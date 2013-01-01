« previous next »
Carillion scrambles to stay afloat

a treeless whopper

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 01:16:44 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 01:14:49 pm
My mum can't understand it. It's her favourite, and it's beyond her why fewer people from younger generations feels like visiting a shop renowned for luxury brands and higher prices.


They are not that luxury. Selfridges has far more luxury and far more younger people visit there.

JL are boring.
Craig 🤔

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 01:19:48 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:14:24 am
Do you think JL and M&S etc would be fine with next to zero rates?  With the decimiation of town centres, they could surely afford the rents, or to buy the buildings outright.
I know competing with Amazon is downright hard already, but do we think they could cope without the extra baggage of business rates?
(I know there's all sorts of revenue raising issues , just curious if we think they could do it)

Not on it's own, and it's possible that it's come too late.

Big department stores need town centres to be busy, and the fact loads of decent shops have closed down to be left empty / replaced by charity shops, has been happening for a long long time.

The govt/councils really need to attract businesses back to these stores.

Landlords need to stop being greedy pricks too.
Just Elmo?

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 01:30:26 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 01:16:44 pm
They are not that luxury. Selfridges has far more luxury and far more younger people visit there.

JL are boring.

My nearest Selfridges is 350 miles away...
Riquende

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 01:59:20 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 01:16:44 pm
They are not that luxury. Selfridges has far more luxury and far more younger people visit there.

JL are boring.

Depends entirely on where you grew up, that. When I was a lad, shopping trips to the hallowed halls of Milton Keynes were always exciting (not just because a McNasty's lunch was guaranteed). John Lewis, sitting massively at one end of the main shopping centre, was very much the big, expensive shopping experience that 80s parents were supposed to be striving for.

Nearer, more mundane towns didn't have anything to compete.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Red Berry

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 02:04:26 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 01:59:20 pm
Depends entirely on where you grew up, that. When I was a lad, shopping trips to the hallowed halls of Milton Keynes were always exciting (not just because a McNasty's lunch was guaranteed). John Lewis, sitting massively at one end of the main shopping centre, was very much the big, expensive shopping experience that 80s parents were supposed to be striving for.

Nearer, more mundane towns didn't have anything to compete.

One of the reasons I miss GHL.
Craig 🤔

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 02:04:59 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 01:59:20 pm
Depends entirely on where you grew up, that. When I was a lad, shopping trips to the hallowed halls of Milton Keynes were always exciting (not just because a McNasty's lunch was guaranteed). John Lewis, sitting massively at one end of the main shopping centre, was very much the big, expensive shopping experience that 80s parents were supposed to be striving for.

Nearer, more mundane towns didn't have anything to compete.

It definitely used to be - think it lost that quite a while ago though.
Red-Soldier

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 02:16:40 pm
I guess we'll just have more Home Bargins and B & M (who were both allowed to remain open during lockdown).

Covid has fucked some businesses, whilst benefitting others.
gazzalfc

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 02:21:35 pm
Them dropping the 'Never knowingly undersold' tag was the final nail for them.

Love their TV and appliances section
PaulF

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 02:24:43 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 01:30:26 pm
My nearest Selfridges is 350 miles away...
So it really is luxury to go there..
PaulF

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 02:25:16 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 02:04:59 pm
It definitely used to be - think it lost that quite a while ago though.
I think mk still has JL. The Debenhams closed last year though.
Just Elmo?

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 02:26:13 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:24:43 pm
So it really is luxury to go there..

Well it involves going to Manchester so....

Never been in one in my life.
Craig 🤔

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 02:26:29 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:25:16 pm
I think mk still has JL. The Debenhams closed last year though.

More meant JL lost it's "luxury" image a while ago.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 04:26:25 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 01:19:48 pm
Not on it's own, and it's possible that it's come too late.

Big department stores need town centres to be busy, and the fact loads of decent shops have closed down to be left empty / replaced by charity shops, has been happening for a long long time.

The govt/councils really need to attract businesses back to these stores.

Landlords need to stop being greedy pricks too.


How do they do that? Shopping habits have evolved. Fewer and fewer people want the hassle that town centre shopping has become.

There was a time when going into town to buy things was a half-day or even full-day event, buying multiple items.

Now more people decide they want/need something and, if they want to physically buy it from a shop, want to drive to where the shop is, park for free very close by, nip out the car, buy what they need, walk the short distance back to the car, then drive home and get on with their life. Retail parks are packed.

Whilst all this has been happening, most local authorities have at best been like Canute, at worst discouraging shoppers by increasing pedestrianised areas; double-yellowing side streets that people used to use for free parking; forcing people to use increasingly expensive car parks (mostly privately owned)

Younger people increasingly buy clothes online, where they're cheaper than most high street places (almost like a disposable clothing concept)
Craig 🤔

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #773 on: Yesterday at 04:35:27 pm
Off the top of my head... lower business rate for town/city centre premises, increase free town centre parking, offer incentives to smaller stores and food/drink business which are town centre based (the latter of which attract people in for longer), improve the general appearance, improve transport links.

Prob loads more but that was about a minute's thinking.
Red Berry

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #774 on: Yesterday at 06:35:38 pm
I'm hoping to get my new fridge/freezer from JL.  Got my washing machine from there and it's still ace.
Millie

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #775 on: Yesterday at 06:49:15 pm
I love JL.  Don't find it boring at all.  Hope the one in Liverpool stays.
Riquende

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #776 on: Yesterday at 06:52:51 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:35:38 pm
I'm hoping to get my new fridge/freezer from JL.  Got my washing machine from there and it's still ace.

But they don't make them, surely. They just sell brands that are available elsewhere?

Personally the only things I've ever bought (bearing in mind I don't have easy access) are smaller clothing items. Probably at least some small gifts for people years ago. I haven't been forever.
Red Berry

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #777 on: Yesterday at 07:03:38 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 06:52:51 pm
But they don't make them, surely. They just sell brands that are available elsewhere?

Personally the only things I've ever bought (bearing in mind I don't have easy access) are smaller clothing items. Probably at least some small gifts for people years ago. I haven't been forever.

That's correct.  It's like that trusted quality label though.  You know they're not going to stock crap.
Millie

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #778 on: Yesterday at 07:05:52 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:03:38 pm
That's correct.  It's like that trusted quality label though.  You know they're not going to stock crap.

My washing machine is from John Lewis and it has their branding on it.  I don't know who makes their own brand electricals but its a great machine.
PaulF

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #779 on: Yesterday at 08:36:10 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:03:38 pm
That's correct.  It's like that trusted quality label though.  You know they're not going to stock crap.
Their beko freezers are crap. And don't get me started on the hassle we had with them and beko under warranty.
.adam

Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
Reply #780 on: Today at 12:05:03 pm
My thoughts on John Lewis is that they tend to do better in affluent areas. I reckon their store rationalisation process will see them stay open in these areas and shut down some of the others.
