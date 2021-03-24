The numerous home deliveries are generally worse for the environment than your past visit to the high street/retail park.



Would be interesting to see the working out around this.On the face of it I'd prob agree it's worse, but then if you take into account less truck deliveries to each individual store and just to a couple of hubs for distribution, is it worse?Obviously more delivery trucks out on the roads but are these better than more big trucks? Esp if they shift to electric like they are meant to.It would almost certainly also remove more cars from inner city/town roads, which is where pollution is at it's highest concentration which is no bad thing.