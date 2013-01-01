Unfortunate for jobs, better for fashion.
True mate, sad for employees but as you mention, my opinion is their clothes/fashion is below par/average for this day and ageBought 1x pair of jeans from there all my life!
Overhyped American brand. I bought one pair of their jeans and ended up using them for DIY and gardening.And that was about 20 years ago.But still feel for the staff.
Its not only poor quality but its relatively expensive. Its fast fashion but with mid level prices.Plus the styles are awful and so outdated. Its basically 2000-2008 preppy fashion which died a death a long time ago.
Nothing wrong with a good quality Ralph Lauren Oxford button down.
Page created in 0.033 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.41]