY for the first time using social media for tips and ideas.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/mar/22/b-and-q-owner-profits-soar-as-covid-creates-generation-of-diyers-kingfisher

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Quote from: Red Berry on March 25, 2021, 12:06:32 pm
Wonder what the practical implications of stores reopening will be? Most had to close before they could effectively run their winter sales. They'll have all this old stock when they need to make room for the spring stuff. Somebody will take a financial hit from it.

Likely they didn't buy in anywhere near as much winter stock.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 25, 2021, 12:29:31 pm
Likely they didn't buy in anywhere near as much winter stock.

You would think, but a lot would depend on how forthcoming the government would be with the high street about imposing the January lockdown.  Plus, you can't risk being understocked over Christmas when restrictions were relaxed and people were desperate to be out and about.

If retailers bought less, or returned unsold stock, then it's the manufacturers who have to absorb the hit.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Quote from: Red Berry on March 25, 2021, 12:06:32 pm
Wonder what the practical implications of stores reopening will be? Most had to close before they could effectively run their winter sales. They'll have all this old stock when they need to make room for the spring stuff. Somebody will take a financial hit from it.


A lot of the retailers and designers can just roll over the stock. New collections are actually not always that new, many stuff is just a rehash of previous collections.

High end designers actually always keep a lot of the same ready to wear, mainly because they dont give a shit about that area.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Quote from: a treeless whopper on March 25, 2021, 01:26:27 pm
A lot of the retailers and designers can just roll over the stock. New collections are actually not always that new, many stuff is just a rehash of previous collections.

High end designers actually always keep a lot of the same ready to wear, mainly because they dont give a shit about that area.
But will they hold winter stuff that they didn't sell in 2020 in storage for next winter?
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Quote from: PaulF on March 25, 2021, 01:27:57 pm
But will they hold winter stuff that they didn't sell in 2020 in storage for next winter?

They can do for some stock. Again it depends on the retailers and what area of the market they appeal to. The high street stores have more of an issue but their cost bases are low and have been managing to flog their stuff on different platforms. The more higher end designers have limited quantities and many of those are the same every year, so its not a problem.

The main issue isnt the sales its the logistics and storing of stock.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Jessops appoints administrators - 3rd time in about 7 years.

Seems CVAs are being abused these days for owners to keep control but write off loads of debt.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 26, 2021, 04:58:20 pm
Jessops appoints administrators - 3rd time in about 7 years.

Seems CVAs are being abused these days for owners to keep control but write off loads of debt.

Peter Jones of Dragons den fame saved them last time.

High end cameras and lenses was always a niche product
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 26, 2021, 08:35:20 pm
Peter Jones of Dragons den fame saved them last time.

High end cameras and lenses was always a niche product

Pretty sure hes put them into administration since he saved them.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 26, 2021, 08:35:20 pm
Peter Jones of Dragons den fame saved them last time.

High end cameras and lenses was always a niche product

Few people going for high end gear will visit jessops. Their problems were more down to entry level sales disappearing because of cameraphones.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:35:50 pm
Few people going for high end gear will visit jessops. Their problems were more down to entry level sales disappearing because of cameraphones.

I do think they missed a trick in their marketing (this goes for camera makers too) as they should be aiming at all those new potential customers who love taking pics with their phones and targeting to get them into (proper) photography.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 26, 2021, 08:35:20 pm
Peter Jones of Dragons den fame saved them last time.

High end cameras and lenses was always a niche product

I know an extremely good and keen photographer/photo editor who is adept at haggling online for cameras, lenses and other kit. This sort of stuff is an absolute bugger buying brand new, so anyone with a bit of nouse always goes second hand.
