Tend to agree.
We always looked much better closing out a season when we didn't give a shit about the Carabao and the FA cups.
Any stats whiz can back this up?
We might have chased the quad but we had much weakened teams out in 2 of the 4 Fa Cup games. And if we went out before we'd have played Everton the weekend of the United game, so the Fa Cup hasn't been that taxing up to now.
Europa League we had heavily rotated teams over the 6 group games and the Prague tie was won in the first leg. Could and should have rested more in the second leg but we didn't get out of first gear that night.
League Cup it would have been beneficial to have had an extra few free midweeks.
We just haven't managed games well enough in the league and have to go flat out every week. It caught up with us in 13/14 and we had no other distractions then.
It's also the injuries have killed us. And it seems to take an ice age for players to get their level back when they come back from an injury.