« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat  (Read 54861 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,853
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #720 on: December 1, 2020, 10:26:39 pm »
Quote from: 12C on December  1, 2020, 07:52:54 pm
I think the concession bit is always a clue to when a store is struggling.
Blacklers went from being a top class department store to being in effect a market hall with lots of concessions renting space, and eventually went under
Lewis’s in Liverpool (not John Lewis) took the same route. They brought in Wallis, Burtons and a lot of other “concessions” who are no longer around (Saxone and Dolcis shoes?) many of these concessions being the result of their own stores closing down. They can’t maintain their own high st presence so rent a bit of floor space in a shop struggling to fill its shelves and as a result, having floor space to spare.

Marks hasn’t gone down that road yet neither has Next. They have their own identity, and quite strong brand, along with strong purchasing and a knowledge of their customers and what they want.
If they start diluting the Marks brand with Topshop or Wallis it could spell problems.

Primark is high volume high turnover cheap fashion. They know what their customers want,basically stuff that will last a few months/weeks til it wears out, and then move on and buy some more.




Mark’s don’t have a strong brand. It’s their brand that’s stopping them progress, the whole offering is incredibly dated.

John Lewis will go the same way. They have an atrocious offering when it comes to clothes and their homes stuff.
« Last Edit: December 1, 2020, 10:29:09 pm by a treeless whopper »
Logged

Online Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #721 on: December 1, 2020, 10:42:49 pm »
The site seems fairly busy

Your number in the queue: 859111
People ahead of you: 213700
Your estimated wait time is: 9 minutes

It started with a estimated time of 13 minutes when we first went on at 10.14  ;D

Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,176
  • YNWA
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #722 on: December 2, 2020, 05:35:09 pm »
Bonmarché gone today too.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,731
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #723 on: January 2, 2021, 01:40:06 pm »
I'm surprised that richer sounds and some of the other 'hifi' stores are surviving. Maybe the clothes industry need to look at that? Sooner or later Amazon will start their own brand and then clothing retailers are utterly fucked.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,570
  • Klopptimist
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #724 on: January 2, 2021, 04:20:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January  2, 2021, 01:40:06 pm
I'm surprised that richer sounds and some of the other 'hifi' stores are surviving.

I think if you're going to spend several hundred to several thousand pounds on TV or audio equipment then there's a lot of sense in seeing it working first.

Whilst the same thing is technically true of trying clothes on to see if they fit, most online clothes places now have free returns labels and there are enough pick up point corner shops that it's not much of a chore to send a shirt or trousers back. Things like Klarna also mean that you can order a load of bits, try them in combinations with the rest of your wardrobe and then send anything that doesn't work back before you've spent a penny.

The other issue with any clothing store is that any physical location can't hold the entire range. Why would I go and browse Next for a suit when they have more options online? Ideally, mens clothing stores (suits etc more so than casual) would offer the opportunity to order any of their pieces into a store for free, then when you turn up to pick them up you can try them on and get advice on matching pieces, accessories and the like. But if a shop isn't offering a service other than 'taking money in return for giving you goods' then it's just a more inconvenient experience than going online.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Crumble

  • It's rhyming slang
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 737
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #725 on: January 2, 2021, 05:42:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January  2, 2021, 01:40:06 pm
I'm surprised that richer sounds and some of the other 'hifi' stores are surviving. Maybe the clothes industry need to look at that? Sooner or later Amazon will start their own brand and then clothing retailers are utterly fucked.

I love Richer Sounds. I like the way that the staff get paid time before the store opens to play with all the new items so that they can advise customers properly. I like the way Julian Richer handed over control of the empire to his staff when he reached 60. Whenever I want to buy tech, I first check out whether I can get it from Richer Sounds. I nearly always can, at a good price too.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2019/may/14/richer-sounds-staff-julian-richer
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,176
  • YNWA
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #726 on: January 2, 2021, 05:44:51 pm »
Richer Sounds have great prices and great service - so are always likely to survive. Plus they sell online too so benefit from that.

Their stores are, in my experience anyway, always relatively small so doubt they suffer from massive rental costs like some large store retailers.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,558
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #727 on: January 3, 2021, 12:25:40 pm »
Just to add to the Richer Sounds positivity!

Their business model is very good (treating staff well, giving good customer service and being economically robust).
Logged

Online mickeydocs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,865
  • We are Jurgen's believers!
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #728 on: January 3, 2021, 04:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on January  3, 2021, 12:25:40 pm
Just to add to the Richer Sounds positivity!

Their business model is very good (treating staff well, giving good customer service and being economically robust).

Some good articles here that would suggest this is indeed the way to survive:
https://www.theguardian.com/cities/2019/apr/29/are-the-hyper-specialist-shops-of-berlin-the-future-of-retail
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/dec/06/dont-save-the-high-street-change-it-completely-says-retail-guru-mary-portas
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,731
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #729 on: January 4, 2021, 09:22:58 am »
I'm a fan of richer sounds too. Don't get me wrong. I rarely purchase so it's a limited view I've got. But I'd have thought it was v hard to compete with Amazon when you can send stuff back and you are spending hundreds of pounds ( where I assume there are good discounts to be had). Maybe richer have a model that means they can compete on price too. That said it doesn't seem to be just them. I'm sure I've seen other small independent hifi shops that are surviving. I guess it's one man shops, out of town with little overhead and people go for the service and advice and are ok to pay for that ( rather than go, choose their gear and then buy online).  Probably why gaming shops are doing well too. Although some of that is possibly a community thing.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,426
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #730 on: January 25, 2021, 11:15:17 am »
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-55793411

Gone from the highstreet after nearly 250 years
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,558
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #731 on: January 25, 2021, 11:25:36 am »
Asos frontrunner to buy Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge brands

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-55786980
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,731
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #732 on: February 10, 2021, 10:14:39 am »
Does it make sense for boohoo to buy up the Arcadia brands?  Would you search online for those brands?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,176
  • YNWA
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #733 on: February 11, 2021, 11:20:36 am »
Quote from: PaulF on February 10, 2021, 10:14:39 am
Does it make sense for boohoo to buy up the Arcadia brands?  Would you search online for those brands?

Yeah I found it a little weird for them to spend the amount they have on those brands. Do they really have such a customer base that theyll drive people to their website? I really didnt think any of them were all that popular.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #734 on: February 11, 2021, 11:33:05 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 11, 2021, 11:20:36 am
Yeah I found it a little weird for them to spend the amount they have on those brands. Do they really have such a customer base that theyll drive people to their website? I really didnt think any of them were all that popular.
I suppose it is just 'name recognition', which feeds into 'trust'. It also assures them plenty of free copy to advertise their wares.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #735 on: Today at 01:25:36 pm »
Asda puts 3k jobs at risk as per a planned restructure (bbc news).
Logged

Online Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #736 on: Today at 01:35:00 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:25:36 pm
Asda puts 3k jobs at risk as per a planned restructure (bbc news).

No wonder with how it was bought

Asda has new owners.

The Issa brothers, two entrepreneurs from Blackburn who made billion-pound fortunes running petrol stations, have completed the deal to buy Britain's third-largest supermarket chain.

Asda was valued at £6.8bn, but the brothers and the investment firm TDR Capital paid just £780m.

The rest of the money was borrowed. So how does this kind of deal work? And will it leave Asda with too much debt?

How does the deal work?
This kind of deal is called a leveraged buyout - which means that it involves large amounts of debt.

TDR Capital specialises in this kind of deal. It is also co-owner of EG Group, the worldwide petrol station business which built the brothers' fortune, and which also has large borrowings.

The Issas and TDR each contribute half of the £780m in cash to Asda's former owners, Wal-Mart, which has owned Asda since 1999.

Most of the purchase price - just under £4bn - will be borrowed.

Walmart, the American supermarket which owned Asda for the past 21 years, will retain a small stake in Asda, for £500m, along with a seat on Asda's board.

Then the new owners will sell off parts of Asda to raise the rest of the purchase price.

Asda will sell its warehouses and distribution system for £950m. It will still use them, but in future, it will have to pay rent to their new owners.

And Asda's 323 petrol stations will be sold for £750m to EG Group, adding to the portfolio of more than 6,000 around the world.

The deal is still awaiting approval from the Competition and Markets Authority, which is expected by the summer.

Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #737 on: Today at 01:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 01:35:00 pm
No wonder with how it was bought

Asda has new owners.

The Issa brothers, two entrepreneurs from Blackburn who made billion-pound fortunes running petrol stations, have completed the deal to buy Britain's third-largest supermarket chain.

Asda was valued at £6.8bn, but the brothers and the investment firm TDR Capital paid just £780m.

The rest of the money was borrowed. So how does this kind of deal work? And will it leave Asda with too much debt?

How does the deal work?
This kind of deal is called a leveraged buyout - which means that it involves large amounts of debt.

TDR Capital specialises in this kind of deal. It is also co-owner of EG Group, the worldwide petrol station business which built the brothers' fortune, and which also has large borrowings.

The Issas and TDR each contribute half of the £780m in cash to Asda's former owners, Wal-Mart, which has owned Asda since 1999.

Most of the purchase price - just under £4bn - will be borrowed.

Walmart, the American supermarket which owned Asda for the past 21 years, will retain a small stake in Asda, for £500m, along with a seat on Asda's board.

Then the new owners will sell off parts of Asda to raise the rest of the purchase price.

Asda will sell its warehouses and distribution system for £950m. It will still use them, but in future, it will have to pay rent to their new owners.

And Asda's 323 petrol stations will be sold for £750m to EG Group, adding to the portfolio of more than 6,000 around the world.

The deal is still awaiting approval from the Competition and Markets Authority, which is expected by the summer.



Lots of debt to service post leveraged buy-out.  We (Liverpool fc) understand how that can go.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,071
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #738 on: Today at 01:49:54 pm »
My best mate can't even get a fucking mortgage with her parents gifting the deposit money, because banks have apparently tightened rules on such "gifts" for vague reasons around a person being solvent enough to pay their own way.  Yet these two can borrow, what? 80% of £4.5 billion, and nobody bats a fucking eyelid?

No way should a deal like that be allowed to go through, not after what happened in 2008.  Of course, it will though.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,176
  • YNWA
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #739 on: Today at 01:50:53 pm »
to be honest supermarkets generate a whole load of cash (and profit) so it prob wont be a problem to service.

I actually dont think its such a bad thing if they streamline the management side of things (not the store workers themselves, who are often over worked and under paid). In my experience of having previously worked in a supermarket they are wayyyy over staffed in the management side of things.
Logged

Online Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #740 on: Today at 01:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:50:53 pm
to be honest supermarkets generate a whole load of cash (and profit) so it prob wont be a problem to service.

I actually dont think its such a bad thing if they streamline the management side of things (not the store workers themselves, who are often over worked and under paid). In my experience of having previously worked in a supermarket they are wayyyy over staffed in the management side of things.

Really ? Bizarre take on people losing their jobs because of it
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #741 on: Today at 02:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:50:53 pm
to be honest supermarkets generate a whole load of cash (and profit) so it prob wont be a problem to service.

I actually dont think its such a bad thing if they streamline the management side of things (not the store workers themselves, who are often over worked and under paid). In my experience of having previously worked in a supermarket they are wayyyy over staffed in the management side of things.
Asda not long went through a management restructuring, which consisted of them jibbing off managers and replacing most of their duties as ones suitable for the newly-created "section leaders" who, instead of being salaried, are on a tiny bit more than the rank-and-file staff (like under a pound an hour extra).  Their hours chop and change all the time and are at the beck and call of whichever more senior manager is in at the time.

Not all management restructures are a good thing, especially when you're doling out the responsibilities to those who got the role through nepotic means and aren't through actual ability to perform the roles, but they're flexible enough to fit the times and that's all a lot of the senior staff (think GSM and above) care about.

To add to what the roles are that will probably go, they're looking at cash office ones, which has been on the cards for a while.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:05:37 pm by CornerFlag »
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,844
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #742 on: Today at 02:12:50 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:25:36 pm
Asda puts 3k jobs at risk as per a planned restructure (bbc news).


3,000 people lose their livelihoods. The remaining staff get increased workloads to make up for the understaffing. Seems only a few months ago when supermarket workers were being praised for working through Covid at great risk to themselves and families.

In simple terms, this buyout is nothing more than a bunch of multi-millionaires want to amass even more money that they'll never be able to spend, so they fuck-over 'ordinary working people' to do so.

And the brainwashed, flagshagging Brexwits will continue to blame immigrants, the EU, lefties and 'wokists' for the travails of Ol' Blighty. When they should be looking at a fatcat financial elite whose greed is insatiable.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,176
  • YNWA
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #743 on: Today at 03:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 01:55:28 pm
Really ? Bizarre take on people losing their jobs because of it

Not a bizarre take at all. If their costs are bloated through loads of unneeded middle-managers then this will get passed onto consumers, and will lead to suppliers being pinched too. That hurts a hell of a lot more people in the long run.
Logged

Online Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #744 on: Today at 03:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:05:03 pm
Not a bizarre take at all. If their costs are bloated through loads of unneeded middle-managers then this will get passed onto consumers, and will lead to suppliers being pinched too. That hurts a hell of a lot more people in the long run.

Course it's bizarre , they are losing the jobs because of the buy out and that's it . Asda has always been a very well run and cheap supermarket that has now been saddled with so much debt it's quite astonishing
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #745 on: Today at 03:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:05:03 pm
Not a bizarre take at all. If their costs are bloated through loads of unneeded middle-managers then this will get passed onto consumers, and will lead to suppliers being pinched too. That hurts a hell of a lot more people in the long run.

Appears to primarily impact folk on the cash side of the business as a result of the growth of online orders, although Id guess in-store cash handling has sunk these days anyway in favour of card purchases.
Logged

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #746 on: Today at 03:18:48 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:16:55 pm
Appears to primarily impact folk on the cash side of the business as a result of the growth of online orders, although Id guess in-store cash handling has sunk these days anyway in favour of card purchases.
Primarily.  The changes were mooted before this takeover was really known, but it was kind of anticipated if the Sainsbury's merger had happened too, but the cuts would likely have been more severe for non-FOH staff.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,176
  • YNWA
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #747 on: Today at 03:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 03:16:44 pm
Course it's bizarre , they are losing the jobs because of the buy out and that's it . Asda has always been a very well run and cheap supermarket that has now been saddled with so much debt it's quite astonishing

Have you ever worked for ASDA?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 