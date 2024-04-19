« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 290 291 292 293 294 [295]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 1083575 times)

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,718
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11760 on: April 19, 2024, 04:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on April 19, 2024, 02:33:36 pm
It's the old resting with the ball adage isn't it. How many games have we been comfortably winning and able to calmly pass the ball about amongst ourselves and patiently wait for openings compared to Arsenal/City? It's something we did very well in our title winning season - score early, decisive goals in the knowledge that we rarely conceded, and just control the remainder of games without having to over-exert yourselves.

I do still think our conditioning doesn't seem right though, in addition to that. Our ability to keep players fit has been horrible for a while.

I've said it for much of the season that we waste far too much energy on games that should be more comfortable. City rarely wear themselves out in a season, but they also rarely concede possession and they aren't going 1-0 down every week. When every game is a slog it becomes exhausting. It doesn't matter if we're playing Luton at home or a tough away game - it's going to be a real grind.

I mentioned earlier that we won 21 games to nil in 21/22. Going to the wire in all 4 comps did catch up with us physically in May (two cup finals to pens as well) but we've blown ourselves out earlier. In that season we won plenty of games comfortably without having to go flat out.

The medical department and conditioning team needs improvement/overhauling though. The injury list for two seasons has been unacceptable. Then you add in players getting re-injured with the same injury and/or taking weeks/months to not look completely off the pace when they do come back.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11761 on: April 19, 2024, 04:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April 19, 2024, 04:32:49 pm
I've said it for much of the season that we waste far too much energy on games that should be more comfortable. City rarely wear themselves out in a season, but they also rarely concede possession and they aren't going 1-0 down every week. When every game is a slog it becomes exhausting.

I mentioned earlier that we won 21 games to nil in 21/22. Going to the wire in all 4 comps did catch up with us physically in May (two cup finals to pens as well) but we've blown ourselves out earlier. In that season we won plenty of games comfortably without having to go flat out.

The medical department and conditioning team needs improvement/overhauling though. The injury list for two seasons has been unacceptable. Then you add in players getting re-injured with the same injury and/or taking weeks/months to not look completely off the pace when they do come back.

At a guess they're probably not actually far off us in terms of having to come from behind. Plenty of games in the league they've had to, Arsenal are the ones who have managed to avoid too much of that.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,718
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11762 on: April 19, 2024, 05:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Redley on April 19, 2024, 04:37:59 pm
At a guess they're probably not actually far off us in terms of having to come from behind. Plenty of games in the league they've had to, Arsenal are the ones who have managed to avoid too much of that.

More than I thought tbf.

They have only gone behind in 3 home games though domestically and two of them they didn't win. They came back to beat United last month.

They still win a lot of home games comfortably.


Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,171
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11763 on: April 25, 2024, 08:06:37 am »
I think we need a new template
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,892
  • Meh sd f
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11764 on: April 25, 2024, 08:29:25 am »
We need a leader in the midfield. When we get stuck, there's nobody taking charge and making sure the players take care of the press and move off the ball.
Yesterday was the first time that I felt like we missed Henderson. Not as a player, but as a leader on the pitch.
It's not that we lack hard working CMs, but players like Mac and Endo arent leading the team. They're more like Gini in that regard.
Logged

Offline markiv

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11765 on: April 25, 2024, 10:49:33 am »
Quote from: jepovic on April 25, 2024, 08:29:25 am
We need a leader in the midfield. When we get stuck, there's nobody taking charge and making sure the players take care of the press and move off the ball.
Yesterday was the first time that I felt like we missed Henderson. Not as a player, but as a leader on the pitch.
It's not that we lack hard working CMs, but players like Mac and Endo arent leading the team. They're more like Gini in that regard.

Sorry but don't agree with this. We have had a lot of similar or worse games with Hendo as a captain and been on worse runs where we just couldn't win or look like scoring. We are primarily missing 2 key elements in this team in comparison to the 2019/2020 team - 1) an elite DM (peak Fabinho) - Endo has been a lot better than most people expected but he's some way off peak Fab 2) Elite forwards - mainly the movement and finishing of peak Mane & Salah.

In terms of the back 5, yes, some of our defennders have aged a bit but I don't think the drop-off is massive. In midfield, we have improved 1 position through Mac, but the other 2 are downgrades, but we have young players who could potentially go up a level or 2. And in attack, we are massively behind the 2019/20 team and I really think we need to get 1 elite forward (Mo's replacement).

In terms of our template, we need to get a lot better at keeping the ball under pressure. We have never been great at it but in the past, we used to transition well and Bobby, Trent and Robbbo used to help massively with this. But I also think teams have gotten much better at pressing now compared to 4-5 years back and we seem to struggle when any team presses us. This is one of the reasons why we start so many games on the back foot and concede early. We are really missing a Bobby lite, who can play in between the lines, turn and have that great close control to take out a couple of players when pressed. The only player in the squad who can do this to a lesser degree is Mac but unfortunately he plays a but deeper very often and it's him and Trent who plays those vertical passes in between the lines.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,718
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11766 on: April 25, 2024, 11:02:11 am »
A big problem is we just aren't set up to be solid. First and foremost title winning teams need to be difficult to score against - that's just rule 1 of a successful team. Our title winning team was rock solid defensively for most of that season.

We all decry those two United away games - and missed chances. We did score 3 goals in the cup and 2 goals the other week. Like 13/14 you can't keep relying on needing 3s and 4s to win games and keep doing that. We pushed 100 points in successive seasons - those teams were extremely solid. We've lost that bit by bit since.

Problem is, when the goals dry up but you still keep conceding ridiculous goals then lo and behold you stop winning games. If you're solid you can at least nick the 1-0s.
« Last Edit: April 25, 2024, 11:10:00 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,947
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11767 on: April 25, 2024, 11:06:52 am »
Good luck to a manager coming in who - by all accounts - would not only want to replicate Klopp's core press/counter-press philosophy, but intensify it......Jurgen got his players to run through brick walls for the club...half of them now couldn't manage a plasterboard partition....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,171
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11768 on: May 5, 2024, 01:11:07 pm »
Will this thread be renamed the Slot template?
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,171
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11769 on: Yesterday at 09:06:11 am »
Anyone care to explain why this klopp template concedes so much?
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,918
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11770 on: Yesterday at 09:08:20 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 09:06:11 am
Anyone care to explain why this klopp template concedes so much?

Defence and Midfield are already on vacation mode
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,675
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11771 on: Yesterday at 09:10:02 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 09:06:11 am
Anyone care to explain why this klopp template concedes so much?

Am sure that has been answered.

Look at Klopp phase one:

Fabinho,
Gini,
Henderson

Running machines and Fab was inspector gadget, snuffing out machine.

Plus Robertson was 4-5 years younger, and many thousands of miles lighter in the legs and up top:

Mane
Firmino
Peak Salah.

Pressing machines.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Stan.

  • drinks warm piss, and come back to him when Owen actually joins utd. Until then leeeeeave Micky aloooone!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,253
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11772 on: Yesterday at 09:51:19 am »
I love Klopps style and system but I honestly dont think this squad can do what he wants them to do or at least sustain it over 90 minutes.  The fitness, stamina and performance levels required to make it work are just beyond us and have been really since 21/22.  Thats not to say the squad is poor, its arguably up there with his best on paper, but in terms of the intensity, the high press, the high defensive linewe just cant make it work consistently enough.  Its a high-risk-high-reward type of football but everything has to click into place for it to work and that just hasnt happened for a while now. Maybe the players who could do it, arent at that level anymore and maybe it just doesnt suit the newer ones.  Ultimately I was and continue to be devastated that Klopp is going, but if theres one silver lining maybe a change in style/system is exactly what we need.
Logged
Someday soon everyone will know the truth.  96 never forgotten.

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,142
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11773 on: Yesterday at 10:27:47 am »
Quote from: LiamG on May  5, 2024, 01:11:07 pm
Will this thread be renamed the Slot template?

slot machine
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,008
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11774 on: Yesterday at 10:03:57 pm »
Quote from: Stan. on Yesterday at 09:51:19 am
I love Klopps style and system but I honestly dont think this squad can do what he wants them to do or at least sustain it over 90 minutes.  The fitness, stamina and performance levels required to make it work are just beyond us and have been really since 21/22.  Thats not to say the squad is poor, its arguably up there with his best on paper, but in terms of the intensity, the high press, the high defensive linewe just cant make it work consistently enough.  Its a high-risk-high-reward type of football but everything has to click into place for it to work and that just hasnt happened for a while now. Maybe the players who could do it, arent at that level anymore and maybe it just doesnt suit the newer ones.  Ultimately I was and continue to be devastated that Klopp is going, but if theres one silver lining maybe a change in style/system is exactly what we need.


Slot will bring his own ideas, IMO the recruitment has lost its way, weve lost the off the ball pressure and also the killer instinct

What I would like to see is much more focus on athletic players and real searing pace out wide, I think slot is a very good fit for this, its now up to the recruitment team to fix the mess we have;

- Concede fewer goals
- Improve our efficiency in front of goal
- Stretch teams more out wide
- Dominate teams out of possession

we have the basis of a very good side with highly promising young players coming through but the key task is to secure the core of the Slot rebuild:

I would like to see:

- A quick powerful, centre back  (Esteve is a good option)
- A dominant central midfielder (Baleba or Gomes)
- A wide forward who can really stretch teams (Bakayoko or Williams)
- A clinical centre forward (Sesko)

Hopefully the youngsters like Bradley, Bajectic, Gordon, Doak, Clark, Danns,
Nyoni, Nallo, Scanlon, McConnell are able to contribute minutes and we can only bring in absolute top quality

what i dont want to see is good technical players that are slow or lack dynamism coming into the squad
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,295
  • RedOrDead
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11775 on: Yesterday at 11:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:03:57 pm
what i dont want to see is good technical players that are slow or lack dynamism coming into the squad

Im pretty sure Edwards and his team will know this already. Its an area where weve needed to rectify this issue since last summer but didnt deal with it at all. Bar Szobo who was a right winger/ attacking midfielder, the rest of our signings as good as theyve been (Macca and Endo) didnt really solve our issue of players who can cover the ground and stop counter attacks. Like you said I too am hoping for 3 starting level players at the bare minimum. A pacy winger, a pacy centre back and an athletic midfielder 
Logged

Offline neil4ad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11776 on: Yesterday at 11:31:05 pm »
This has likely been discussed before, but with the number of games players are being asked to play both in the normal season and in between (Euros, Club World Cup, etc.), is it at all possible that the (admittedly thrilling) front footed high press football that Kiopp has brought might not be the best system due to player fatigue? The successful team for a while has been Man City which plays to my eye a slower-paced game. Maybe the issue isn't the medical department or conditioning team, but the difficulty players have over a season in this system when there are just 72 hours in between games.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:38:31 pm by neil4ad »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are. In my time at Anfield we always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves." -Bill Shankly

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,527
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #11777 on: Today at 01:54:43 am »
Quote from: neil4ad on Yesterday at 11:31:05 pm
This has likely been discussed before, but with the number of games players are being asked to play both in the normal season and in between (Euros, Club World Cup, etc.), is it at all possible that the (admittedly thrilling) front footed high press football that Kiopp has brought might not be the best system due to player fatigue? The successful team for a while has been Man City which plays to my eye a slower-paced game. Maybe the issue isn't the medical department or conditioning team, but the difficulty players have over a season in this system when there are just 72 hours in between games.

And its been part of why for me Klopp himself had attempted to transition to a more controlled style of play - Thiago, inverting Trent, the signing of Nunez, theyre all indicative of a shift towards a higher possession and less blood-and-thunder style of football 
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.
Pages: 1 ... 290 291 292 293 294 [295]   Go Up
« previous next »
 