Not on it's own, and it's possible that it's come too late.



Big department stores need town centres to be busy, and the fact loads of decent shops have closed down to be left empty / replaced by charity shops, has been happening for a long long time.



The govt/councils really need to attract businesses back to these stores.



Landlords need to stop being greedy pricks too.



How do they do that? Shopping habits have evolved. Fewer and fewer people want the hassle that town centre shopping has become.There was a time when going into town to buy things was a half-day or even full-day event, buying multiple items.Now more people decide they want/need something and, if they want to physically buy it from a shop, want to drive to where the shop is, park for free very close by, nip out the car, buy what they need, walk the short distance back to the car, then drive home and get on with their life. Retail parks are packed.Whilst all this has been happening, most local authorities have at best been like Canute, at worst discouraging shoppers by increasing pedestrianised areas; double-yellowing side streets that people used to use for free parking; forcing people to use increasingly expensive car parks (mostly privately owned)Younger people increasingly buy clothes online, where they're cheaper than most high street places (almost like a disposable clothing concept)