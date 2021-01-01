« previous next »
PaleBlueDot

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11720 on: Yesterday at 10:06:13 pm
Not many times I look at us and think Klopp has got it all wrong on the pitch.

Let's enjoy his last 6 games and make a party of it.
AmanShah21

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11721 on: Yesterday at 10:06:31 pm
Overplaying and Overthinking everything at the moment. We are so soow and so bad at getting the ball out from the back. I get that we want to keep possession but we are basically running down the clock every game when it takes us so many passes to get out of our own half and even then half the time they eventually go long. Most teams are targeting this very successfully at the moment. We need to be getting out far quicker if we want to create more. For the amount of possession we have, its annoying how much of it is spent getting out and how many errors doing that has cost us in the last 5-6 games. If we are struggling with that, we need to change it. When Kelleher was going long, we were doing just fine. Lets go back to that until teams start allowing us the space to play out.
RF

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11722 on: Yesterday at 10:08:07 pm
Gone stale last few weeks 🙁
crewlove

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11723 on: Yesterday at 10:08:45 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:57:38 pm
I wouldn't mind if the tactic was to at least stay in the game and then up the ante last 20 minutes or whatever, but we were just out of ideas.

Honestly the worst thing is that we didn't even try to go all in. Penalty and it was all we could do.

Apart from the system, you can deal with man marking with dribbling or/and pace. But today even if we managed to dribble our way through there wasn't any pace or clue what to do next.

Just I don't know how we got here.
Draex

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11724 on: Yesterday at 10:09:41 pm
Quote from: djschembri on Yesterday at 10:05:28 pm
In our peak, our players were younger, stronger and had more energy. Also, they could press really well.
This side has evolved, but a lot of players look like Gini looked towards the end of his time. Out of energy, goosed by the age of 30.

Mac, Jones and Szobo have an average age of 24.

Robbo had the most energy of the team.

We just look mentally done, they've checked out.
Caps4444

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11725 on: Yesterday at 10:09:55 pm
It feels like the 22/23 season, but in a more condensed play over 10 games at the back end of this season.
Going to be super difficult to turn this around for the remaining 6 games.
At this point we need to make sure of 4th place first of all.
Weve witnessed January / February 21 when we lost a number on the spin.
Caps4444

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11726 on: Yesterday at 10:10:56 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:09:41 pm
Mac, Jones and Szobo have an average age of 24.

Robbo had the most energy of the team.

We just look mentally done, they've checked out.

If we dont win on Sunday, I can see the team fully checking out.
ScubaSteve

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11727 on: Yesterday at 10:13:51 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:10:56 pm
If we dont win on Sunday, I can see the team fully checking out.

Yeah, I got laughed at on one of the pages when I said after the palace game that were gonna be fighting to keep hold of a CL place
DelTrotter

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11728 on: Yesterday at 10:15:01 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 10:13:51 pm
Yeah, I got laughed at on one of the pages when I said after the palace game that were gonna be fighting to keep hold of a CL place

Rightly so to be fair, we could probably lose every game and still get in.
Kuytinho

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11729 on: Yesterday at 10:15:54 pm
Never disagreed with Klopp's tactics more than today. Completely baffled by the second half approach. Feel like I must be missing something. How, after last week, could Klopp and Lijnders' plan be to end the game trying to build up through Gomez in central midfield? We couldn't play through them for 180 minutes and seemingly never even considered a plan B.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11730 on: Yesterday at 10:17:36 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:15:01 pm
Rightly so to be fair, we could probably lose every game and still get in.

Well some people think we will lose every game, or it's a distinct possibility at least.

redk84

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11731 on: Yesterday at 10:18:10 pm
Cmon
In all these games in our "bad run" we have created enough to score and win ....we're not suddenly shit.

Confidence is low and its making things look worse. But this team has a lot of character even if it's in a funk at the worst time of the season.  There's no lack of trying out there and I don't see players "checking out", just looking for a spark and unfortunately right now it's not there.

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11732 on: Yesterday at 10:18:56 pm
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 10:18:10 pm
Cmon
In all these games in our "bad run" we have created enough to score and win ....we're not suddenly shit.

Confidence is low and its making things look worse. But this team has a lot of character even if it's in a funk at the worst time of the season.  There's no lack of trying out there and I don't see players "checking out", just looking for a spark and unfortunately right now it's not there.

People think if we lose Sunday (which they think we probably will) the team will check out and not win again
Legs

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11733 on: Yesterday at 10:20:27 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:18:56 pm
People think if we lose Sunday (which they think we probably will) the team will check out and not win again

Not going to happen is it nailed on to finish top 3.

Thank the lord for Van Djik winner at Wembley at least we have a trophy and that is a plus for me even if people scoff at it.
Clint Eastwood

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11734 on: Yesterday at 10:22:37 pm
There is something weird about us when we hit a run of bad form. The wheels seem to come off pretty quickly and it never ends up being just a bit of a wobble. Maybe it's physicial and mental exhaustion, and our system's reliance on energy. We've gone back to looking like how we did last year.
Cruiser

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11735 on: Yesterday at 10:23:45 pm
We're terrible when we pass the ball across the back. It's ike we've run out of ideas and resosrt to 80's style long ball football.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11736 on: Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:18:56 pm
People think if we lose Sunday (which they think we probably will) the team will check out and not win again

Why do you keep saying people say. Do you think well lose them all?
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11737 on: Yesterday at 10:35:43 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm
Why do you keep saying people say. Do you think well lose them all?

No I don't. But a fair few of our fans do, and I think that's a sad indictment of our fanbase
rawcusk8

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11738 on: Yesterday at 10:54:25 pm
Genuinely believe if he wasnt already leaving there would be some asking for his head.. Almost get the Arsene Wenger hanging around for too long vibes right now. A real shame to be honest and this is from Rawk, shudder to think whats on the other shitty platforms right now
Clint Eastwood

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11739 on: Yesterday at 11:20:39 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:54:25 pm
Genuinely believe if he wasnt already leaving there would be some asking for his head.. Almost get the Arsene Wenger hanging around for too long vibes right now. A real shame to be honest and this is from Rawk, shudder to think whats on the other shitty platforms right now
I think if he wasn't leaving there would be an acceptance that this was supposed to be a transition season and we were punching higher than our weight. However, looking back at the last couple of weeks, it's hard to not think about what Klopp said when he announced his departure - that he was getting burnt out and doesn't have the energy for it more. I think when you consider everything with that added context his decision becomes more understandable. Another disappointing end to a season where you have to 'go again' - it's exhausting for fans, so imagine how the manager must feel.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11740 on: Yesterday at 11:20:53 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:54:25 pm
Genuinely believe if he wasnt already leaving there would be some asking for his head.. Almost get the Arsene Wenger hanging around for too long vibes right now. A real shame to be honest and this is from Rawk, shudder to think whats on the other shitty platforms right now

Its fucking madness. Its been two weeks of bad results. People are now going back to say things have been poor all season. So knee jerk its untrue. Were all upset with how it looks like the season will end but the disrespect hes getting is really doing my head in.
Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11741 on: Yesterday at 11:30:51 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 09:59:21 pm
Said this in the HT thread and oh my, the second half was even more brutal.

Alisson made 94 passes (highest in the team) is all you need to know. Klopp is many things but beating a press with passing is not one of his.

Thoroughly outplayed and outcoached by Atalanta.

Youre so right about this. Its been an issue for basically all Klopps time. Weve mostly coped fine and found ways around it but right now its really bad. Its a systemic flaw (although it may well be the flip side of a strength)
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11742 on: Yesterday at 11:34:51 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:20:53 pm
Its fucking madness. Its been two weeks of bad results. People are now going back to say things have been poor all season. So knee jerk its untrue. Were all upset with how it looks like the season will end but the disrespect hes getting is really doing my head in.


Yep. Some unbelievably ungrateful and disloyal stuff being spouted in here tonight in particular.

Some people's immediate reaction to adversity seems to be to blame the manager who has given us years of success and want him out. Thank god he didn't foster that kind of weak mentality at the club, or we'd have never won a thing.
LiamG

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11743 on: Today at 07:48:27 am
The template isn't working because we look absolutely shot! Chasing the quad has again come back to haunt us

kloppismydad

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11744 on: Today at 08:00:32 am
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:48:27 am
The template isn't working because we look absolutely shot! Chasing the quad has again come back to haunt us

Tend to agree.

We always looked much better closing out a season when we didn't give a shit about the Carabao and the FA cups.

Any stats whiz can back this up?
killer-heels

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11745 on: Today at 08:02:00 am
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:48:27 am
The template isn't working because we look absolutely shot! Chasing the quad has again come back to haunt us



Dont want to make this a specific Klopp thing but playing strong teams in dead rubber Europa matches doesnt help.
MD1990

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11746 on: Today at 08:03:32 am
our best performances was with bradley playing wide
playing with no width with trent does not really work
Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11747 on: Today at 08:16:33 am
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:48:27 am
The template isn't working because we look absolutely shot! Chasing the quad has again come back to haunt us

Not sure any of our players has really played that many minutes though. If they are knackered it might be an s&c issue not an overplaying issue.
LiamG

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11748 on: Today at 08:30:20 am
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 08:00:32 am
Tend to agree.

We always looked much better closing out a season when we didn't give a shit about the Carabao and the FA cups.

Any stats whiz can back this up?

Stats wise this is all I can find
https://x.com/simonbrundish/status/1779763041908764701?s=46&t=uDnTZJgmP4ODkXVe1mAzUQ
Fromola

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11749 on: Today at 12:44:41 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 08:00:32 am
Tend to agree.

We always looked much better closing out a season when we didn't give a shit about the Carabao and the FA cups.

Any stats whiz can back this up?

We might have chased the quad but we had much weakened teams out in 2 of the 4 Fa Cup games. And if we went out before we'd have  played Everton the weekend of the United game, so the Fa Cup hasn't been that taxing up to now.

Europa League we had heavily rotated teams over the 6 group games and the Prague tie was won in the first leg. Could and should have rested more in the second leg but we didn't get out of first gear that night.

League Cup it would have been beneficial to have had an extra few free midweeks.

We just haven't managed games well enough in the league and have to go flat out every week. It caught up with us in 13/14 and we had no other distractions then.

It's also the injuries have killed us. And it seems to take an ice age for players to get their level back when they come back from an injury.
jepovic

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11750 on: Today at 12:53:32 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:20:53 pm
Its fucking madness. Its been two weeks of bad results. People are now going back to say things have been poor all season. So knee jerk its untrue. Were all upset with how it looks like the season will end but the disrespect hes getting is really doing my head in.
Yeah, and only the Atalanta games were really terrible in terms of the football played.
We had almost xG 3 against Palace. That was nothing at all like this.

Redley

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #11751 on: Today at 12:54:50 pm
Really not sure its the rocket science some think.

We've had a shitload of injuries and so have had to maybe overplay a number of players, who are now pretty knackered and we're trying to re-integrate some of our better players back into that....which is then going to lead to what we're seeing right now. I dare say if we had another ten games we'd end up getting back into really good form, its just horrible luck with injuries which have ended up catching up to us at the wrong time.
