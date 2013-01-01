« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat  (Read 47962 times)

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,317
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #680 on: Today at 03:26:17 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:30:38 PM
Unfortunate for jobs, better for fashion.

True mate, sad for employees but as you mention, my opinion is their clothes/fashion is below par/average for this day and age

Bought 1x pair of jeans from there all my life!
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,726
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #681 on: Today at 03:33:38 PM »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 03:26:17 PM
True mate, sad for employees but as you mention, my opinion is their clothes/fashion is below par/average for this day and age

Bought 1x pair of jeans from there all my life!

Overhyped American brand. I bought one pair of their jeans and ended up using them for DIY and gardening.

And that was about 20 years ago.

But still feel for the staff.
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,317
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #682 on: Today at 03:37:56 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:33:38 PM
Overhyped American brand. I bought one pair of their jeans and ended up using them for DIY and gardening.

And that was about 20 years ago.

But still feel for the staff.

Haha same here mate, I think it was 16/17 years ago I bought the jeans.
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,270
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #683 on: Today at 04:19:01 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:33:38 PM
Overhyped American brand. I bought one pair of their jeans and ended up using them for DIY and gardening.

And that was about 20 years ago.

But still feel for the staff.

Its not only poor quality but its relatively expensive. Its fast fashion but with mid level prices.

Plus the styles are awful and so outdated. Its basically 2000-2008 preppy fashion which died a death a long time ago.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,726
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #684 on: Today at 04:22:08 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:19:01 PM
Its not only poor quality but its relatively expensive. Its fast fashion but with mid level prices.

Plus the styles are awful and so outdated. Its basically 2000-2008 preppy fashion which died a death a long time ago.

Nothing wrong with a good quality Ralph Lauren Oxford button down.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,270
Re: Carillion scrambles to stay afloat
« Reply #685 on: Today at 04:27:14 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:22:08 PM
Nothing wrong with a good quality Ralph Lauren Oxford button down.

As long as its not paired with a bunch of khaki chinos, which was the GAP look.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 