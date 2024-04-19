I love Klopps style and system but I honestly dont think this squad can do what he wants them to do or at least sustain it over 90 minutes. The fitness, stamina and performance levels required to make it work are just beyond us and have been really since 21/22. Thats not to say the squad is poor, its arguably up there with his best on paper, but in terms of the intensity, the high press, the high defensive line
we just cant make it work consistently enough. Its a high-risk-high-reward type of football but everything has to click into place for it to work and that just hasnt happened for a while now. Maybe the players who could do it, arent at that level anymore and maybe it just doesnt suit the newer ones. Ultimately I was and continue to be devastated that Klopp is going, but if theres one silver lining maybe a change in style/system is exactly what we need.
Slot will bring his own ideas, IMO the recruitment has lost its way, weve lost the off the ball pressure and also the killer instinct
What I would like to see is much more focus on athletic players and real searing pace out wide, I think slot is a very good fit for this, its now up to the recruitment team to fix the mess we have;
- Concede fewer goals
- Improve our efficiency in front of goal
- Stretch teams more out wide
- Dominate teams out of possession
we have the basis of a very good side with highly promising young players coming through but the key task is to secure the core of the Slot rebuild:
I would like to see:
- A quick powerful, centre back (Esteve is a good option)
- A dominant central midfielder (Baleba or Gomes)
- A wide forward who can really stretch teams (Bakayoko or Williams)
- A clinical centre forward (Sesko)
Hopefully the youngsters like Bradley, Bajectic, Gordon, Doak, Clark, Danns,
Nyoni, Nallo, Scanlon, McConnell are able to contribute minutes and we can only bring in absolute top quality
what i dont want to see is good technical players that are slow or lack dynamism coming into the squad